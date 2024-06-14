Jackson Suber Facts: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About The Korn Ferry Tour Star
The Korn Ferry Tour star impressed in the opening round of the 2024 US Open - here's what we know about the last-minute replacement for Jon Rahm at the Pinehurst No.2 event
Jackson Suber was unexpectedly thrust into the spotlight when he was named as the replacement for the 2021 US Open champion Jon Rahm for the 2024 edition of the Major at Pinehurst No.2.
But how did he find himself in that position, and what's the story of his life and career so far? Here are 10 things we know about the star.
1. Jackson Suber was born on 18 October 1999 and is from Tampa, Florida
2. He played collegiate golf at Ole Miss (the University of Mississippi), where he finished ninth on the 2022 PGA Tour University Ranking and finished his senior year as a second team All American
3. Suber was a keen basketball fan as a youngster, but eventually turned to golf. He now counts ice hockey as a favourite sport away from golf, while he is a supporter of Tampa Bay Lightning
4. He made his PGA Tour debut in the 2022 Valspar Championship, where he missed the cut
5. Suber has spent most of his professional career on the PGA Tour Canada and Korn Ferry Tour
6. His best finish as a pro to date came with runner-up at the 2023 Memorial Health Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour
7. His hobbies include wakeboarding and hunting
8. Suber was a first alternate for the 2024 US Open after winning a three-man playoff for the spot in final qualifying
9. He replaced Jon Rahm in the Major after the 2021 champion withdrew with a foot injury. He took full advantage of his opportunity with a 69 in his opening round at Pinehurst No.2 in a group with 2020 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth.
10. Before the US Open, his world ranking was 293rd, 43 places than his career high of 250th.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
