Jackson Suber Facts: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About The Korn Ferry Tour Star

The Korn Ferry Tour star impressed in the opening round of the 2024 US Open - here's what we know about the last-minute replacement for Jon Rahm at the Pinehurst No.2 event

Jackson Suber takes a shot in the second round of the US Open
Jackson Suber made his Major debut at the 2024 US Open after replacing Jon Rahm
Jackson Suber was unexpectedly thrust into the spotlight when he was named as the replacement for the 2021 US Open champion Jon Rahm for the 2024 edition of the Major at Pinehurst No.2

But how did he find himself in that position, and what's the story of his life and career so far? Here are 10 things we know about the star. 

1. Jackson Suber was born on 18 October 1999 and is from Tampa, Florida

2. He played collegiate golf at Ole Miss (the University of Mississippi), where he finished ninth on the 2022 PGA Tour University Ranking and finished his senior year as a second team All American

3. Suber was a keen basketball fan as a youngster, but eventually turned to golf. He now counts ice hockey as a favourite sport away from golf, while he is a supporter of Tampa Bay Lightning

4. He made his PGA Tour debut in the 2022 Valspar Championship, where he missed the cut

5. Suber has spent most of his professional career on the PGA Tour Canada and Korn Ferry Tour

Jackson Suber takes a shot at the Magnit Championship

Jackson Suber has spent most of his career on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Canada

6. His best finish as a pro to date came with runner-up at the 2023 Memorial Health Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour

7. His hobbies include wakeboarding and hunting

8. Suber was a first alternate for the 2024 US Open after winning a three-man playoff for the spot in final qualifying

Jackson Suber with his caddie at the US Open

Jackson Suber carded a one-under 69 in the opening round of the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst No.2

9. He replaced Jon Rahm in the Major after the 2021 champion withdrew with a foot injury. He took full advantage of his opportunity with a 69 in his opening round at Pinehurst No.2 in a group with  2020 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth.

10. Before the US Open, his world ranking was 293rd, 43 places than his career high of 250th.

