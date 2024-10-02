Korn Ferry Tour Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

After a season-long battle to earn a PGA Tour card, it all comes down to the final tournament in the Korn Ferry Tour season.

This year, the Korn Ferry Tour Championship heads to French Lick Golf Resort’s Pete Dye Course in southern Indiana, where a field of 74 competes for the chance to claim one of the coveted PGA Tour cards.

The top 30 on the season-long Korn Ferry Tour Points List will claim the cards. However, the top 17 on the points list have already secured their places on the PGA Tour next season. That leaves 13 up for grabs, all of which will be handed out following this week’s event.

Even those who miss out on a PGA Tour card have some reassurance over their futures. All 75 players who were eligible for this week’s event now have fully exempt status on the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour, while they will have another opportunity to reach the PGA Tour via Q-school.

Players between 31st and 60th on the points list following the final putt on Sunday will be exempt into the final stage of Q-school, while those in positions 61 to 75 will be exempt into the second stage (along with players placed between 76 and 85 on the points list). Following Q-school, PGA Tour cards will be awarded to the top five finishers and ties. For many in the field in Indiana this week, the goal is to avoid that extra hurdle.

As well as the potentially life-changing incentive of a PGA Tour card, there is also prize money available at this week’s event, with a total payout of $1.5m available - the same amount as the three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events that preceded it.

The winner will receive $270,000, with $135,000 going to the runner-up in the no-cut event.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Below is the prize money breakdown for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $270,000 2nd $135,000 3rd $90,000 4th $66,525 5th $55,500 6th $50,250 7th $46,500 8th $42.750 9th $39,750 10th $37,125 11th $34,500 12th $32,250 13th $30,000 14th $27,750 15th $26,175 16th $24,675 17th $23,175 18th $21,675 19th $20,175 20th $18,675 21st $17,475 22nd $16,275 23rd $15,075 24th $13,950 25th $12,840 26th $12,135 27th $11,460 28th $10,860 29th $10,410 30th $9,960 31st $9,585 32nd $9,285 33rd $8,985 34th $8,685 35th $8,385 36th $8,085 37th $7,785 38th $7,485 39th $7,200 40th $7,050 41st $6,900 42nd $6,750 43rd $6,600 44th $6,450 45th $6,300 46th $6,150 47th $6,090 48th $6,030 49th $5,970 50th $5,910 51st $5,850 52nd $5,790 53rd $5,760 54th $5,730 55th $5,700 56th $5,670 57th $5,640 58th $5,610 59th $5,580 60th $5,550 61st $5,520 62nd $5,490 63rd $5,460 64th $5,430 65th $5,400 66th $5,370 67th $5,340 68th $5,310 69th $5,280 70th $5,250 71st $5,220 72nd $5,190 73rd $5,160 74th $5,130

Who Are The Star Names In The Korn Ferry Tour Championship?

Aldrich Potgieter is looking for his first PGA Tour card at the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

With 17 of the 30 PGA Tour cards already secured, 13 players fill the spots between 18th and 30th in the standings to leave them just one solid performance from taking their cards.

Currently occupying those positions are, in order, Australian Karl Vilips, Americans John Pak, Jackson Suber and Mason Andersen, and German Jeremy Paul.

Norwegian Kris Ventura is next, followed by US stars Ricky Castillo, Danny Walker and Noah Goodwin, South African Aldrich Potgieter and Japanese player Kaito Onishi. Trevor Cone and Sam Bennett, both from the US, hold the remaining positions in the top 30.

Bennett currently has 787.502 points, while the player directly beneath him, Trent Phillips, has 744.534 points - 42.968 below the coveted final spot.

To take Bennett’s position, Phillips will need a minimum of a top-23 finish this week, and likely higher depending on how the 2023 Masters low amateur performs. Bennett, meanwhile, will be desperate to avoid Q-school after missing out at the final stage of it last year.

Another standout name in that clutch of players is Potgieter, who, in February, became the youngest player to shoot 59 in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event in the Astara Golf Championship in Colombia.

For all players 59th or lower on the points list, only a win will do this week to reach the top 30.

Among those in the field who have already secured PGA Tour cards are Harry Higgs, who finished T4 at the 2021 PGA Championship, along with Frankie Capan III, who finished T41 at the 2024 US Open, and Cristobal Del Solar, who carded the lowest ever round in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event in the same tournament Potgieter achieved his record-breaking feat.

Harry Higgs is one of 16 players in the field who has already secured his PGA Tour card (Image credit: Getty Images)

The incentive for the players with PGA Tour cards confirmed at this week’s event is to finish as high as they can on the points list to improve their positions on the PGA Tour’s priority ranking and give them a better chance of making more starts during the early part of 2025.

The player at the top of the points list, Matt McCarty, is not in the field as he is competing in this week’s Sanderson Farms Championship on the PGA Tour.

What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Korn Ferry Tour Championship? There is a $1.5m purse at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, with $270,000 going to the winner and $135,000 heading to the runner-up. However, arguably a greater incentive for the 74-player field is the chance to win one of 13 PGA Tour cards.