Thomas Rosenmueller Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro

Thomas Rosenmueller had a successful amateur career before making the leap to the professional game in 2019, and he's continued his progression despite some ups and downs along the way. Here are 15 things to know about the talented German.

Thomas Rosenmueller Facts

1. Thomas Rosenmueller was born in Munich, Germany on 1 February 1997.

2. He met compatriot Martin Kaymer after he won the 2010 PGA Championship, which he has cited as a big inspiration for his career.

3. As an amateur, he won the 2015 German Boys Open.

4. He joined the University of North Texas the same year and claimed his maiden collegiate win in the 2015 Quail Valley Collegiate Championship.

5. He turned professional in 2019 and initially joined the Pro Golf Tour. but a wrist injury curtailed his progress and, at one point, he returned to Germany and enrolled in a master's degree program in case his career failed to ignite.

6. However, in 2020, he had an excellent year winning three times on the Pro Golf Tour to win the Order of Merit.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

7. That handed him a place on the Challenge Tour for the 2021 season, and despite his form dipping, he earned Korn Ferry Tour membership via Q-school in late 2021.

8. After finishing 158th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List in 2022, he regained his status, again via the final stage of Q-school.

Thomas Rosenmueller has been a regular on the Korn Ferry Tour for much of his professional career (Image credit: Getty Images)

9. He picked up his maiden Korn Ferry Tour win in the 2024 NV5 Invitational to put him on the verge of a PGA Tour card.

10. Afterwards, he admitted he had come close to quitting the game. He said: "I mean, 2020 was great, 2021 was horrendous, 2022 was even worse. I made six cuts in 2022, I made $24,000 in prize money. Lost my status out here. I probably spent about 110. I was lucky to have sponsors in 2022. I'd probably have to quit playing if I didn't have them."

He added: "I would have been so deep in a hole. I would have just been like, 'You know what? I'm going to go back to Europe. I'm going to go and work somewhere and hang this up.' Now I'm here on the verge of a PGA Tour card."

11. He clinched his PGA Tour status with T40 at the second tournament of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, the Simmons Bank Open.

12. Rosenmueller is a Titleist Golf Ambassador.

13. His girlfriend is Russian tennis professional Maria Kononova. The pair met when they were both at North Texas.

Thomas Rosenmueller's girlfriend is Russian tennis pro Maria Kononova (Image credit: Getty Images)

14. He is a supporter of Bayern Munich soccer club.

15. Rosenmueller's favorite athlete is German soccer star Thomas Muller.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Thomas Rosenmueller Bio Born 1 February 1997 - Munich, Germany College University of North Texas Turned pro 2019 Professional wins 4 Current tour PGA Tour