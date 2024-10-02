Thomas Rosenmueller Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Thomas Rosenmueller has had some ups and downs since turning pro, but a successful 2024 on the Korn Ferry Tour suggests the best could be about to come
Thomas Rosenmueller had a successful amateur career before making the leap to the professional game in 2019, and he's continued his progression despite some ups and downs along the way. Here are 15 things to know about the talented German.
Thomas Rosenmueller Facts
1. Thomas Rosenmueller was born in Munich, Germany on 1 February 1997.
2. He met compatriot Martin Kaymer after he won the 2010 PGA Championship, which he has cited as a big inspiration for his career.
3. As an amateur, he won the 2015 German Boys Open.
4. He joined the University of North Texas the same year and claimed his maiden collegiate win in the 2015 Quail Valley Collegiate Championship.
5. He turned professional in 2019 and initially joined the Pro Golf Tour. but a wrist injury curtailed his progress and, at one point, he returned to Germany and enrolled in a master's degree program in case his career failed to ignite.
6. However, in 2020, he had an excellent year winning three times on the Pro Golf Tour to win the Order of Merit.
7. That handed him a place on the Challenge Tour for the 2021 season, and despite his form dipping, he earned Korn Ferry Tour membership via Q-school in late 2021.
8. After finishing 158th on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List in 2022, he regained his status, again via the final stage of Q-school.
9. He picked up his maiden Korn Ferry Tour win in the 2024 NV5 Invitational to put him on the verge of a PGA Tour card.
10. Afterwards, he admitted he had come close to quitting the game. He said: "I mean, 2020 was great, 2021 was horrendous, 2022 was even worse. I made six cuts in 2022, I made $24,000 in prize money. Lost my status out here. I probably spent about 110. I was lucky to have sponsors in 2022. I'd probably have to quit playing if I didn't have them."
He added: "I would have been so deep in a hole. I would have just been like, 'You know what? I'm going to go back to Europe. I'm going to go and work somewhere and hang this up.' Now I'm here on the verge of a PGA Tour card."
11. He clinched his PGA Tour status with T40 at the second tournament of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, the Simmons Bank Open.
12. Rosenmueller is a Titleist Golf Ambassador.
13. His girlfriend is Russian tennis professional Maria Kononova. The pair met when they were both at North Texas.
14. He is a supporter of Bayern Munich soccer club.
15. Rosenmueller's favorite athlete is German soccer star Thomas Muller.
|Born
|1 February 1997 - Munich, Germany
|College
|University of North Texas
|Turned pro
|2019
|Professional wins
|4
|Current tour
|PGA Tour
|Event
|Tour
|Score
|2020 Open Palmeraie Country Club
|Pro Golf Tour
|-14 (one shot)
|2020 Altepro Trophy
|Pro Golf Tour
|-8 (five shots)
|2020 Schladming Dachstein Open
|Pro Golf Tour
|-17 (four shots)
|2024 NV5 Invitational
|Korn Ferry Tour
|-25 (two shots)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
