Ryder Cup Flashback: When McIlroy Almost Messed Up The Miracle Of Medinah
Look back at the 2012 Ryder Cup when Rory McIlroy almost missed his singles tee time and end the Miracle of Medinah before it had even started
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Remember that epic, incredible, awe-inspiring ‘Miracle of Medinah’ at the 2012 Ryder Cup? Of course you do, but do you remember how Rory McIlroy almost ruined it all by missing his Sunday singles tee time?
With Europe trailing 10-6 and needing to get out of the blocks quickly, world number one at the time McIlroy was among the top-loaded singles line-up Jose Maria Olazabal was sending out to put some blue on the board.
However, as his tee time approached McIlroy was nowhere to be seen, and news soon broke that with less than half an hour to go he was not on the property and was in fact in a police car heading to Medinah after somehow managing to oversleep.
McIlroy later blamed the Golf Channel, as they’d continually stated his tee time against Keegan Bradley was 12:25 – but crucially they meant Eastern Time in the United States, where Medinah, near Chicago, operates on Central Time an hour behind so he was in fact heading out at 11:25.
“I’ve never been so worried driving to the golf course before,” McIlroy said. “Luckily there was a state trooper who gave me the escort to here. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have got here in time.”
You could mention that even for a 12:25 tee time he was cutting it far too fine considering the circumstances, but anyway, McIlroy shot out of the police car with about 10 minutes to spare.
In a scene more like a golfing stag do or an over-adventurous night out on a golf trip, McIlroy staggered onto the putting green to hit a few putts, munched down an energy bar, gave Olazabal a hug and went straight to the first tee.
That time @McIlroyRory almost missed his tee time at Medinah.📹: @PGA pic.twitter.com/Q5b8gzM9ALAugust 14, 2019
The Northern Irishman sprayed his opening tee shot wide right, but McIlroy being McIlroy, he went on to beat Bradley 2&1 and play his part in pulling off the Seve-inspired Miracle of Medinah comeback.
Oh – and a nice sidebar is that a certain Erica Stoll helped McIlroy get to the course as part of her job working for the PGA of America – and she’s now Mrs McIlroy…
A relieved Olazabal even presented McIlroy with an alarm clock during their celebrations – he may not have been so generous had McIlroy turned up 15 minutes later and lost his point as a result.
However, it all turned out well for McIlroy, Olazabal and team Europe, and is one of the best Ryder Cup stories of recent times – and surely one unlikely to be repeated.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony: Start Time, Pairings Announcement, How To Watch
Team USA and Team Europe will reveal their first foursomes groups in the celebratory event at Marco Simone on Thursday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Who Is Ludvig Aberg's Girlfriend?
Ludvig appears to be in a relationship with a talented tennis player
By Golf Monthly Published
-
Tennis Great Set To Deliver Motivational Ryder Cup Team Talk
Novak Djokovic will speak to Luke Donald's men before the action begins at Marco Simone on Friday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Zach Johnson Named US Ryder Cup Captain
Zach Johnson will be captain of Team USA as they look for a first away Ryder Cup win in 30 years in Rome next year
By Jeff Kimber Published