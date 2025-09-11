'We Built A Movement That Changed The Game Globally' - Greg Norman Officially Leaves LIV Golf
Greg Norman has officially ended his tenure in charge of LIV Golf, ending his role as the greatest disruptor in the sport
Greg Norman has officialy left LIV Golf, to bring the curtain down on his tenure as the biggest disruptor the game of golf has ever seen.
The Australian was just the charasmtic and divisive figure the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund needed to ensure the new team golf league made headlines.
Of course, the billions of dollars they paid to attract big names from the PGA Tour helped, but getting a start-up off the ground in a sport steeped in tradition and dominated by one organisation needed a figurehead.
And in Norman, like him or not, they made the perfect choice as he leaves the LIV Golf League with it now firmly established as a global sporting event.
New CEO Scott O'Neil is striking a more conciliatory tone since taking over, with phase two seeing LIV Golf possibly working towards greater harmony with the Majors, OWGR and PGA Tour - but only as a result of the position Norman drove it into.
"After four unforgettable years, I have officially closed out my time with LIV Golf, and reflecting with nothing but gratitude, pride and achievement," Norman wrote on Instagram.
Whatever the end goal was when LIV Golf started up, to work with or against the PGA Tour, it needed a foothold in the sport, and Norman was key to achieving that.
Always seen as a trailblazer, Norman has long had his quest for a truly global golf tour at the forefront of his thinking - and it will now go down as the defining part of his legacy.
He talked a big game, ruffled more than a few feathers and his brash, combative attitude attracted plenty of headlines, both positive and negative, bit it all helped to get the LIV Golf name out there.
"Together, we built a movement that changed the game globally," said Norman.
The former World No.1 always said that his aim was to make the game more global and offer more financial opportunities for players - both of which he feels he's achieved during his spell in charge of LIV Golf.
"We truly globalized the game and expanded golf’s reach to fans around the world," he added. "We brought entertainment, innovation and private equity into golf (including to the PGA Tour) positioning the sport as an asset class. It’s been an incredible chapter, and I’m so proud of what we accomplished."
LIV Golf players still have whopping $25m prize funds, while the PGA Tour answered by increasing prize money and introducing Signature Events so the pros on both sides have cashed in.
Another 14 LIV Golf events took place in 2025 with the same expected in 2026, and regardless of the protracted talks between the PIF and PGA Tour the future of the team golf league seems assured for now.
And if we've learned anything about Norman over the years it's that he loves the spotlight, and judging by his final comment we'll see him back in a starring role soon.
"As for what’s next…stay tuned! Exciting times ahead," Norman concluded. "Onward to the next adventure."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
