'We Built A Movement That Changed The Game Globally' - Greg Norman Officially Leaves LIV Golf

Greg Norman has officialy left LIV Golf, to bring the curtain down on his tenure as the biggest disruptor the game of golf has ever seen.

The Australian was just the charasmtic and divisive figure the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund needed to ensure the new team golf league made headlines.

Of course, the billions of dollars they paid to attract big names from the PGA Tour helped, but getting a start-up off the ground in a sport steeped in tradition and dominated by one organisation needed a figurehead.

And in Norman, like him or not, they made the perfect choice as he leaves the LIV Golf League with it now firmly established as a global sporting event.

New CEO Scott O'Neil is striking a more conciliatory tone since taking over, with phase two seeing LIV Golf possibly working towards greater harmony with the Majors, OWGR and PGA Tour - but only as a result of the position Norman drove it into.

"After four unforgettable years, I have officially closed out my time with LIV Golf, and reflecting with nothing but gratitude, pride and achievement," Norman wrote on Instagram.

Whatever the end goal was when LIV Golf started up, to work with or against the PGA Tour, it needed a foothold in the sport, and Norman was key to achieving that.

Always seen as a trailblazer, Norman has long had his quest for a truly global golf tour at the forefront of his thinking - and it will now go down as the defining part of his legacy.

He talked a big game, ruffled more than a few feathers and his brash, combative attitude attracted plenty of headlines, both positive and negative, bit it all helped to get the LIV Golf name out there.

"Together, we built a movement that changed the game globally," said Norman.

The former World No.1 always said that his aim was to make the game more global and offer more financial opportunities for players - both of which he feels he's achieved during his spell in charge of LIV Golf.

"We truly globalized the game and expanded golf’s reach to fans around the world," he added. "We brought entertainment, innovation and private equity into golf (including to the PGA Tour) positioning the sport as an asset class. It’s been an incredible chapter, and I’m so proud of what we accomplished."

LIV Golf players still have whopping $25m prize funds, while the PGA Tour answered by increasing prize money and introducing Signature Events so the pros on both sides have cashed in.

Another 14 LIV Golf events took place in 2025 with the same expected in 2026, and regardless of the protracted talks between the PIF and PGA Tour the future of the team golf league seems assured for now.

And if we've learned anything about Norman over the years it's that he loves the spotlight, and judging by his final comment we'll see him back in a starring role soon.

"As for what’s next…stay tuned! Exciting times ahead," Norman concluded. "Onward to the next adventure."