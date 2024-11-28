LIV Golfer Explains Why Men's Pro Golfers Should All Be Thanking Greg Norman

Marc Leishman insists professional male golfers on both LIV Golf and the PGA Tour owe Greg Norman a debt of gratitude for putting more cash in their pockets.

The Australian is one of those who joined Norman at LIV Golf to cash in on the huge sums of money on offer - most notably for the likes of Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) had given Norman an almost blank checkbook to launch LIV Golf and make as big a splash as possible - with the huge prize funds at each event as well as the signing fees taking up most of the headlines.

In response, the PGA Tour has also upped the earning for its players, so Leishman feels it has been a win-win situation for golfers on both sides of the divide.

Norman's abrasive style led to some bitter comments from both sides - but Leishman believes everyone should be thanking the two-time Major champion for swelling their bank balances.

"The players have benefited from it whether you're on LIV or you're not on LIV. He put his arse on the line to get this started," Leishman said at the Australian Open.

"Love him or hate him, as a golfer, he's certainly helped our lifestyle."

Speculation is mounting over Norman's future with reports suggesting he's set to be replaced as LIV Golf CEO and commissioner by former American sports executive Scott O'Neil.

Saudi PIF bosses are thought to want a less divisive figure at the helm as they continue negotiations with the PGA Tour over their protracted deal - but Norman will surely remain part of the business in some fashion.

Leishman plays alongside Cam Smith for Ripper GC in LIV Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

And Leishman would certainly want Norman to stick around beyond the end of his LIV Golf contract next August, given how much time and effort he's put in to launch the tour.

"I think he will [stay at LIV] as he's worked really hard, really given a few years of his life," Leishman added.

"I would hate to think how many hours he works a week and how many hours he flies.

"LIV's been going for two and a half years, but how long he's been doing it before that, who knows.

"He's sacrificed a lot and obviously he's got pretty well compensated as well, but yeah, I hope he stays involved in some way."