Greg Norman Confirms Final Day With LIV And Claims He Has 'Changed The Game Of Golf More Than People Realize'

Former LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has confirmed his final day with the PIF-backed circuit will be August 31 - a week on from the Team Championship at The Cardinal at Saint John’s Resort, Michigan.

Speaking to Australian Golf Digest in his first interview since being replaced by Scott O'Neil as head of the 54-hole league, Norman discussed a variety of topics including what he plans to do next, TGL, and how he believes LIV Golf has changed the sport.

In regards to the next chapter of his life, Norman explained that is looking to slow down and really focus on taking his portfolio of golf courses from 124 to 250, rather than retiring following his exit from LIV.

The 69-year-old says that while he will no longer be an official part of the league, he plans to remain on its board and take a vested interest in the competition he played a major part in launching back in 2022.

Norman said: “Once my official tenure at LIV is up, which is August 31st of this year, I will stay involved with LIV in some way, shape or form.

Scott O'Neil replaced Greg Norman as LIV Golf League CEO (Image credit: LIV Golf)

"I’m going to stay on the board. So there will be that part of my life, but it won’t be as consuming as what it was before.

“When I look back on my past three-and-a-half years, from my past 20 years, oh my gosh, I really have changed the game of golf more than what people realise.”

Since LIV arrived on the scene, the Australian believes men's pro golf in particular has been forced to adapt and evolve more than ever - with fresh initiatives and formats such as TGL being introduced.

But while Norman admitted he is unlikely to watch the invention of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy due to an ongoing war of words between the two parties, he did credit the PGA Tour pair for exposing more potential fans to the sport.

Asked if he had watched TGL so far or whether he plans to, Norman replied: “No, I haven’t watched a bit of it because there’s a couple of players who’ve been very vocal against me. So I’m not going to say anything positive or negative about it. All I can say is: the more golf gets exposure in different ways, the better off it is.

“Simulator golf is simulator golf. We had putt-putt and all those miniature golf courses we built around the world. I think innovation is a wonderful thing, I’m not going to belittle that. I wish them all the very best and success because it’s the market, right? They’re going to be pulling people into the game of golf…”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Norman vs Woods and McIlroy has been rumbling on since 2022, with both players stating before the framework agreement arrived that the ex-LIV boss "has got to go" in order for the two parties to hold meaningful discussions over a future.

McIlroy said at the time: "I think Greg needs to go, to exit stage left. He’s made his mark but I think now is the right time to say you’ve got this thing off the ground, but no-one is going to talk unless there’s an adult in the room that can actually try to mend fences."

In response, the inaugural LIV Golf CEO claimed he paid "zero attention to McIlroy and Woods" and vowed to be with the 54-hole circuit for "a long, long period of time."

Norman said: "I pay zero attention to McIlroy and Woods, right? They have their agenda for whatever reason. They're saying whatever they want to say. It has no bearing or effect on me. I'm going to be with LIV for a long, long period of time.”

Emotions have cooled slightly in the months and years since, although McIlroy did admit just last week that he felt it was "a good move" for LIV to replace Norman as it moves forward as an established force.

Regardless, the two-time Open champion went on to say that he would be willing to sit down with Woods and McIlroy to debate and discuss whether and how the pair have directly benefitted from LIV coming into existence - a discussion The Shark is convinced he would win.

Norman said: “I would love to [sit down with them]. I would love them to recognise the fact that – like Tiger with his PIP money [Player Impact Program] – that only came because of LIV, right? So Tiger benefitted from that. Rory’s definitely benefitted from that.

"I would love to sit down and talk to them about it, no question about it. Because I’m not a judgmental person and you only learn the facts and truth when you hear the other side of it. But, yes, would I like to sit down with them? Sure, absolutely. And you know what? I’d win the debate.”