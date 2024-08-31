Greg Norman Marks Three Years As LIV Golf CEO With Defiant Social Media Message
The LIV Golf CEO has highlighted the achievements of the circuit in the three years he has been at the helm
On Friday, Greg Norman celebrated three years as the CEO of LIV Golf, and to mark the milestone, he has posted a message on Instagram where he has highlighted some of the key achievements since the circuit began.
The arrival of LIV Golf was met with immediate hostility from various quarters including the PGA Tour, and Norman began by alluding to that pushback, beginning: “Today I celebrate 3 incredible years as CEO and Commissioner of our LIV Golf League.
We have come so far in such a short time period, managing all sorts of hostile headwinds, hurdles and untruths that I marvel at what we have accomplished to date.”
He then reeled off a lengthy list of LIV Golf achievements. He continued: “Players are now earning more money today than ever before. Players’ families, fans and caddies are now a priority. Players Health & Wellness is now in the best place ever in professional golf history. Additional player pathways for them to compete.”
Norman also claimed that LIV Golf has brought about significant change to the top of the men’s game as a whole.
He added: “We brought exciting new energy and entertainment to a tired, monotonous sport culture with innovation and production leading the way. Golf is now looked upon as an asset class with Private Equity now all in. Golf has now opened up new untapped global markets.
"As you know, I have fought vigorously and publicly for global golf, player rights, caddies, for the fans and the stakeholders for the last 30+ years. Today on my 3rd anniversary, I could not be prouder for finally achieving my lifelong vision."
The Australian also thanked the team around him, and gave a special mention to his boss, Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, writing: “I want to thank him for HIS vision, his genius in identifying virgin space, his patience, his support, and for knowing the franchise model works!”
Since its inception, there have been questions over whether LIV Golf would be sustainable. For example, court documents revealed LIV Golf generated “virtually zero” revenue in its first year.
Then, after the announcement that the PGA Tour and the PIF had begun talks on finding a way for the two organizations to coexist, one of the key figures in bringing the two round the table, Jimmy Dunne, claimed PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan would decide LIV Golf’s future.
Norman also wasn’t mentioned in the statement announcing negotiations had begun, which led to doubts over his future as CEO.
As Norman’s message makes clear, though, he is very much still at the helm, while he also claimed that LIV Golf isn’t going anywhere.
He added: “Today we are underway and in just 34 events our teams continue to grow, proving there is room for competition in our sport. LIV Golf belongs and LIV Golf is here to stay!”
Before this week’s Tour Championship, which concludes the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs, Monahan admitted the talks between the circuit and the PIF are “complex,” but added there remains an opportunity “to bring the best players in the world back together.”
Given Norman’s confident message, it appears that, as far as he’s concerned, LIV Golf will very much be at the forefront, whatever the future holds for the top of the men's game.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
