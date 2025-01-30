Greg Norman Reveals New Job After Being Replaced As LIV Golf CEO

Greg Norman may have left his job as LIV Golf CEO but he has landed a role helping shape the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games

Former LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has joined the organising committee for the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane.

The 69-year-old is a proud native of Queensland, and spoke of his pride at being able to help shape the Games coming to his home state.

Norman left his position as CEO of LIV Golf ahead of the fourth season of the team golf league, being replaced by Scott O'Neil just before the 2025 kicks off in Saudi Arabia.

The two-time Open Championship winner will now presumably help shape the 2032 Olympic golf tournament at Royal Queensland GC - the same club Norman used to work at as a youngster.

A "humbled" Norman took to Instagram to talk about his new role, which was a double celebration as he also won a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Australian Embassy in Washington.

"My Lifetime Achievement Award and 2032 Brisbane Olympics committee representation drives home my love and commitment to Australia," Norman wrote.

Norman also told Brisbane’s Courier-Mail: “As a proud Queenslander, it is an honor and privilege to help shape the Brisbane Games."

And now no longer in his LIV Golf role Norman should have a lot more time to devote to helping the 24-person committee to design exactly how the Olympics shapes up.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese selected Norman for the committee after a senior politician retired, and organisers are delighted to get an Australian sporting great on board.

"I look forward to drawing on his 40 years of global sporting experience and business acumen," said Sports Minister Anika Wells.

Wells also told the Courier-Mail that Norman “is synonymous with Australian sporting success on the world stage.

“Norman learned to play golf in the northern suburbs of Brisbane and as a proud Queenslander understands our state’s sporting pride and is a passionate supporter of the Olympic and Paralympic movements."

