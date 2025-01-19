How To Watch The American Express Final Round Today: Live Streams, TV Channels, Timings

As the American Express moves into its closing stages, fans will be tuning in to see if Sepp Straka can convert his four-stroke overnight lead into a third PGA Tour title following triumphs at The Honda Classic and the John Deere Classic in previous seasons.

The Austrian begins his final round at the Pete Dye Stadium Course on 23-under and will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of defending champion, Nick Dunlap by cruising home.

Check out below how to watch the final round of the PGA Tour's 2025 American Express.

Key information

► American Express Final Round Date: January 19, 2025

► American Express Final Round Course: Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West, California

► American Express Final Round Streaming: ESPN+, Sling TV (US) | Fancode (India)

► American Express Final Round on TV: Golf Channel (US) | Sky Sports (UK)

Watch the American Express golf final round in the US

Fans in the US can watch the final round of the 2025 American Express on ESPN+ and the Golf Channel on Sunday.

The ESPN+ streaming platform is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live, a multi-feed broadcast operation that is capturing all of the action on the final day of the American Express. Across the different streams on Sunday, you can watch from 11.30am ET through to 7pm ET.

A subscription to ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month, or you could save over the course of a year with 12 months for $119.99. You can also bundle with other services, such as Dinsey+ and Hulu for $16.99 per month.

Alternatively, cable television viewers can watch the final round of the American Express on The Golf Channel, which has four hours of coverage from 4pm-7pm on 19 January.

Cable TV customers can get an online simulcast of the Golf Channel on the NBC Sports app, but otherwise, to watch the American Express online, you need a cord-cutting TV streaming package, such as Sling TV.

To get the Golf Channel through Sling, you need the Sling Blue package ($50.99 per month) and the Sports Extra add-on ($11 per month). However, there's a live offer now that gives you your first month of Sling Blue half-price, for a total of $36.50 with Sports Extra.

Watch American Express golf in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the final round of the American Express golf on Sky Sports, and specifically the Sky Sports Golf channel.

The TV schedule for Sunday 19 January sees the action get underway with early coverage from 6.30pm GMT, followed by the main coverage from 9pm GMT through to midnight.

Sky Sports comes in long-term deal, either through traditional satellite TV or a streaming-oriented package, both with a 24-month minimum contract. Check out the latest Sky Sports deals and packages.

For those seeking less commitment, there is a third-party streaming platform for Sky Sports channels: NowTV. The sports package on Now TV costs £26 a month for your first six months.

Away from the UK right now? You can still tune in by using a VPN, such as NordVPN – more on that below.

Watch the American Express golf final round from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

How to watch American Express golf final round in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch the final round of the American Express on TV on Fox Sports 503 and online on the Kayo Sports streaming platform.

Kayo subscriptions start at $25 a month, but you can get your first month for just $1, or you could try it out with a seven-day free trial.

The main coverage will take place from 8am-11am AEDT.

How to watch American Express golf final round in Canada

TSN has the rights to the PGA Tour in Canada and will show the final round of the American Express on Sunday January 19.

To subscribe to TSN, which includes a TSN+ pass to watch the golf online, you can register easily at TSN for a cost of $19.99 a month or $199.99 a year.

Are there any American Express final round free streams?

There are no dedicated free broadcast options for the 2025 American Express. However, there are a few offers and bargains out there.

There are free trials on offer from Kayo Sports in Australia, and Fubo, one of the US cord-cutting streaming services. You can also get your first month of Sling TV in the US at half-price, while there's a small discount on Now TV in the UK.

The cheapest streaming option for the American Express is Fancode in India, a sports streaming service with a solid range of golf rights. A monthly pass is costs ₹199 ($2.30 or £1.88) or you can get a season pass for around $10/£10. The catch is that coverage is geo-restricted to India.

American Express golf final round TV schedule and timings

Sunday 19 January - Round Four

• US: 4pm - 7pm ET / 1pm - 4pm PT (Golf Channel, Sling)

• UK: 6.30pm - 12am GMT (Sky Sports Golf)

• Aus: 8am - 11am AEDT (Fox Sports 503 / Kayo Sports)