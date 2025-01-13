The American Express Prize Money Payout 2025

The PGA Tour heads to California and The American Express where, 12 months ago, amateur Nick Dunlap made history with a one stroke victory

Nick Dunlap speaks into a microphone after his American Express victory
Matt Cradock
By
published

After a fortnight in Hawaii, the PGA Tour heads back to mainland America and The American Express, a tournament that takes place over three courses.

In 2024, Nick Dunlap made history as he became the first amateur since 1991 to win on the PGA Tour, with the American finishing 29-under-par, one stroke clear of South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Nick Dunlap with trophy after his American Express win

Played over three courses in La Quinta, California, players will tackle the Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta Country Club and the Nicklaus Tournament Course, as they search for the $1.53 million first prize.

Returning for 2025 is Dunlap and, despite World No.1 Scottie Scheffler pulling out of the event due to injury, there are still a number of big names present for the third tournament of the season.

Amongst them are Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Rickie Fowler, as well as a number of former Major winners and Ryder Cuppers.

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Schauffele and Cantlay are amongst the big names to feature in California

With an $8.5 million tournament purse available, there is also the matter of 500 FedEx Cup points and various exemptions so, at The American Express, there is a lot up for grabs.

Check out the full prize money payout for the 2025 American Express below.

The American Express Prize Money Payout 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$1,530,000
2nd$918,000
3rd$578,000
4th$408,000
5th$340,000
6th$306,000
7th$284,750
8th$263,500
9th$246,500
10th$229,500
11th$212,500
12th$195,500
13th$178,500
14th$161,500
15th$151,640
16th$142,460
17th$133,960
18th$125,460
19th$116,960
20th$108,460
21st$99,960
22nd$93,160
23rd$86,360
24th$79,560
25th$72,760
26th$65,960
27th$63,410
28th$60,860
29th$58,310
30th$55,760
31st$53,210
32nd$50,660
33rd$48,110
34th$45,985
35th$43,860
36th$41,735
37th$39,610
38th$37,910
39th$36,210
40th$34,510
41st$32,810
42nd$31,110
43rd$29,410
44th$27,710
45th$26,010
46th$24,310
47th$22,610
48th$21,250
49th$20,060
50th$19,380
51st$18,870
52nd$18,360
53rd$18,020
54th$17,680
55th$17,510
56th$17,340
57th$17,170
58th$17,000
59th$16,830
60th$16,660
61st$16,490
62nd$16,320
63rd$16,150
64th$15,980
65th$15,810
66th$15,640
67th$15,470
68th$15,300
69th$15,130
70th$14,960
71st$14,790
72nd$14,620
73rd$14,450
74th$14,280
75th$14,110
76th$13,940
77th$13,770
78th$13,600

Who Are The Star Names At The American Express?

Justin Thomas walks down the fairway holding his yardage book

Justin Thomas finished in a share of third in this event back in 2024

Plenty of star power is on show in California, as two-time Major winner, Xander Schauffele, headlines the field alongside defending champion, Nick Dunlap.

Alongside the American are Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young, Sony Open winner Nick Taylor, Matteo Manassero, Tom Kim, Si Woo Kim, SungJae Im and Jason Day.

What Is The Prize Money For The American Express?

Players are competing for a purse of $8.5m at The American Express. That’s fractionally more than last year's event, which possessed an $8.3 million purse. The winner of the tournament will scoop $1.53 million, whilst the runner-up will bank $918,000.

