After a fortnight in Hawaii, the PGA Tour heads back to mainland America and The American Express, a tournament that takes place over three courses.

In 2024, Nick Dunlap made history as he became the first amateur since 1991 to win on the PGA Tour, with the American finishing 29-under-par, one stroke clear of South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Played over three courses in La Quinta, California, players will tackle the Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta Country Club and the Nicklaus Tournament Course, as they search for the $1.53 million first prize.

Returning for 2025 is Dunlap and, despite World No.1 Scottie Scheffler pulling out of the event due to injury, there are still a number of big names present for the third tournament of the season.

Amongst them are Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Rickie Fowler, as well as a number of former Major winners and Ryder Cuppers.

Schauffele and Cantlay are amongst the big names to feature in California (Image credit: Getty Images)

With an $8.5 million tournament purse available, there is also the matter of 500 FedEx Cup points and various exemptions so, at The American Express, there is a lot up for grabs.

Check out the full prize money payout for the 2025 American Express below.

The American Express Prize Money Payout 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,530,000 2nd $918,000 3rd $578,000 4th $408,000 5th $340,000 6th $306,000 7th $284,750 8th $263,500 9th $246,500 10th $229,500 11th $212,500 12th $195,500 13th $178,500 14th $161,500 15th $151,640 16th $142,460 17th $133,960 18th $125,460 19th $116,960 20th $108,460 21st $99,960 22nd $93,160 23rd $86,360 24th $79,560 25th $72,760 26th $65,960 27th $63,410 28th $60,860 29th $58,310 30th $55,760 31st $53,210 32nd $50,660 33rd $48,110 34th $45,985 35th $43,860 36th $41,735 37th $39,610 38th $37,910 39th $36,210 40th $34,510 41st $32,810 42nd $31,110 43rd $29,410 44th $27,710 45th $26,010 46th $24,310 47th $22,610 48th $21,250 49th $20,060 50th $19,380 51st $18,870 52nd $18,360 53rd $18,020 54th $17,680 55th $17,510 56th $17,340 57th $17,170 58th $17,000 59th $16,830 60th $16,660 61st $16,490 62nd $16,320 63rd $16,150 64th $15,980 65th $15,810 66th $15,640 67th $15,470 68th $15,300 69th $15,130 70th $14,960 71st $14,790 72nd $14,620 73rd $14,450 74th $14,280 75th $14,110 76th $13,940 77th $13,770 78th $13,600

Who Are The Star Names At The American Express?

Justin Thomas finished in a share of third in this event back in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Plenty of star power is on show in California, as two-time Major winner, Xander Schauffele, headlines the field alongside defending champion, Nick Dunlap.

Alongside the American are Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young, Sony Open winner Nick Taylor, Matteo Manassero, Tom Kim, Si Woo Kim, SungJae Im and Jason Day.

What Is The Prize Money For The American Express?

Players are competing for a purse of $8.5m at The American Express. That’s fractionally more than last year's event, which possessed an $8.3 million purse. The winner of the tournament will scoop $1.53 million, whilst the runner-up will bank $918,000.