The American Express Prize Money Payout 2025
The PGA Tour heads to California and The American Express where, 12 months ago, amateur Nick Dunlap made history with a one stroke victory
After a fortnight in Hawaii, the PGA Tour heads back to mainland America and The American Express, a tournament that takes place over three courses.
In 2024, Nick Dunlap made history as he became the first amateur since 1991 to win on the PGA Tour, with the American finishing 29-under-par, one stroke clear of South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout.
Played over three courses in La Quinta, California, players will tackle the Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta Country Club and the Nicklaus Tournament Course, as they search for the $1.53 million first prize.
Returning for 2025 is Dunlap and, despite World No.1 Scottie Scheffler pulling out of the event due to injury, there are still a number of big names present for the third tournament of the season.
Amongst them are Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Rickie Fowler, as well as a number of former Major winners and Ryder Cuppers.
With an $8.5 million tournament purse available, there is also the matter of 500 FedEx Cup points and various exemptions so, at The American Express, there is a lot up for grabs.
Check out the full prize money payout for the 2025 American Express below.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,530,000
|2nd
|$918,000
|3rd
|$578,000
|4th
|$408,000
|5th
|$340,000
|6th
|$306,000
|7th
|$284,750
|8th
|$263,500
|9th
|$246,500
|10th
|$229,500
|11th
|$212,500
|12th
|$195,500
|13th
|$178,500
|14th
|$161,500
|15th
|$151,640
|16th
|$142,460
|17th
|$133,960
|18th
|$125,460
|19th
|$116,960
|20th
|$108,460
|21st
|$99,960
|22nd
|$93,160
|23rd
|$86,360
|24th
|$79,560
|25th
|$72,760
|26th
|$65,960
|27th
|$63,410
|28th
|$60,860
|29th
|$58,310
|30th
|$55,760
|31st
|$53,210
|32nd
|$50,660
|33rd
|$48,110
|34th
|$45,985
|35th
|$43,860
|36th
|$41,735
|37th
|$39,610
|38th
|$37,910
|39th
|$36,210
|40th
|$34,510
|41st
|$32,810
|42nd
|$31,110
|43rd
|$29,410
|44th
|$27,710
|45th
|$26,010
|46th
|$24,310
|47th
|$22,610
|48th
|$21,250
|49th
|$20,060
|50th
|$19,380
|51st
|$18,870
|52nd
|$18,360
|53rd
|$18,020
|54th
|$17,680
|55th
|$17,510
|56th
|$17,340
|57th
|$17,170
|58th
|$17,000
|59th
|$16,830
|60th
|$16,660
|61st
|$16,490
|62nd
|$16,320
|63rd
|$16,150
|64th
|$15,980
|65th
|$15,810
|66th
|$15,640
|67th
|$15,470
|68th
|$15,300
|69th
|$15,130
|70th
|$14,960
|71st
|$14,790
|72nd
|$14,620
|73rd
|$14,450
|74th
|$14,280
|75th
|$14,110
|76th
|$13,940
|77th
|$13,770
|78th
|$13,600
Who Are The Star Names At The American Express?
Plenty of star power is on show in California, as two-time Major winner, Xander Schauffele, headlines the field alongside defending champion, Nick Dunlap.
Alongside the American are Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Young, Sony Open winner Nick Taylor, Matteo Manassero, Tom Kim, Si Woo Kim, SungJae Im and Jason Day.
What Is The Prize Money For The American Express?
Players are competing for a purse of $8.5m at The American Express. That’s fractionally more than last year's event, which possessed an $8.3 million purse. The winner of the tournament will scoop $1.53 million, whilst the runner-up will bank $918,000.
