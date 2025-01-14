The American Express Picks, Predictions And Odds
The PGA Tour circuit heads to California and The American Express, with a number of big names teeing it up in the tournament
After two weeks in Hawaii, the PGA Tour returns to California and The American Express, a tournament that is played over three courses the first three days, before culminating at the PGA West's Dye Stadium Course on Sunday.
Last year, it was Nick Dunlap who made history, as the then college sophomore fired a 29-under-par total to claim a one shot victory and become the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since Phil Mickelson back in 1991.
This year, a bumper field is set to be present in Coachella Valley and, despite World No.2 Xander Schauffele withdrawing on Monday, there's still some great value to be had across the board.
Among the big names include Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Rickie Fowler, whilst Tom Kim, SungJae Im and last weeks Sony Open winner, Nick Taylor, compete for the $1.53 million first prize.
Being played over three courses, the winning score has been consistently high, with the 20-under-par mark being surpassed for the last 18 years. Therefore, we can expect a lot of birdies and eagles to be made over the next four days of action.
Last year, Dunlap's 29-under-par total set the tournament's scoring record since it turned into a 72-hole competition in 2012. What's more, with the wind set to be low and temperatures high, don't be surprised to see low-scoring once again.
The American Express Course Guide: Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta Country Club & Nicklaus Tournament Course
The three courses set to host are the Pete Dye Stadium Course, La Quinta Country Club & Nicklaus Tournament Course, with the Pete Dye Stadium Course staging the final day of play.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Regarding distance, all sit in the 7,000 - 7,200 yard mark, with La Quinta measuring 7,060 yards, Nicklaus Tournament Course being 7,147 yards and Pete Dye Stadium Course 7,210 yards.
Because of the short distance, as well as the perfect conditions, the winning score since 2016 averages 24.5-under-par and, in terms of previous rounds, we have seen two 59s - David Duval in 1999 at PGA West and Adam Hadwin at La Quinta in 2017.
In terms of course features, Pete Dye Stadium Course has a number of memorable holes, with the closing stretch a particular stand-out.
The 600-yard par 5 16th has a 20-foot-deep greenside bunker on the left hand-side, whilst the par 3 17th features an island green surrounded by rocks, hence the nickname 'Alcatraz.'
The American Express Previous Winners
|Year
|Winner
|Score
|2024
|Nick Dunlap (a)
|-29
|2023
|Jon Rahm
|-27
|2022
|Hudson Swafford
|-23
|2021
|Si-Woo Kim
|-23
|2020
|Andrew Landry
|-26
|2019
|Adam Long
|-26
|2018
|Jon Rahm
|-22
|2017
|Hudson Swafford
|-20
|2016
|Jason Dufner
|-25
|2015
|Bill Haas
|-22
|2014
|Patrick Reed
|-28
The American Express Betting Odds
Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)
- Sungjae Im (+1200)
- Justin Thomas (+1200)
- Sam Burns (+1400)
- Patrick Cantlay (+1400)
- Wyndham Clark (+2000)
- Tony Finau (+2000)
- Tom Kim (+2500)
- Kurt Kitayama (+2800)
- Max Greyserman (+3300)
- Harry Hall (+3500)
- Si Woo Kim (+3500)
- Cameron Young (+3500)
- Will Zalatoris (+3500)
- J.J Spaun (+4000)
- Davis Thompson (+4000)
The American Express Betting Picks
Favorite: Sam Burns (+1400)
The US Ryder Cupper from 2023 is on a near-two-year win drought after knocking off five wins between May 2021 and March 2023. He could well get back in the winner’s circle this week at a course he was T6 at last year, thanks to some very nice recent form.
Burns was T8 at The Sentry two weeks ago after ending his 2024 with five consecutive top-14 finishes, including two top-threes in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Burns was also T11 here in 2023 and T6 again in 2020.
Outsider: Patrick Fishburn (+4500)
I’ve been very impressed with Patrick Fishburn over the last six-or-so months. He has some very good stats, including around the green and putting, so is a good one to have this week on a low-scoring course that requires birdie after birdie.
Fishburn was T6 last week at the Sony Open after two third-place finishes and two other top-eights on tour in the second half of last year.
Favorite: Justin Thomas (+1200)
Justin Thomas has been playing some fine golf of late, securing a runner-up finish at the ZOZO Championship, as well as a third place finish at the Hero World Challenge.
Last year at this event, the American finished in a share of third and, had it not been for a disappointing final day, he may well have won. Either way, JT possesses a lot of quality and, given this course requires you to go low, I can see Thomas in contention once again.
Outsider: Nico Echavarria (+5000)
In all honesty, I can't believe Echavarria's odds, especially when you look at his previous results of a second place finish at the Sony Open and The RSM Classic, as well as that victory at the ZOZO Championship.
The Colombian golfer is in fine form and, like Thomas, had it not been for a poor final round in 2024, he may well have crept into the top 10. Looking at his stats, he ranks well in both scoring average and birdie average so, in a tournament where low scoring is a must, I like his chances to be in the fray come Sunday.
Favorite: Sungjae Im (+1200)
The Korean found a real purple patch around the turn of the year with three top-10s in four starts and a best of third at The Sentry a couple of weeks back. This kind of event really plays into Im's hands, with a really low winning total expected and Sungjae one of the most prolific birdie scorers in the PGA Tour last season.
He last won on the Korean Tour in April, but hasn't entered the winner's circle on the PGA Tour since 2021. This week represents an excellent chance for him to snap that streak.
Outsider: Ben Griffin (+5000)
Griffin is another of the PGA Tour's best when it comes to recording birdies, topping the chart in 2024 thanks to a mammoth 479 - 33 better than anyone else.
The American was knocking on the door through the FedEx Cup Fall, going best at the Bermuda Championship when he ended eighth, and has likely knocked off the rust after playing at the Sony Open. Hopefully, into his second consecutive week, Griffin will be right among the leaders and can hang on for his latest top-10.
How To Watch The American Express
US (ET)
- Thursday 16th January - 16.00pm - 19.00pm (Golf Channel) 12.15pm - 19.00pm (ESPN)
- Friday 17th January - 16.00pm - 19.00pm (Golf Channel) 12.15pm - 19.00pm (ESPN)
- Saturday 18th January - 16.00pm - 19.00pm (Golf Channel) 12.15pm - 19.00pm (ESPN)
- Sunday 19th January - 16.00pm - 19.00pm (Golf Channel) 11.30am - 19.00pm (ESPN)
UK (GMT)
- Thursday 16th January - 16.30pm - 12.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday 17th January - 16.30pm - 12.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday 18th January - 19.00pm - 12.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday 19th January - 18.30pm - 12.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
‘Wrong’ - Jon Rahm On World Ranking and Majors’ LIV Golf Stance
Speaking in Dubai, the two-time Major winner claimed the lack of OWGR points for LIV Golf is wrong, with Rahm also setting his sights on the Ryder Cup later this year
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Xander Schauffele Withdraws From American Express Days After Scottie Scheffler
The PGA Tour announced on Monday evening that the World No.2 was no longer in the American Express field and had been replaced by Philip Knowles
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Hero Dubai Desert Classic Odds, Picks And Predictions
Four of the Golf Monthly team have picked out a favorite and outside contender from the field at the first Rolex Series event of 2025 on the DP World Tour
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Sony Open In Hawaii 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
The PGA Tour heads to Oahu this week and the second leg of the Hawaii Swing, with the Sony Open in Hawaii set to stage its 60th edition
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Team Cup 2025 Picks, Predictions And Odds
In the latest edition of the Team Cup, made for European DP World Tour stars, Golf Monthly's news team have selected our winners and top point-scorers
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The Sentry Betting Picks, Predictions And Odds
Get our Golf Monthly team's best bets for The Sentry as the 2025 PGA Tour season kicks-off in Hawaii
By Paul Higham Published
-
PNC Championship Betting Picks, Predictions And Odds
The PNC Championship sees 20 pairings head to Florida for one of the feel-good events of the season, with some big names featuring at the tournament
By Matt Cradock Published
-
AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Odds, Picks And Predictions
Discover the odds and Golf Monthly staff picks for the final DP World Tour event of the calendar year - the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Alfred Dunhill Championship Odds, Picks And Predictions
Check out the Golf Monthly news team's picks and our selected bookmaker's tournament odds for the penultimate DP World Tour event of the calendar year
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Nedbank Golf Challenge Betting Picks, Odds and Predictions
A number of big names are making the trip to South Africa for the Nedbank Golf Challenge, which comes from the stunning Gary Player Country Club in Sun City
By Matt Cradock Published