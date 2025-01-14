Xander Schauffele Withdraws From American Express Days After Scottie Scheffler
The PGA Tour announced on Monday evening that the World No.2 was no longer in the American Express field and had been replaced by Philip Knowles
World No.2 Xander Schauffele has withdrawn from the 2025 American Express, the PGA Tour announced on Monday night.
In a short message on X, PGA Tour Communications simply stated that the former betting favorite was no longer in the 156-man field and he had ultimately replaced by Philip Knowles at the multi-course event in Palm Springs, California.
Monday's news was a particular blow to the event itself, with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler having already been forced to withdraw after accidentally cutting his hand on broken glass while preparing Christmas dinner.
The 28-year-old consequently required surgery on his right hand and confirmed he would be out until the end of January, having already missed out on a start at The Sentry in Hawaii earlier this month.
In a statement, Scheffler confirmed he next planned appearance. He said: "After consulting with my medical team, I have made the decision to withdraw from next week's American Express tournament to give my injury more time to heal. I am still hopeful to begin my 2025 Season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am."
World No. 2 Xander Schauffele is a WD from The American Express and is replaced by Philip Knowles.January 13, 2025
Meanwhile, Schauffele's future plans remain unclear after no detail on the reason for him pulling out of the event was offered by either the PGA Tour or on the player's social media accounts.
The Californian was last in action during the opening week of TGL when his New York Golf Club faced off against The Bay, ultimately going down 9-2 as Ludvig Aberg led Shane Lowry and Wyndham Clark to a comfortable success at SoFi Center in Florida.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Before that, the two-time Major champion kicked off his season at The Sentry in Hawaii, coming home in a tie for 30th. Since ending the Tour Championship T4th, Schauffele finished T41st in his only other PGA Tour start - the Zozo Championship.
Schauffele could return next week at the Farmers Insurance Open, an event he has competed in every year since 2016.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Hero Dubai Desert Classic Odds, Picks And Predictions
Four of the Golf Monthly team have picked out a favorite and outside contender from the field at the first Rolex Series event of 2025 on the DP World Tour
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The American Express Prize Money Payout 2025
The PGA Tour heads to California and The American Express where, 12 months ago, amateur Nick Dunlap made history with a one stroke victory
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The American Express Prize Money Payout 2025
The PGA Tour heads to California and The American Express where, 12 months ago, amateur Nick Dunlap made history with a one stroke victory
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Incredible 400/1 Odds Nick Taylor Defied En Route To His Sony Open Win
As late as the 18th hole at Waiʻalae Country Club, the Canadian was listed as a rank outsider for the title until one shot catapulted him into the mix...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The Unconventional Strategy Used By Four-Time PGA Tour Winner Charley Hoffman At The Sony Open
Charley Hoffman played the 18th differently to many at the Sony Open in Hawaii, as his line off the final tee yielded three birdies at Waialae Country Club
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Nick Taylor Claims Thrilling Sony Open In Hawaii Playoff Win Over Nico Echavarria
The Canadian claimed his fifth PGA Tour title after beating the Colombian in the second hole of a playoff
By Mike Hall Published
-
PGA Tour Sends Message To Players Regarding Genesis Invitational As LA Fires Continue
The PGA Tour sent an memo out on Thursday in relation to the Genesis Invitational - which is set to be hosted by Riviera Country Club next month
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jordan Spieth Lays Out PGA Tour Return At Pebble Beach Following Wrist Surgery
The three-time Major winner is ready to return to action at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am after undergoing successful surgery on a long-term wrist injury in August
By Mike Hall Published
-
7 Big Names Who Missed The Sony Open In Hawaii Cut
The Sony Open in Hawaii is set up to be an intriguing watch over the weekend but, along with those who made the cut, there were a number of big names who didn't
By Matt Cradock Published
-
PGA Tour Announces Creator Series With Golf Influencers
There is set to be three 'creator' events during PGA Tour weeks this year as the circuit continues to lean into the influencer space
By Elliott Heath Published