Viktor Hovland Withdraws From Ryder Cup Singles Matches

Norway's Viktor Hovland has been forced to withdraw from his Ryder Cup singles match on Sunday because of injury.

Hovland was experiencing discomfort in his neck during Saturday's action and had received treatment during his foursomes match alongside Robert MacIntyre in the morning.

He was then due to return to the course at Bethpage Black and partner Matt Fitzpatrick in the afternoon fourballs session before pulling out at the 11th hour and being replaced by Tyrrell Hatton.

The seven-time PGA Tour winner was taken to a New York hospital to undergo an MRI scan on Saturday evening and was tended to by European Ryde Cup medics for the remainder of the day.

However, after waking up and realizing he was unable to move his neck - which failed to loosen sufficiently during a short warm-up - the 28-year-old made the difficult decision to inform Luke Donald he would be withdrawing.

In a statement from Ryder Cup Europe, Hovland said: “There is nothing more I would like to do than be out there representing Team Europe and trying to help them win the Ryder Cup today.

"Not being able to do so is pretty heartbreaking. I will be backing my team as hard as I can and rooting them on.”

Speaking before the singles matches began, Donald said of Hovland: "Yeah, he started stiffening up yesterday morning. Tried to go out in the afternoon but got worse and worse. Got an MRI last night.

"Really, really stiff this morning. Tried to go through his warm up and just couldn’t play. So yeah, he’s devastated. He’s gutted. He wants to go out there and represent Team Europe. Yeah, it’s very, very unfortunate."

Further explaining the issue bothering Hovland, Dr Andrew Murray - Ryder Cup Europe’s Chief Medical Officer - said: “Viktor’s pain started during the [Saturday] morning foursomes, where he received treatment and medication from the physio and medical team on course during the match.

"Following this he attempted to warm up for Saturday fourballs, but experienced increasing pain while swinging a golf club, and a lack of range of movement in his neck and withdrew, being replaced by Tyrrell Hatton.

“An MRI was arranged following liaison between Team Europe and PGA of America on-site medical team, which confirmed a flare up of a previous injury - a disc bulge in his neck by a medical imaging specialist.

"This morning, Viktor received ongoing treatment but unfortunately he is not able to rotate or flex his neck to one side making playing the singles impossible.”

As a result of Hovland being forced to sit out the final day, the Ryder Cup's substitution rule (3.d) has been enacted.

Rule 3.d states: "When the Captain’s lodge their team selection for singles play, they must provide a sealed envelope containing the name of one player who is regarded as having been paired with a player who, through illness, injury or other emergency reason, has to withdraw from the other side.

"Such pairing is regarded as a tied match. If this requires the re-pairing of a match, this will be done down the order of the play.”

Keegan Bradley nominated Harris English as the unfortunate party, with the pair's match - which had been the final one to begin on Sunday - automatically ending in a half.

Consequently, Europe led 12-5 before any singles matches began and only required two full points to retain the Ryder Cup or 2.5 points to clinch it outright once again.

Hovland, who had been managing the neck problem since withdrawing from the Travelers Championship in June, had shown some excellent form towards the back end of the PGA Tour season with three top-12 finishes in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

He then continued that play for Team Europe at the 2025 Ryder Cup and had contributed one point from two matches, helping MacIntyre see off Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley prior to his injury flare up.

The former Oklahoma State golfer has an overall record of 3-4-3 in Ryder Cup matches since making his debut at Whistling Straits in 2021 and was undefeated in singles (1-0-1).