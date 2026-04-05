How Much Did JJ Spaun Win At The Valero Texas Open 2026?

The first time was so nice, he had to do it twice. JJ Spaun won the Valero Texas Open once again on Sunday, clinching the title and those awesome cowboy boots for the second time in his career following his maiden PGA Tour success in 2022.

It was far from a straightforward victory in 2026, however, with rain, wind and well over 18 holes completed on the final day of a tense tournament at TPC San Antonio.

Yet, a stunning eagle at the drivable par-4 17th ultimately helped Spaun reign supreme as none of the other pros could reel him in - despite the best efforts of 54-hole leader Robert MacIntyre and co.

The Scot had a putt at the last to force a playoff, arriving moments after his own eagle at the penultimate hole, but it came up way short and Spaun could breathe a huge sigh of relief.

The American was also able to collect a check for over $1.7 million thanks to coming out on top, far more than he scooped in 2022 and even more than Brian Harman banked just 12 months ago after the overall prize purse was increased from $9.5 million by $300,000.

Robert MacIntyre reacts at the Valero Texas Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

For MacIntyre, Matt Wallace and Michael Kim, they each earned just under three quarters of a million courtesy of falling just a single stroke short.

What's worse, the trio (and every other pro who made the cut) will have their prize money reduced by a number of factors which ultimately determine how much golfers really earn from tournaments.

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Below is the complete prize money breakdown for each of the 70 pros who made the cut at the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

VALERO TEXAS OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN