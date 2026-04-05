How Much Did JJ Spaun Win At The Valero Texas Open 2026?

The US Open champion claimed his second Valero Texas Open title thanks to a one-stroke victory at TPC San Antonio - but how much money did he earn?

Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
last updated
JJ Spaun spreads his arms out wide in front of the trophy after putting on cowboy boots, a prize he earned after winning the 2026 Valero Texas Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The first time was so nice, he had to do it twice. JJ Spaun won the Valero Texas Open once again on Sunday, clinching the title and those awesome cowboy boots for the second time in his career following his maiden PGA Tour success in 2022.

Yet, a stunning eagle at the drivable par-4 17th ultimately helped Spaun reign supreme as none of the other pros could reel him in - despite the best efforts of 54-hole leader Robert MacIntyre and co.

The Scot had a putt at the last to force a playoff, arriving moments after his own eagle at the penultimate hole, but it came up way short and Spaun could breathe a huge sigh of relief.

The American was also able to collect a check for over $1.7 million thanks to coming out on top, far more than he scooped in 2022 and even more than Brian Harman banked just 12 months ago after the overall prize purse was increased from $9.5 million by $300,000.

Robert MacIntyre reacts at the Valero Texas Open

Robert MacIntyre reacts at the Valero Texas Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For MacIntyre, Matt Wallace and Michael Kim, they each earned just under three quarters of a million courtesy of falling just a single stroke short.

What's worse, the trio (and every other pro who made the cut) will have their prize money reduced by a number of factors which ultimately determine how much golfers really earn from tournaments.

Below is the complete prize money breakdown for each of the 70 pros who made the cut at the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

VALERO TEXAS OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Player

Prize Money

1st (-17)

JJ Spaun

$1,764,000

T2nd (-16)

Robert MacIntyre

$741,533.33

T2nd (-16)

Matt Wallace

$741,533.33

T2nd (-16)

Michael Kim

$741,533.33

T5th (-15)

Ludvig Aberg

$378,525

T5th (-15)

Andrew Putnam

$378,525

7th (-14)

Kevin Yu

$330,750

T8th (-13)

Chandler Phillips

$296,450

T8th (-13)

Ryo Hisatsune

$296,450

T10th (-11)

Si Woo Kim

$237,650

T10th (-11)

Austin Eckroat

$237,650

T10th (-11)

Tommy Fleetwood

$237,650

T10th (-11)

Kristoffer Reitan

$237,650

T14th (-10)

Davis Thompson

$159,250

T14th (-10)

Sami Valimaki

$159,250

T14th (-10)

Eric Cole

$159,250

T14th (-10)

Andrew Novak

$159,250

T14th (-10)

John Parry

$159,250

T14th (-10)

Alex Smalley

$159,250

T14th (-10)

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

$159,250

T21st (-9)

Marco Penge

$95,550

T21st (-9)

Hideki Matsuyama

$95,550

T21st (-9)

SH Kim

$95,550

T21st (-9)

Maverick McNealy

$95,550

T21st (-9)

Sam Ryder

$95,550

T21st (-9)

Bud Cauley

$95,550

T21st (-9)

JT Poston

$95,550

T28th (-8)

Zach Bauchou

$71,540

T28th (-8)

Nick Taylor

$71,540

T30th (-7)

AJ Ewart

$60,025

T30th (-7)

Doug Ghim

$60,025

T30th (-7)

Alex Noren

$60,025

T30th (-7)

Mac Meissner

$60,025

T30th (-7)

Paul Waring

$60,025

T30th (-7)

Kevin Roy

$60,025

T36th (-6)

Billy Horschel

$48,673.33

T36th (-6)

Austin Smotherman

$48,673.33

T36th (-6)

Chris Kirk

$48,673.33

T39th (-5)

Chad Ramey

$35,809.20

T39th (-5)

Taylor Moore

$35,809.20

T39th (-5)

Adam Svensson

$35,809.20

T39th (-5)

Adam Schenk

$35,809.20

T39th (-5)

Brandt Snedeker

$35,809.20

T39th (-5)

Kevin Streelman

$35,809.20

T39th (-5)

Brian Harman

$35,809.20

T39th (-5)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

$35,809.20

T39th (-5)

Matt McCarty

$35,809.20

T39th (-5)

Rico Hoey

$35,809.20

T49th (-4)

Christo Lamprecht

$24,676.40

T49th (-4)

Beau Hossler

$24,676.40

T49th (-4)

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

$24,676.40

T49th (-4)

Tony Finau

$24,676.40

T49th (-4)

Thorbjorn Olesen

$24,676.40

T54th (-3)

Hank Lebioda

$22,834

T54th (-3)

Gordon Sargent

$22,834

T54th (-3)

Vince Whaley

$22,834

T54th (-3)

Steven Fisk

$22,834

T54th (-3)

Bronson Burgoon

$22,834

T59th (-2)

Erik van Rooyen

$22,050

T59th (-2)

Stephan Jaeger

$22,050

T59th (-2)

David Ford

$22,050

62nd (-1)

Takumi Kanaya

$21,658

T63rd (E)

Jordan Spieth

$21,364

T63rd (E)

Peter Malnati

$21,364

T65th (+1)

Jeffrey Kang

$20,972

T65th (+1)

Mark Hubbard

$20,972

T67th (+2)

Danny Walker

$20,482

T67th (+2)

Joe Highsmith

$20,482

T67th (+2)

Will Zalatoris

$20,482

70th (+3)

Luke Clanton

$20,090

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.