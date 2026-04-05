How Much Did JJ Spaun Win At The Valero Texas Open 2026?
The US Open champion claimed his second Valero Texas Open title thanks to a one-stroke victory at TPC San Antonio - but how much money did he earn?
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The first time was so nice, he had to do it twice. JJ Spaun won the Valero Texas Open once again on Sunday, clinching the title and those awesome cowboy boots for the second time in his career following his maiden PGA Tour success in 2022.
It was far from a straightforward victory in 2026, however, with rain, wind and well over 18 holes completed on the final day of a tense tournament at TPC San Antonio.
Yet, a stunning eagle at the drivable par-4 17th ultimately helped Spaun reign supreme as none of the other pros could reel him in - despite the best efforts of 54-hole leader Robert MacIntyre and co.
The Scot had a putt at the last to force a playoff, arriving moments after his own eagle at the penultimate hole, but it came up way short and Spaun could breathe a huge sigh of relief.
The American was also able to collect a check for over $1.7 million thanks to coming out on top, far more than he scooped in 2022 and even more than Brian Harman banked just 12 months ago after the overall prize purse was increased from $9.5 million by $300,000.
For MacIntyre, Matt Wallace and Michael Kim, they each earned just under three quarters of a million courtesy of falling just a single stroke short.
What's worse, the trio (and every other pro who made the cut) will have their prize money reduced by a number of factors which ultimately determine how much golfers really earn from tournaments.
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Below is the complete prize money breakdown for each of the 70 pros who made the cut at the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
VALERO TEXAS OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Player
Prize Money
1st (-17)
JJ Spaun
$1,764,000
T2nd (-16)
Robert MacIntyre
$741,533.33
T2nd (-16)
Matt Wallace
$741,533.33
T2nd (-16)
Michael Kim
$741,533.33
T5th (-15)
Ludvig Aberg
$378,525
T5th (-15)
Andrew Putnam
$378,525
7th (-14)
Kevin Yu
$330,750
T8th (-13)
Chandler Phillips
$296,450
T8th (-13)
Ryo Hisatsune
$296,450
T10th (-11)
Si Woo Kim
$237,650
T10th (-11)
Austin Eckroat
$237,650
T10th (-11)
Tommy Fleetwood
$237,650
T10th (-11)
Kristoffer Reitan
$237,650
T14th (-10)
Davis Thompson
$159,250
T14th (-10)
Sami Valimaki
$159,250
T14th (-10)
Eric Cole
$159,250
T14th (-10)
Andrew Novak
$159,250
T14th (-10)
John Parry
$159,250
T14th (-10)
Alex Smalley
$159,250
T14th (-10)
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
$159,250
T21st (-9)
Marco Penge
$95,550
T21st (-9)
Hideki Matsuyama
$95,550
T21st (-9)
SH Kim
$95,550
T21st (-9)
Maverick McNealy
$95,550
T21st (-9)
Sam Ryder
$95,550
T21st (-9)
Bud Cauley
$95,550
T21st (-9)
JT Poston
$95,550
T28th (-8)
Zach Bauchou
$71,540
T28th (-8)
Nick Taylor
$71,540
T30th (-7)
AJ Ewart
$60,025
T30th (-7)
Doug Ghim
$60,025
T30th (-7)
Alex Noren
$60,025
T30th (-7)
Mac Meissner
$60,025
T30th (-7)
Paul Waring
$60,025
T30th (-7)
Kevin Roy
$60,025
T36th (-6)
Billy Horschel
$48,673.33
T36th (-6)
Austin Smotherman
$48,673.33
T36th (-6)
Chris Kirk
$48,673.33
T39th (-5)
Chad Ramey
$35,809.20
T39th (-5)
Taylor Moore
$35,809.20
T39th (-5)
Adam Svensson
$35,809.20
T39th (-5)
Adam Schenk
$35,809.20
T39th (-5)
Brandt Snedeker
$35,809.20
T39th (-5)
Kevin Streelman
$35,809.20
T39th (-5)
Brian Harman
$35,809.20
T39th (-5)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
$35,809.20
T39th (-5)
Matt McCarty
$35,809.20
T39th (-5)
Rico Hoey
$35,809.20
T49th (-4)
Christo Lamprecht
$24,676.40
T49th (-4)
Beau Hossler
$24,676.40
T49th (-4)
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
$24,676.40
T49th (-4)
Tony Finau
$24,676.40
T49th (-4)
Thorbjorn Olesen
$24,676.40
T54th (-3)
Hank Lebioda
$22,834
T54th (-3)
Gordon Sargent
$22,834
T54th (-3)
Vince Whaley
$22,834
T54th (-3)
Steven Fisk
$22,834
T54th (-3)
Bronson Burgoon
$22,834
T59th (-2)
Erik van Rooyen
$22,050
T59th (-2)
Stephan Jaeger
$22,050
T59th (-2)
David Ford
$22,050
62nd (-1)
Takumi Kanaya
$21,658
T63rd (E)
Jordan Spieth
$21,364
T63rd (E)
Peter Malnati
$21,364
T65th (+1)
Jeffrey Kang
$20,972
T65th (+1)
Mark Hubbard
$20,972
T67th (+2)
Danny Walker
$20,482
T67th (+2)
Joe Highsmith
$20,482
T67th (+2)
Will Zalatoris
$20,482
70th (+3)
Luke Clanton
$20,090
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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