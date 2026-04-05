Ryder Cup Stars Fall Short As Inspired JJ Spaun Battles Rough Weather To Win Second Valero Texas Open

JJ Spaun set the clubhouse target at the TPC San Antonio tournament but his challengers failed to match him as he claimed the title for the second time

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JJ Spaun after winning the Valero Texas Open

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JJ Spaun claimed his first title since his US Open triumph after his clubhouse target of 17 under proved enough at the Valero Texas Open

The inclement weather also affected Saturday's action, necessitating the suspension of play, with the third round finishing on Sunday.

By the time the final round was underway, a host of players remained in contention for the title, including Spaun, Ryder Cup stars Robert MacIntyre and Ludvig Aberg, Matt Wallace and Andrew Putnam.

In fact, so congested was the leaderboard that at one stage, seven players were tied for the lead.

Something had to give, and it was Wallace who made the first decisive move, with a run of three consecutive birdies between the 15th and 17th.

It nearly got even better for the Englishman, who was one of several contenders eyeing a last-minute Masters place with a win.

Matt Wallace crouches down behind a putt during the final round of the 2026 Valero Texas Open as the rain falls

Matt Wallace set the clubhouse target before Spaun bettered it

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At the 18th, his chip onto the green that would have given him a fourth birdie in a row narrowly missed, leaving him to make par and set the clubhouse target at 16 under.

Given the conditions, he must have been reasonably confident, even with several chasers having plenty of holes remaining and breathing down his neck.

It took a while, but eventually, it was Spaun who took Wallace out of contention with some superb play on the back nine.

The American had been in the chasing pack for much of his round, but a third birdie of the day at the 14th moved him just one back of Wallace.

That opening didn't last long, with Spaun bogeying the very next hole. However, far from being downhearted, it appeared to spur him on.

At the par-3 16th, Spaun got to within four feet to set up a birdie chance, which he didn't pass up.

Things got even better for him at the 17th, finding the green of the par-4 to give him an eagle chance and the solo lead. He took it, and, after finishing with a par at the 18th, he was the man to catch with Wallace out of the running.

At various stages, different players looked like making a run, with Michael Kim and Putnam both threatening to join Spaun at 17 under before falling short. Aberg, meanwhile, never really worried the leader, although he rallied towards the end to place T5.

Eventually, that left MacIntyre as the one man who could catch him. Even then, there were missteps along the way, including a bogey at the 16th that moved him back to 14 under, just minutes after he closed the gap to two on Spaun with his second birdie of the round at the 15th.

Not to be deterred, MacIntyre responded in style, rolling in a confident eagle putt at the 17th to close the gap to one with only the par-5 18th remaining.

After an excellent tee shot that found the fairway, MacIntyre would have been confident of at least a birdie to force a playoff, but his second shot was wild, resulting in being granted TIO (Temporary Immovable Obstruction) relief to the right of the fairway.

Robert MacIntyre reacts at the Valero Texas Open

Robert MacIntyre couldn't hole a birdie putt at the 18th to force a playoff

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Needing an up-and-down from 106 yards, MacIntyre made the green, but the birdie putt from 30 feet never looked like making it and the title was Spaun's.

Following his win, Spaun, whose victory handed him $1,764,000, said: "This game is so crazy. I haven't been feeling at the form that I wanted to be based off of last season.

JJ Spaun with the Valero Texas Open trophy

JJ Spaun set the clubhouse target and held on for the win

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Just trying to take each day as it comes and accepting what I have. Just got such a great team behind me that's been supporting me. Just means a lot to come back and win here at a place that's been so good to me."

VALERO TEXAS OPEN LEADERBOARD

  • -17 JJ Spaun (67)
  • -16 Matt Wallace (68)
  • -16 Michael Kim (69)
  • -16 Robert MacIntyre (70)
  • -15 Andrew Putnam (70)
  • -15 Ludvig Aberg (70)
  • -14 Kevin Yu (69)
  • -13 Chandler Phillips (71)
  • -13 Ryo Hisatsune (72)
  • -11 Si Woo Kim (67)
  • -11 Austin Eckroat (70)
  • -11 Tommy Fleetwood (69)
  • -11 Kristoffer Reitan (70)

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JJ SPAUN WINS VALERO TEXAS OPEN!

Can he find one more moment of magic to extend the event? It doesn't really get close, and JJ Spaun has his second title at the tournament.

MACINTYRE STILL BATTLING

His third finds the green, at least, but that will take one heck of a putt to bring the leader back to the tee box.

WILD FROM MACINTYRE

He'll get a TIO relief, so at least there's that.

All the while, JJ warms up on the range.

US OPEN REVISITED?

At the 18th, the left-handed Scot sends his tee shot down the fairway. He needs a birdie to draw level with the clubhouse leader.

Spaun's seen enough, and he heads out for some practice anticipating a playoff.

Meanwhile, Andrew Putnam finishes with a bogey for 14 under as his challenge fades late on.

BOBBY MAC IS BACK!

TROUBLE FOR PUTNAM

STILL ON FOR PUTNAM

Remember, not only would this be his first PGA Tour win for eight years, it would also give him a Masters spot.

His second from off the fairway right is some 362 yards from the hole. It's fine, but just trickles into the left rough.

Further back, Robert MacIntyre bogeys the 16th to all but end his hopes before Hisatsune finishes on 13 under.

Andrew Putnam

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PUTNAM GIVING IT ONE LAST GO AT 18

His tee shot is fine, but just misses the fairway right.

MACINTYRE STILL IN IT

BABY NEWS FOR SCOTTIE!

PUTNAM SLIPS

Next, Michael Kim makes a great birdie attempt from a bunker, but it misses and he's the latest out of contention.

MISJUDGEMENT FROM KIM

SPAUN SETS NEW CLUBHOUSE TARGET

NOT TO BE FOR MACINTYRE

NICELY DONE FROM SPAUN

Behind him, the likes of Andrew Putnam and Robert MacIntyre remain in contention.

STRUGGLE FOR SPAUN AT 18

STEADY FROM PUTNAM

ALL EYES ON SPAUN

The winner of the Valero Texas Open not otherwise exempt books a place at Augusta National, but as things stand Spaun, who is already qualified, is in pole position.

SPAUN LEADS WITH EAGLE AT 17TH

KIM ON THE MARCH

Next, Aberg makes a bogey at the 12th to place him four back of Wallace.

SUPERB SPAUN

ABERG ON THE SLIDE

SPAUN HITS BACK

JOY FOR JJ

MISTAKES FROM CHALLENGERS

JJ Spaun

(Image credit: Getty Images)

NOT QUITE, LUDVIG

SPAUN IN THE SAND