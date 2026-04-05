Ryder Cup Stars Fall Short As Inspired JJ Spaun Battles Rough Weather To Win Second Valero Texas Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

JJ Spaun claimed his first title since his US Open triumph after his clubhouse target of 17 under proved enough at the Valero Texas Open

The American, whose maiden PGA Tour win came at the TPC San Antonio event four years ago, carded a final round of 67 on Sunday amid largely gloomy conditions.

The inclement weather also affected Saturday's action, necessitating the suspension of play, with the third round finishing on Sunday.

By the time the final round was underway, a host of players remained in contention for the title, including Spaun, Ryder Cup stars Robert MacIntyre and Ludvig Aberg, Matt Wallace and Andrew Putnam.

In fact, so congested was the leaderboard that at one stage, seven players were tied for the lead.

Something had to give, and it was Wallace who made the first decisive move, with a run of three consecutive birdies between the 15th and 17th.

It nearly got even better for the Englishman, who was one of several contenders eyeing a last-minute Masters place with a win.

Matt Wallace set the clubhouse target before Spaun bettered it (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the 18th, his chip onto the green that would have given him a fourth birdie in a row narrowly missed, leaving him to make par and set the clubhouse target at 16 under.

Given the conditions, he must have been reasonably confident, even with several chasers having plenty of holes remaining and breathing down his neck.

It took a while, but eventually, it was Spaun who took Wallace out of contention with some superb play on the back nine.

The American had been in the chasing pack for much of his round, but a third birdie of the day at the 14th moved him just one back of Wallace.

That opening didn't last long, with Spaun bogeying the very next hole. However, far from being downhearted, it appeared to spur him on.

At the par-3 16th, Spaun got to within four feet to set up a birdie chance, which he didn't pass up.

Things got even better for him at the 17th, finding the green of the par-4 to give him an eagle chance and the solo lead. He took it, and, after finishing with a par at the 18th, he was the man to catch with Wallace out of the running.

2022 winner J.J. Spaun has taken the solo lead @ValeroTXOpen with an eagle at the par-4 17th!📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/NhpRNleeR7April 5, 2026

At various stages, different players looked like making a run, with Michael Kim and Putnam both threatening to join Spaun at 17 under before falling short. Aberg, meanwhile, never really worried the leader, although he rallied towards the end to place T5.

Eventually, that left MacIntyre as the one man who could catch him. Even then, there were missteps along the way, including a bogey at the 16th that moved him back to 14 under, just minutes after he closed the gap to two on Spaun with his second birdie of the round at the 15th.

Not to be deterred, MacIntyre responded in style, rolling in a confident eagle putt at the 17th to close the gap to one with only the par-5 18th remaining.

After an excellent tee shot that found the fairway, MacIntyre would have been confident of at least a birdie to force a playoff, but his second shot was wild, resulting in being granted TIO (Temporary Immovable Obstruction) relief to the right of the fairway.

Robert MacIntyre couldn't hole a birdie putt at the 18th to force a playoff (Image credit: Getty Images)

Needing an up-and-down from 106 yards, MacIntyre made the green, but the birdie putt from 30 feet never looked like making it and the title was Spaun's.

Following his win, Spaun, whose victory handed him $1,764,000, said: "This game is so crazy. I haven't been feeling at the form that I wanted to be based off of last season.

JJ Spaun set the clubhouse target and held on for the win (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Just trying to take each day as it comes and accepting what I have. Just got such a great team behind me that's been supporting me. Just means a lot to come back and win here at a place that's been so good to me."

VALERO TEXAS OPEN LEADERBOARD

-17 JJ Spaun (67)

JJ Spaun (67) -16 Matt Wallace (68)

Matt Wallace (68) -16 Michael Kim (69)

Michael Kim (69) -16 Robert MacIntyre (70)

Robert MacIntyre (70) -15 Andrew Putnam (70)

Andrew Putnam (70) -15 Ludvig Aberg (70)

Ludvig Aberg (70) -14 Kevin Yu (69)

Kevin Yu (69) -13 Chandler Phillips (71)

Chandler Phillips (71) -13 Ryo Hisatsune (72)

Ryo Hisatsune (72) -11 Si Woo Kim (67)

Si Woo Kim (67) -11 Austin Eckroat (70)

Austin Eckroat (70) -11 Tommy Fleetwood (69)

Tommy Fleetwood (69) -11 Kristoffer Reitan (70)