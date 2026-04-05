Ryder Cup Stars Fall Short As Inspired JJ Spaun Battles Rough Weather To Win Second Valero Texas Open

JJ Spaun claimed his first title since his US Open triumph after his clubhouse target of 17 under proved enough at the Valero Texas Open
The American, whose maiden PGA Tour win came at the TPC San Antonio event four years ago, carded a final round of 67 on Sunday amid largely gloomy conditions.
The inclement weather also affected Saturday's action, necessitating the suspension of play, with the third round finishing on Sunday.
By the time the final round was underway, a host of players remained in contention for the title, including Spaun, Ryder Cup stars Robert MacIntyre and Ludvig Aberg, Matt Wallace and Andrew Putnam.
In fact, so congested was the leaderboard that at one stage, seven players were tied for the lead.
Something had to give, and it was Wallace who made the first decisive move, with a run of three consecutive birdies between the 15th and 17th.
It nearly got even better for the Englishman, who was one of several contenders eyeing a last-minute Masters place with a win.
At the 18th, his chip onto the green that would have given him a fourth birdie in a row narrowly missed, leaving him to make par and set the clubhouse target at 16 under.
Given the conditions, he must have been reasonably confident, even with several chasers having plenty of holes remaining and breathing down his neck.
It took a while, but eventually, it was Spaun who took Wallace out of contention with some superb play on the back nine.
The American had been in the chasing pack for much of his round, but a third birdie of the day at the 14th moved him just one back of Wallace.
That opening didn't last long, with Spaun bogeying the very next hole. However, far from being downhearted, it appeared to spur him on.
At the par-3 16th, Spaun got to within four feet to set up a birdie chance, which he didn't pass up.
Things got even better for him at the 17th, finding the green of the par-4 to give him an eagle chance and the solo lead. He took it, and, after finishing with a par at the 18th, he was the man to catch with Wallace out of the running.
2022 winner J.J. Spaun has taken the solo lead @ValeroTXOpen with an eagle at the par-4 17th!📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/NhpRNleeR7April 5, 2026
At various stages, different players looked like making a run, with Michael Kim and Putnam both threatening to join Spaun at 17 under before falling short. Aberg, meanwhile, never really worried the leader, although he rallied towards the end to place T5.
Eventually, that left MacIntyre as the one man who could catch him. Even then, there were missteps along the way, including a bogey at the 16th that moved him back to 14 under, just minutes after he closed the gap to two on Spaun with his second birdie of the round at the 15th.
Not to be deterred, MacIntyre responded in style, rolling in a confident eagle putt at the 17th to close the gap to one with only the par-5 18th remaining.
After an excellent tee shot that found the fairway, MacIntyre would have been confident of at least a birdie to force a playoff, but his second shot was wild, resulting in being granted TIO (Temporary Immovable Obstruction) relief to the right of the fairway.
Needing an up-and-down from 106 yards, MacIntyre made the green, but the birdie putt from 30 feet never looked like making it and the title was Spaun's.
Following his win, Spaun, whose victory handed him $1,764,000, said: "This game is so crazy. I haven't been feeling at the form that I wanted to be based off of last season.
"Just trying to take each day as it comes and accepting what I have. Just got such a great team behind me that's been supporting me. Just means a lot to come back and win here at a place that's been so good to me."
VALERO TEXAS OPEN LEADERBOARD
- -17 JJ Spaun (67)
- -16 Matt Wallace (68)
- -16 Michael Kim (69)
- -16 Robert MacIntyre (70)
- -15 Andrew Putnam (70)
- -15 Ludvig Aberg (70)
- -14 Kevin Yu (69)
- -13 Chandler Phillips (71)
- -13 Ryo Hisatsune (72)
- -11 Si Woo Kim (67)
- -11 Austin Eckroat (70)
- -11 Tommy Fleetwood (69)
- -11 Kristoffer Reitan (70)
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JJ SPAUN WINS VALERO TEXAS OPEN!
Some 30 feet stand between MacIntye and a playoff for the Valero Texas Open title.
Can he find one more moment of magic to extend the event? It doesn't really get close, and JJ Spaun has his second title at the tournament.
MACINTYRE STILL BATTLING
Robert MacIntyre's drop finds him near a cart path on a decidedly grassless part of the property. He needs an up-and-down to force a playoff with Spaun. Looks unlikely.
His third finds the green, at least, but that will take one heck of a putt to bring the leader back to the tee box.
WILD FROM MACINTYRE
MacIntyre has 323 yards to go with his second, but that is wild. It misses its target by miles and finds a muddy patch way off the fairway.
He'll get a TIO relief, so at least there's that.
All the while, JJ warms up on the range.
US OPEN REVISITED?
Shades of the US Open here. Not only do we have gloomy weather, but we have Robert MacIntyre and JJ Spaun in contention.
At the 18th, the left-handed Scot sends his tee shot down the fairway. He needs a birdie to draw level with the clubhouse leader.
Spaun's seen enough, and he heads out for some practice anticipating a playoff.
Meanwhile, Andrew Putnam finishes with a bogey for 14 under as his challenge fades late on.
BOBBY MAC IS BACK!
Just when it seemed like Robert MacIntyre is out of the running, he makes a brilliant eagle at the 17th to take him just one back of Spaun. Cut to a pensive-looking leader in the clubhouse.
TROUBLE FOR PUTNAM
Putnam finds a bunker with his third at the 18th, and that might be that for his chances.
STILL ON FOR PUTNAM
Andrew Putnam now, with his second at the par 5 18th and still in with a chance of at least catching the leader.
Remember, not only would this be his first PGA Tour win for eight years, it would also give him a Masters spot.
His second from off the fairway right is some 362 yards from the hole. It's fine, but just trickles into the left rough.
Further back, Robert MacIntyre bogeys the 16th to all but end his hopes before Hisatsune finishes on 13 under.
PUTNAM GIVING IT ONE LAST GO AT 18
One by one, the challengers to JJ Spaun are falling away, but one star still in with a chance of at least catching him is Andrew Putnam, who is at the par 5 18th needing a birdie to draw level with the clubhouse leader.
His tee shot is fine, but just misses the fairway right.
MACINTYRE STILL IN IT
Robert MacIntyre is not done yet. He rolls in a birdie at the 15th to move to 15 under, just two back of JJ Spaun.
BABY NEWS FOR SCOTTIE!
Some happy news elsewhere as Scottie Scheffler and his wife Meredith have welcomed their second son, Remy! The whole family has been at Augusta National today as Scottie played a practice round ahead of The Masters.
PUTNAM SLIPS
A costly three-putt a the 16th for Putnam sees him drop back to 15 over, and suddenly JJ Spaun's grip on proceedings seems a little tighter.
Next, Michael Kim makes a great birdie attempt from a bunker, but it misses and he's the latest out of contention.
Downhill bunker shot to tie the clubhouse lead @ValeroTXOpen ...Michael Kim gave it his best.📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/wE1IWItBT4April 5, 2026
MISJUDGEMENT FROM KIM
Michael Kim is the latest to eye a chance of joining Spaun in the lead, but, needing a birdie, his third at the par-5 sails over the green and into a bunker.
SPAUN SETS NEW CLUBHOUSE TARGET
A big moment for JJ Spaun with a short par putt to take the clubhouse lead and take Matt Wallace out of it. In it goes and he's the man to catch.
NOT TO BE FOR MACINTYRE
Back at 14, MacIntyre has a birdie chance, but it drifts right and that's a missed opportunity. He'll stay at 14 under, three back of leader JJ Spaun.
NICELY DONE FROM SPAUN
JJ Spaun hadn't really fired this season until this week, but that's all changed at TPC San Antonio. His fourth at the 18th gets within three feet and should leave a par to set the clubhouse lead at 17 under.
Behind him, the likes of Andrew Putnam and Robert MacIntyre remain in contention.
STRUGGLE FOR SPAUN AT 18
JJ Spaun's third at the 609-yard par-5 18th goes left of the green. It makes things a little interesting, for sure, although you'd still back him to make par from there. Time will tell.
STEADY FROM PUTNAM
Andrew Putnam can't be discounted just yet. He's in a tie for second with Matt Wallace and with his second at the 15th, his approach runs off the green. He should still make a par, at least.
ALL EYES ON SPAUN
An anxious observer as Spaun finishes on the par-5 18th will be Matt Wallace, who completed a round of 68 earlier. He needs an unlikely slip-up from the leader for the chance to keep his dream not just of a second PGA Tour win, but a Masters appearance, alive.
The winner of the Valero Texas Open not otherwise exempt books a place at Augusta National, but as things stand Spaun, who is already qualified, is in pole position.
SPAUN LEADS WITH EAGLE AT 17TH
At the 17th, JJ Spaun confidently rolls in his eagle putt and we have a new leader! The US Open champion is now on 17 under with Matt Wallace, in the clubhouse, one back.
2022 winner J.J. Spaun has taken the solo lead @ValeroTXOpen with an eagle at the par-4 17th!📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/NhpRNleeR7April 5, 2026
KIM ON THE MARCH
Michael Kim could be the latest player to move into contention. His tee shot at the 16th, like JJ Spaun earlier, stops two or three feet from the hole.
Next, Aberg makes a bogey at the 12th to place him four back of Wallace.
SUPERB SPAUN
JJ Spaun looks the likeliest to catch Wallace at the moment. His tee shot at the 17th takes a couple of bounces before settling on the green to leave an eagle chance.
ABERG ON THE SLIDE
Not for the first time in recent week, Ludvig Aberg's challenge is beginning to unravel. His third at the par-4 12th finds the green, before the ball spins back and settles off it to leave him facing a scramble to make par.
SPAUN HITS BACK
On the 16th green, Andrew Putnam makes his par to remain on 15 under, before Spaun completes his birdie putt to join him in a tie for second.
JOY FOR JJ
In the relentless rain, JJ Spaun sends his tee shot at the par-3 16 to within three feet. He should get back to one of clubhouse leader Matt Wallace with his putt.
199 yards ➡️ 3 feetJ.J. Spaun is one back with two to play @ValeroTXOpen.📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/oD9aq54x1eApril 5, 2026
MISTAKES FROM CHALLENGERS
Spaun gets on the green from the bunker with his third at the 15th, but he leaves a lot to do to make his par. He can't manage it and, no sooner does he move within one of Matt Wallace, he's back to 14 under, two behind.
MacIntyre also closed the gap on the previous hole, but he too drops a shot, at the 11th, to join Spaun in a tie for third. Andrew Putnam is in solo second on 14 under.
NOT QUITE, LUDVIG
At the 11th, Aberg tries a chip-in for birdie, but it stalls a foot or so short and he'll remain on 13 under, three back of Wallace.
SPAUN IN THE SAND
Spaun finds trouble at the 15th. From a difficult lie, his second at the par-4 finds a bunker to the right of the green.