Valero Texas Open Prize Money Payout 2025
Akshay Bhatia defends his title as players compete in the final PGA Tour event before The Masters
After the Texas Children’s Houston Open, it’s the second PGA Tour event in succession in the Lone Star State with the Valero Texas Open.
There, many of the competitors will be putting the finishing touches to their games ahead of the first Major of the year, The Masters, which gets underway on 10 April.
There is also an opportunity for those not currently in the field for the Augusta National tournament to qualify either by winning at TPC San Antonio this week or performing well enough to clamber into the world’s top 50 to receive a last-gasp invite.
Players will also be competing for a share of a sizeable purse, with $9.5m available – an increase of $300,000 on the 2024 edition. The winner will bank $1.71m, which is $54,000 more than a year ago.
Below is the prize money payout for the Valero Texas Open.
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,710,000
2nd
$1,035,500
3rd
$655,500
4th
$465,500
5th
$389,500
6th
$344,375
7th
$320,625
8th
$296,875
9th
$277,875
10th
$258,875
11th
$239,875
12th
$220,875
13th
$201,875
14th
$182,875
15th
$173,375
16th
$163,875
17th
$154,375
18th
$144,875
19th
$135,375
20th
$125,875
21st
$116,375
22nd
$106,875
23rd
$99,275
24th
$91,675
25th
$84,075
26th
$76,475
27th
$73,625
28th
$70,775
29th
$67,925
30th
$65,075
31st
$62,225
32nd
$59,375
33rd
$56,525
34th
$54,150
35th
$51,775
36th
$49,400
37th
$47,025
38th
$45,125
39th
$43,225
40th
$41,325
41st
$39,425
42nd
$37,525
43rd
$35,625
44th
$33,725
45th
$31,825
46th
$29,925
47th
$28,025
48th
$26,505
49th
$25,175
50th
$24,415
51st
$23,845
52nd
$23,275
53rd
$22,895
54th
$22,515
55th
$22,325
56th
$22,135
57th
$21,945
58th
$21,755
59th
$21,565
60th
$21,375
61st
$21,185
62nd
$20,995
63rd
$20,805
64th
$20,615
65th
$20,425
Who Are The Star Names In The Valero Texas Open?
With just a week to go until The Masters, it is no surprise to find some of the world’s best players in the field at TPC San Antonio.
In 2024, Akshay Bhatia claimed his second PGA Tour win when he beat Denny McCarthy in a playoff and he defends his title. McCarthy also returns as he goes in search of his maiden PGA Tour win.
There are also appearances from two-time Valero Texas Open winner Corey Conners, 2021 victor Jordan Spieth and Charley Hoffman, who won in 2016.
Three of the world’s top 10 are also in the field, and two of them have wins so far this season. Ludvig Aberg, who won February’s Genesis Invitational, is the highest-ranked in fifth, while Hideki Matsuyama, who claimed victory at The Sentry in January, is one place beneath Aberg in the rankings. Tommy Fleetwood, who is still looking for his maiden PGA Tour title, is ranked 10th and also plays.
Other high-profile players in the field include US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, eight-time PGA Tour winner Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim, Tony Finau and Maverick McNealy, who narrowly missed out to Aberg at the Genesis Invitational. Major winners Justin Rose and Brian Harman also play.
How Much Does The Winner Of The Valero Texas Open Get?
The winner of the event will claim a payout of $1.71m from an overall purse of $9.5m. Meanwhile, the runner-up is in line for a payday of $1.035m. The purse is $300,000 larger than the 2024 tournament.
Where Is The Valero Texas Open?
The tournament is held at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course. It was designed by Greg Norman and opened in 2010. The course is known for its abundance of expansive and cavernous bunkers, typically near the greens, while the par 3 16th has a bunker in the middle of the green.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
Tony Finau Misses 3-Inch Putt In Costly Houston Open Gaffe
The six-time PGA Tour winner had a nightmare moment on the 15th during the third round at Memorial Park Golf Course
By Mike Hall Published
T-Mobile Match Play Prize Money Payout 2025
Nelly Korda defends her title as a field of 64 competes for an eye-catching purse at Nevada’s Shadow Creek Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
'Tiger Did Some Stuff In 2000...But Scottie’s Year Was The Best We’ve Ever Seen' - Bubba Watson Sparks Debate With Controversial Scheffler Claim
Bubba Watson has sparked a huge golfing debate after claiming Scottie Scheffler's 2024 season was better than Tiger Woods' all-conquering 2000 campaign
By Paul Higham Published
PGA Tour Pro Playing In 12th Event In A Row In One Final Bid To Make Dream Masters Debut
Ben Griffin has put in a three-month run of consecutive PGA Tour starts in a bid to make his Masters debut, which now all comes down to his result at the Houston Open
By Paul Higham Published
Houston Open Tee Times 2025: Round Four
Min Woo Lee has a commanding lead heading into the final round at Memorial Park Golf Course
By Mike Hall Last updated
‘You Don’t Want 10-Year-Old Kids Punting Their Putters Across The Green Every Time They Miss A Putt’ - Rory McIlroy Says Tour Pros Have ‘Responsibility’ To Set Good Example After Recent Viral Clips Showcasing Players’ Frustrations
Speaking at the Texas Children's Houston Open, McIlroy explained how displaying emotion on the course shows the pros 'are human', but there's also a 'responsibility to set an example'
By Matt Cradock Published
'The Loss Of A Few Trees Is Definitely Noticeable' - Rory McIlroy On What He Learned From Augusta National Practice Round Ahead Of 2025 Masters
The four-time Major winner made a trip to Augusta National earlier this week in preparation for The Masters
By Elliott Heath Published
‘It’s The Craziest Thing In The History Of Sport What Tiger Woods Did’ - Brandel Chamblee Questions 15-Time Major Winner’s Swing Changes During Peak Of Career
Speaking on the Dan on Golf podcast, Chamblee claimed that Woods' move to coach, Hank Haney, in 2004 was one of the 'craziest things in the history of sport'
By Matt Cradock Published