After the Texas Children’s Houston Open, it’s the second PGA Tour event in succession in the Lone Star State with the Valero Texas Open.

There, many of the competitors will be putting the finishing touches to their games ahead of the first Major of the year, The Masters, which gets underway on 10 April.

There is also an opportunity for those not currently in the field for the Augusta National tournament to qualify either by winning at TPC San Antonio this week or performing well enough to clamber into the world’s top 50 to receive a last-gasp invite.

Players will also be competing for a share of a sizeable purse, with $9.5m available – an increase of $300,000 on the 2024 edition. The winner will bank $1.71m, which is $54,000 more than a year ago.

Below is the prize money payout for the Valero Texas Open.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Valero Texas Open prize money payout 2025 Position Prize Money 1st $1,710,000 2nd $1,035,500 3rd $655,500 4th $465,500 5th $389,500 6th $344,375 7th $320,625 8th $296,875 9th $277,875 10th $258,875 11th $239,875 12th $220,875 13th $201,875 14th $182,875 15th $173,375 16th $163,875 17th $154,375 18th $144,875 19th $135,375 20th $125,875 21st $116,375 22nd $106,875 23rd $99,275 24th $91,675 25th $84,075 26th $76,475 27th $73,625 28th $70,775 29th $67,925 30th $65,075 31st $62,225 32nd $59,375 33rd $56,525 34th $54,150 35th $51,775 36th $49,400 37th $47,025 38th $45,125 39th $43,225 40th $41,325 41st $39,425 42nd $37,525 43rd $35,625 44th $33,725 45th $31,825 46th $29,925 47th $28,025 48th $26,505 49th $25,175 50th $24,415 51st $23,845 52nd $23,275 53rd $22,895 54th $22,515 55th $22,325 56th $22,135 57th $21,945 58th $21,755 59th $21,565 60th $21,375 61st $21,185 62nd $20,995 63rd $20,805 64th $20,615 65th $20,425

Who Are The Star Names In The Valero Texas Open?

Akshay Bhatia won the Valero Texas Open in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

With just a week to go until The Masters, it is no surprise to find some of the world’s best players in the field at TPC San Antonio.

In 2024, Akshay Bhatia claimed his second PGA Tour win when he beat Denny McCarthy in a playoff and he defends his title. McCarthy also returns as he goes in search of his maiden PGA Tour win.

There are also appearances from two-time Valero Texas Open winner Corey Conners, 2021 victor Jordan Spieth and Charley Hoffman, who won in 2016.

Three of the world’s top 10 are also in the field, and two of them have wins so far this season. Ludvig Aberg, who won February’s Genesis Invitational, is the highest-ranked in fifth, while Hideki Matsuyama, who claimed victory at The Sentry in January, is one place beneath Aberg in the rankings. Tommy Fleetwood, who is still looking for his maiden PGA Tour title, is ranked 10th and also plays.

Other high-profile players in the field include US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, eight-time PGA Tour winner Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim, Tony Finau and Maverick McNealy, who narrowly missed out to Aberg at the Genesis Invitational. Major winners Justin Rose and Brian Harman also play.

