Valero Texas Open Prize Money Payout 2025

Akshay Bhatia defends his title as players compete in the final PGA Tour event before The Masters

Ludvig Aberg takes a shot at The Players Championship
Ludvig Aberg is the highest-ranked player in the Valero Texas Open
After the Texas Children’s Houston Open, it’s the second PGA Tour event in succession in the Lone Star State with the Valero Texas Open.

There, many of the competitors will be putting the finishing touches to their games ahead of the first Major of the year, The Masters, which gets underway on 10 April.

There is also an opportunity for those not currently in the field for the Augusta National tournament to qualify either by winning at TPC San Antonio this week or performing well enough to clamber into the world’s top 50 to receive a last-gasp invite.

Players will also be competing for a share of a sizeable purse, with $9.5m available – an increase of $300,000 on the 2024 edition. The winner will bank $1.71m, which is $54,000 more than a year ago.

Below is the prize money payout for the Valero Texas Open.

Valero Texas Open prize money payout 2025

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,710,000

2nd

$1,035,500

3rd

$655,500

4th

$465,500

5th

$389,500

6th

$344,375

7th

$320,625

8th

$296,875

9th

$277,875

10th

$258,875

11th

$239,875

12th

$220,875

13th

$201,875

14th

$182,875

15th

$173,375

16th

$163,875

17th

$154,375

18th

$144,875

19th

$135,375

20th

$125,875

21st

$116,375

22nd

$106,875

23rd

$99,275

24th

$91,675

25th

$84,075

26th

$76,475

27th

$73,625

28th

$70,775

29th

$67,925

30th

$65,075

31st

$62,225

32nd

$59,375

33rd

$56,525

34th

$54,150

35th

$51,775

36th

$49,400

37th

$47,025

38th

$45,125

39th

$43,225

40th

$41,325

41st

$39,425

42nd

$37,525

43rd

$35,625

44th

$33,725

45th

$31,825

46th

$29,925

47th

$28,025

48th

$26,505

49th

$25,175

50th

$24,415

51st

$23,845

52nd

$23,275

53rd

$22,895

54th

$22,515

55th

$22,325

56th

$22,135

57th

$21,945

58th

$21,755

59th

$21,565

60th

$21,375

61st

$21,185

62nd

$20,995

63rd

$20,805

64th

$20,615

65th

$20,425

Who Are The Star Names In The Valero Texas Open?

Akshay Bhatia with the Valero Texas Open trophy

Akshay Bhatia won the Valero Texas Open in 2024

With just a week to go until The Masters, it is no surprise to find some of the world’s best players in the field at TPC San Antonio.

In 2024, Akshay Bhatia claimed his second PGA Tour win when he beat Denny McCarthy in a playoff and he defends his title. McCarthy also returns as he goes in search of his maiden PGA Tour win.

There are also appearances from two-time Valero Texas Open winner Corey Conners, 2021 victor Jordan Spieth and Charley Hoffman, who won in 2016.

Three of the world’s top 10 are also in the field, and two of them have wins so far this season. Ludvig Aberg, who won February’s Genesis Invitational, is the highest-ranked in fifth, while Hideki Matsuyama, who claimed victory at The Sentry in January, is one place beneath Aberg in the rankings. Tommy Fleetwood, who is still looking for his maiden PGA Tour title, is ranked 10th and also plays.

Other high-profile players in the field include US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, eight-time PGA Tour winner Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim, Tony Finau and Maverick McNealy, who narrowly missed out to Aberg at the Genesis Invitational. Major winners Justin Rose and Brian Harman also play.

How Much Does The Winner Of The Valero Texas Open Get?

The winner of the event will claim a payout of $1.71m from an overall purse of $9.5m. Meanwhile, the runner-up is in line for a payday of $1.035m. The purse is $300,000 larger than the 2024 tournament.

Where Is The Valero Texas Open?

The tournament is held at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course. It was designed by Greg Norman and opened in 2010. The course is known for its abundance of expansive and cavernous bunkers, typically near the greens, while the par 3 16th has a bunker in the middle of the green.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

