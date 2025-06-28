US Senior Open Full Prize Money Payout 2025

Last year's champion Richard Bland is absent from the field to defend his 2025 US Senior Open trophy, with the tournament purse remaining the same as 2024

The 45th edition of the US Senior Open takes place at The Broadmoor Golf Club this week and, with a field stacked with ex-PGA Tour stars, it is definitely one to keep an eye on.

Defending champion and LIV golfer Richard Bland won't be in Colorado to defend his title, due to a clash of events, with the Englishman having an obligation to stick to LIV's schedule and play in Dallas.

In terms of the prize money payout, it remains the same as it was for last year's championship, which is $4m.

The champion will earn more than the regular 15% winner's cut, which is set at $800,000, as second and third place respectively earn $432,000 and $255,061.

This is the highest purse on the PGA Tour Champions this season and, alongside the monetary benefits of winning the US Senior Open, all money earned this week counts towards the Charles Schwab Cup points list.

Here's the full breakdown of the payout for the 2025 Senior US Open:

2025 US Senior Open Full Payout Breakdown

Position

Prize Money

1st

$800,000

2nd

$432,000

3rd

$255,061

4th

$178,788

5th

$148,913

6th

$132,039

7th

$119,039

8th

$106,613

9th

$96,489

10th

$88,627

11th

$80,880

12th

$74,782

13th

$69,682

14th

$64,313

15th

$59,711

16th

$55,876

17th

$52,808

18th

$49,740

19th

$46,672

20th

$43,604

21st

$40,958

22nd

$38,311

23rd

$35,742

24th

$33,364

25th

$31,293

26th

$29,529

27th

$28,187

28th

$26,998

29th

$25,848

30th

$24,697

31st

$23,547

32nd

$22,396

33rd

$21,246

34th

$20,210

35th

$19,366

36th

$18,523

37th

$17,717

38th

$16,950

39th

$16,183

40th

$15,416

41st

$14,649

42nd

$13,882

43rd

$13,115

44th

$12,348

45th

$11,581

46th

$10,891

47th

$10,201

48th

$9,549

49th

$9,165

50th

$9,782

51st

$8,552

52nd

$8,360

53rd

$8,206

54th

$8,130

55th

$8,053

56th

$7,976

57th

$7,900

58th

$7,823

59th

$7,746

60th

$7,670

Which Big Names Are Competing At The 2025 US Senior Open?

Richard Bland will not be back to defend his title due to his schedule clashing with LIV Dallas, where his contractual priorities lie.

However, other defending champions will be at The Broadmoor Golf Club this week, such as the likes of 2018 champion David Toms and Padraig Harrington, who won in 2022.

Other greats of the game, such as Vijay Singh and Ernie Els will also be teeing it up this week and, to round it off, there is a magnitude of ex-European Ryder Cup captains playing, such as Darren Clarke and Thomas Bjorn.

Thomas Bjorn holding the Ryder Cup trophy in 2018 and Padraig Harrington waving to the crowd at the 2021 Ryder Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Where Is The 2025 US Senior Open?

The Broadmoor Golf Club located in Colorado Springs will be hosting this year's US Senior Open.

Marked out at 7,247 yards, the par-70 course will play host to 72-holes of golf, rather than 54-holes, which is the usual amount on regular PGA Tour Champions events.

The championship will take place on the East Course which is nestled on the southern edge of the Rocky Mountains. At an elevation of more than 6,300 feet, finding your yardages will be the key to success.

