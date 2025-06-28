US Senior Open Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The 45th edition of the US Senior Open takes place at The Broadmoor Golf Club this week and, with a field stacked with ex-PGA Tour stars, it is definitely one to keep an eye on.

Defending champion and LIV golfer Richard Bland won't be in Colorado to defend his title, due to a clash of events, with the Englishman having an obligation to stick to LIV's schedule and play in Dallas.

In terms of the prize money payout, it remains the same as it was for last year's championship, which is $4m.

The champion will earn more than the regular 15% winner's cut, which is set at $800,000, as second and third place respectively earn $432,000 and $255,061.

This is the highest purse on the PGA Tour Champions this season and, alongside the monetary benefits of winning the US Senior Open, all money earned this week counts towards the Charles Schwab Cup points list.

Here's the full breakdown of the payout for the 2025 Senior US Open:

2025 US Senior Open Full Payout Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $800,000 2nd $432,000 3rd $255,061 4th $178,788 5th $148,913 6th $132,039 7th $119,039 8th $106,613 9th $96,489 10th $88,627 11th $80,880 12th $74,782 13th $69,682 14th $64,313 15th $59,711 16th $55,876 17th $52,808 18th $49,740 19th $46,672 20th $43,604 21st $40,958 22nd $38,311 23rd $35,742 24th $33,364 25th $31,293 26th $29,529 27th $28,187 28th $26,998 29th $25,848 30th $24,697 31st $23,547 32nd $22,396 33rd $21,246 34th $20,210 35th $19,366 36th $18,523 37th $17,717 38th $16,950 39th $16,183 40th $15,416 41st $14,649 42nd $13,882 43rd $13,115 44th $12,348 45th $11,581 46th $10,891 47th $10,201 48th $9,549 49th $9,165 50th $9,782 51st $8,552 52nd $8,360 53rd $8,206 54th $8,130 55th $8,053 56th $7,976 57th $7,900 58th $7,823 59th $7,746 60th $7,670

Which Big Names Are Competing At The 2025 US Senior Open?

Richard Bland will not be back to defend his title due to his schedule clashing with LIV Dallas, where his contractual priorities lie.

However, other defending champions will be at The Broadmoor Golf Club this week, such as the likes of 2018 champion David Toms and Padraig Harrington, who won in 2022.

Other greats of the game, such as Vijay Singh and Ernie Els will also be teeing it up this week and, to round it off, there is a magnitude of ex-European Ryder Cup captains playing, such as Darren Clarke and Thomas Bjorn.

Where Is The 2025 US Senior Open?

The Broadmoor Golf Club located in Colorado Springs will be hosting this year's US Senior Open.

Marked out at 7,247 yards, the par-70 course will play host to 72-holes of golf, rather than 54-holes, which is the usual amount on regular PGA Tour Champions events.

The championship will take place on the East Course which is nestled on the southern edge of the Rocky Mountains. At an elevation of more than 6,300 feet, finding your yardages will be the key to success.