US Senior Open Full Prize Money Payout 2025
Last year's champion Richard Bland is absent from the field to defend his 2025 US Senior Open trophy, with the tournament purse remaining the same as 2024
The 45th edition of the US Senior Open takes place at The Broadmoor Golf Club this week and, with a field stacked with ex-PGA Tour stars, it is definitely one to keep an eye on.
Defending champion and LIV golfer Richard Bland won't be in Colorado to defend his title, due to a clash of events, with the Englishman having an obligation to stick to LIV's schedule and play in Dallas.
In terms of the prize money payout, it remains the same as it was for last year's championship, which is $4m.
The champion will earn more than the regular 15% winner's cut, which is set at $800,000, as second and third place respectively earn $432,000 and $255,061.
This is the highest purse on the PGA Tour Champions this season and, alongside the monetary benefits of winning the US Senior Open, all money earned this week counts towards the Charles Schwab Cup points list.
Here's the full breakdown of the payout for the 2025 Senior US Open:
2025 US Senior Open Full Payout Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$800,000
2nd
$432,000
3rd
$255,061
4th
$178,788
5th
$148,913
6th
$132,039
7th
$119,039
8th
$106,613
9th
$96,489
10th
$88,627
11th
$80,880
12th
$74,782
13th
$69,682
14th
$64,313
15th
$59,711
16th
$55,876
17th
$52,808
18th
$49,740
19th
$46,672
20th
$43,604
21st
$40,958
22nd
$38,311
23rd
$35,742
24th
$33,364
25th
$31,293
26th
$29,529
27th
$28,187
28th
$26,998
29th
$25,848
30th
$24,697
31st
$23,547
32nd
$22,396
33rd
$21,246
34th
$20,210
35th
$19,366
36th
$18,523
37th
$17,717
38th
$16,950
39th
$16,183
40th
$15,416
41st
$14,649
42nd
$13,882
43rd
$13,115
44th
$12,348
45th
$11,581
46th
$10,891
47th
$10,201
48th
$9,549
49th
$9,165
50th
$9,782
51st
$8,552
52nd
$8,360
53rd
$8,206
54th
$8,130
55th
$8,053
56th
$7,976
57th
$7,900
58th
$7,823
59th
$7,746
60th
$7,670
Which Big Names Are Competing At The 2025 US Senior Open?
Richard Bland will not be back to defend his title due to his schedule clashing with LIV Dallas, where his contractual priorities lie.
However, other defending champions will be at The Broadmoor Golf Club this week, such as the likes of 2018 champion David Toms and Padraig Harrington, who won in 2022.
Other greats of the game, such as Vijay Singh and Ernie Els will also be teeing it up this week and, to round it off, there is a magnitude of ex-European Ryder Cup captains playing, such as Darren Clarke and Thomas Bjorn.
Where Is The 2025 US Senior Open?
The Broadmoor Golf Club located in Colorado Springs will be hosting this year's US Senior Open.
Marked out at 7,247 yards, the par-70 course will play host to 72-holes of golf, rather than 54-holes, which is the usual amount on regular PGA Tour Champions events.
The championship will take place on the East Course which is nestled on the southern edge of the Rocky Mountains. At an elevation of more than 6,300 feet, finding your yardages will be the key to success.
Euan has just finished a BA Sports Journalism degree at the University of Brighton and is currently working with the news team at Golf Monthly. He would love a career in Golf and is looking to expand his journalistic skills while learning from some of the best golf writers in the industry.
His time at university has granted him access to top sporting venues, such as reporting on an England women's football match held at the AMEX stadium and multiple reporting opportunities at racecourses such as Goodwood and Kempton Park.
A keen golfer throughout his childhood, Euan currently plays off a handicap of 13.6 and is a member of the Dyke Golf Club near Brighton, UK. His fondest golfing memory to date would be playing the stunning Faldo and O’Connor Jnr. Courses at Amendoeira Golf Resort.
