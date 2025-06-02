RBC Canadian Open Prize Money Payout 2025
One of the most historic events in golf returns at TPC Toronto, where a number of big names are competing for a large tournament purse
The RBC Canadian Open was first established in 1904, making it the third oldest continuously running tournament on the PGA Tour.
Throughout that time, many big names have won the event and, for 2025, it's Robert MacIntyre who returns to defend his title that he won alongside his father, Dougie, last year.
As well as the Canadian Open trophy, there's also a significant amount of prize money on offer at TPC Toronto, which stages its first RBC Canadian Open tournament.
Although it's not the $20 million we see on offer at the PGA Tour's Signature Events, players are still vying for $9.8 million, with the winner taking home $1.764 million for their efforts.
Last year, $9.4 million was up for grabs in terms of the tournament purse and, with his victory, MacIntyre netted a tidy $1.692 million.
Like most PGA Tour victories, the winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points, as well as points towards their Official World Golf Ranking position. What's more, they will also receive a two-year exemption on their PGA Tour card, as well as invites to Majors and Signature Events.
Below is the prize money payout for the RBC Canadian Open.
RBC Canadian Open Prize Money 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,764,000
2nd
$1,068,200
3rd
$676,200
4th
$480,200
5th
$401,800
6th
$355,250
7th
$330,750
8th
$306,250
9th
$286,650
10th
$267,050
11th
$247,450
12th
$227,850
13th
$208,250
14th
$188,650
15th
$178,850
16th
$169,050
17th
$159,250
18th
$149,450
19th
$139,650
20th
$129,850
21st
$120,050
22nd
$110,250
23rd
$102,410
24th
$94,570
25th
$86,730
26th
$78,890
27th
$75,950
28th
$73,010
29th
$70,070
30th
$67,130
31st
$64,190
32nd
$61,250
33rd
$58,310
34th
$55,860
35th
$53,410
36th
$50,960
37th
$48,510
38th
$46,550
39th
$44,590
40th
$42,630
41st
$40,670
42nd
$38,710
43rd
$36,750
44th
$34,790
45th
$32,830
46th
$30,870
47th
$28,910
48th
$27,342
49th
$25,970
50th
$25,186
51st
$24,598
52nd
$24,010
53rd
$23,618
54th
$23,226
55th
$23,030
56th
$22,834
57th
$22,638
58th
$22,442
59th
$22,246
60th
$22,050
61st
$21,854
62nd
$21,658
63rd
$21,462
64th
$21,266
65th
$21,070
Who Are The Star Names In The Austrian Alpine Open?
As well as defending champion, MacIntyre, the event will also feature two-time RBC Canadian Open winner Rory McIlroy, who will headline the field in Toronto, with the five-time Major winner making his first appearance since a poor PGA Championship.
McIlroy will be joined by fellow Ryder Cup teammates Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose, with Luke Clanton and Gordon Sargent set to make their pro debuts in Canada after earning PGA Tour cards via the circuit's University Accelerated program.
Being their national open, several Canadians will also be present in the field. These include 2023 champion Nick Taylor, Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Hadwin and 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir.
The Canadians in the field will not just be competing for the main prize, but also the Rivermead Cup, which is award to the best-performing Canadian at the event.
Where Is The RBC Canadian Open?
The tournament takes place at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley's North Course. Designed by Doug Carrick in 2001, it was renovated by Ian Andrew in 2023. It's the first time the course has staged the country's national open.
Who Is Playing In The RBC Canadian Open?
Masters champion Rory McIlroy headlines the field, with defending champion Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry, Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark, Corey Conners, the Hojgaard twins, Max Homa and Luke Clanton among some of the big names featuring.
