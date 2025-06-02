RBC Canadian Open Prize Money Payout 2025

The RBC Canadian Open was first established in 1904, making it the third oldest continuously running tournament on the PGA Tour.

Throughout that time, many big names have won the event and, for 2025, it's Robert MacIntyre who returns to defend his title that he won alongside his father, Dougie, last year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as the Canadian Open trophy, there's also a significant amount of prize money on offer at TPC Toronto, which stages its first RBC Canadian Open tournament.

Although it's not the $20 million we see on offer at the PGA Tour's Signature Events, players are still vying for $9.8 million, with the winner taking home $1.764 million for their efforts.

McIlroy headlines the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, $9.4 million was up for grabs in terms of the tournament purse and, with his victory, MacIntyre netted a tidy $1.692 million.

Like most PGA Tour victories, the winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points, as well as points towards their Official World Golf Ranking position. What's more, they will also receive a two-year exemption on their PGA Tour card, as well as invites to Majors and Signature Events.

Below is the prize money payout for the RBC Canadian Open.

RBC Canadian Open Prize Money 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,764,000 2nd $1,068,200 3rd $676,200 4th $480,200 5th $401,800 6th $355,250 7th $330,750 8th $306,250 9th $286,650 10th $267,050 11th $247,450 12th $227,850 13th $208,250 14th $188,650 15th $178,850 16th $169,050 17th $159,250 18th $149,450 19th $139,650 20th $129,850 21st $120,050 22nd $110,250 23rd $102,410 24th $94,570 25th $86,730 26th $78,890 27th $75,950 28th $73,010 29th $70,070 30th $67,130 31st $64,190 32nd $61,250 33rd $58,310 34th $55,860 35th $53,410 36th $50,960 37th $48,510 38th $46,550 39th $44,590 40th $42,630 41st $40,670 42nd $38,710 43rd $36,750 44th $34,790 45th $32,830 46th $30,870 47th $28,910 48th $27,342 49th $25,970 50th $25,186 51st $24,598 52nd $24,010 53rd $23,618 54th $23,226 55th $23,030 56th $22,834 57th $22,638 58th $22,442 59th $22,246 60th $22,050 61st $21,854 62nd $21,658 63rd $21,462 64th $21,266 65th $21,070

As well as defending champion, MacIntyre, the event will also feature two-time RBC Canadian Open winner Rory McIlroy, who will headline the field in Toronto, with the five-time Major winner making his first appearance since a poor PGA Championship.

McIlroy will be joined by fellow Ryder Cup teammates Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose, with Luke Clanton and Gordon Sargent set to make their pro debuts in Canada after earning PGA Tour cards via the circuit's University Accelerated program.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Being their national open, several Canadians will also be present in the field. These include 2023 champion Nick Taylor, Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Hadwin and 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir.

The Canadians in the field will not just be competing for the main prize, but also the Rivermead Cup, which is award to the best-performing Canadian at the event.

Where Is The RBC Canadian Open? The tournament takes place at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley's North Course. Designed by Doug Carrick in 2001, it was renovated by Ian Andrew in 2023. It's the first time the course has staged the country's national open.