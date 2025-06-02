RBC Canadian Open Prize Money Payout 2025

One of the most historic events in golf returns at TPC Toronto, where a number of big names are competing for a large tournament purse

The RBC Canadian Open was first established in 1904, making it the third oldest continuously running tournament on the PGA Tour.

Throughout that time, many big names have won the event and, for 2025, it's Robert MacIntyre who returns to defend his title that he won alongside his father, Dougie, last year.

As well as the Canadian Open trophy, there's also a significant amount of prize money on offer at TPC Toronto, which stages its first RBC Canadian Open tournament.

Although it's not the $20 million we see on offer at the PGA Tour's Signature Events, players are still vying for $9.8 million, with the winner taking home $1.764 million for their efforts.

Last year, $9.4 million was up for grabs in terms of the tournament purse and, with his victory, MacIntyre netted a tidy $1.692 million.

Like most PGA Tour victories, the winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points, as well as points towards their Official World Golf Ranking position. What's more, they will also receive a two-year exemption on their PGA Tour card, as well as invites to Majors and Signature Events.

Below is the prize money payout for the RBC Canadian Open.

RBC Canadian Open Prize Money 2025

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,764,000

2nd

$1,068,200

3rd

$676,200

4th

$480,200

5th

$401,800

6th

$355,250

7th

$330,750

8th

$306,250

9th

$286,650

10th

$267,050

11th

$247,450

12th

$227,850

13th

$208,250

14th

$188,650

15th

$178,850

16th

$169,050

17th

$159,250

18th

$149,450

19th

$139,650

20th

$129,850

21st

$120,050

22nd

$110,250

23rd

$102,410

24th

$94,570

25th

$86,730

26th

$78,890

27th

$75,950

28th

$73,010

29th

$70,070

30th

$67,130

31st

$64,190

32nd

$61,250

33rd

$58,310

34th

$55,860

35th

$53,410

36th

$50,960

37th

$48,510

38th

$46,550

39th

$44,590

40th

$42,630

41st

$40,670

42nd

$38,710

43rd

$36,750

44th

$34,790

45th

$32,830

46th

$30,870

47th

$28,910

48th

$27,342

49th

$25,970

50th

$25,186

51st

$24,598

52nd

$24,010

53rd

$23,618

54th

$23,226

55th

$23,030

56th

$22,834

57th

$22,638

58th

$22,442

59th

$22,246

60th

$22,050

61st

$21,854

62nd

$21,658

63rd

$21,462

64th

$21,266

65th

$21,070

Who Are The Star Names In The Austrian Alpine Open?

As well as defending champion, MacIntyre, the event will also feature two-time RBC Canadian Open winner Rory McIlroy, who will headline the field in Toronto, with the five-time Major winner making his first appearance since a poor PGA Championship.

McIlroy will be joined by fellow Ryder Cup teammates Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose, with Luke Clanton and Gordon Sargent set to make their pro debuts in Canada after earning PGA Tour cards via the circuit's University Accelerated program.

Being their national open, several Canadians will also be present in the field. These include 2023 champion Nick Taylor, Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Hadwin and 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir.

The Canadians in the field will not just be competing for the main prize, but also the Rivermead Cup, which is award to the best-performing Canadian at the event.

Where Is The RBC Canadian Open?

The tournament takes place at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley's North Course. Designed by Doug Carrick in 2001, it was renovated by Ian Andrew in 2023. It's the first time the course has staged the country's national open.

Who Is Playing In The RBC Canadian Open?

Masters champion Rory McIlroy headlines the field, with defending champion Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry, Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark, Corey Conners, the Hojgaard twins, Max Homa and Luke Clanton among some of the big names featuring.

