How A PGA Tour Champions Player Can Secure A Spot At The Players Championship

As one of the five senior Majors, there is plenty riding on the outcome of the Kauling Companies Championship.

For example, the winner will claim $525,000 of a $3.5m overall purse as well as crucial points towards the season-long Charles Schwab Cup.

However, another big incentive to lift the trophy is a place at one of the biggest events the game has to offer – The Players Championship.

Ahead of the final round of the 2025 edition, which was formerly known as the Senior Players Championship, Miguel Angel Jiminez, Steven Alker and Michael Wright seemed the most likely to claim the coveted spot at the 2026 TPC Sawgrass event, as they co-led at Ohio’s Firestone Country Club.

After his third round of 66, Jiminez didn’t appear to be letting the distinct possibility of his first appearance in The Players Championship since 2008 interfere with his downtime, saying: “I’m going to go to a nice restaurant, going to have a nice bottle of wine, a beautiful big fat cigar and enjoy myself, whatever happens tomorrow happens.”

Miguel Angel Jiminez was one of three co-leaders prior to the final round (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even though the winner will be able to look ahead to the prospect of one of the biggest tests of golf next March, where Rory McIlroy will defend his title, he is not obligated to appear. For example, Ernie Els won the 2024 edition, securing his eligibility for the PGA Tour’s flagship event, but he reportedly chose not to compete in the tournament because of golf design business commitments and a commercial shoot.

While whoever lifts the Kauling Companies Championship may also decide against teeing it up at TPC Sawgrass, simply having the option of taking on the world’s best surely makes it one of the biggest incentives available at any of the senior Majors.