How Can I Play TPC San Antonio?

TPC San Antonio comprises two courses at the city’s JW Marriott Resort. The courses opened in 2010, and each has quickly built an impressive reputation.

The Canyons course hosted the Champions Tour’s AT&T Championship between 2011 and 2015, but it’s The Oaks course that enjoys the highest profile thanks to its annual hosting of the Valero Texas Open.

The par 72 course was designed by Greg Norman with assistance from Sergio Garcia and is considered one of the most difficult on the PGA Tour. One of the reasons it’s so challenging is its abundance of expansive and cavernous bunkers, typically near the greens. Indeed, in one case, there’s a bunker in the middle of the green. The par 3 16th is the troublesome hole in question, with a deliberate nod to Riviera Country Club’s sixth, which has a similar green-based trap. Even if you compensate for the possibility of finding the bunker on your tee shot, you need to be careful that your ball doesn't finish up in one of the enormous bunkers on either side of the green.

Water penalty areas are prevalent throughout the course, too, while the fairways are either tree-lined and narrow or wide and open. Adding to the difficulty, the wind is a constant consideration, whether you’re playing into the prevailing wind on the downhill holes or downwind on the uphill holes. If you make it to the greens with your scorecard intact, be prepared to bring your best putting game on the course’s many rolling greens.

Both courses are semi-private, so your options for playing them are limited. However, one way is to become a TPC Network Club Member. You’ll reportedly need to find an initiation fee of between $25,000 and $50,000, though, with annual dues of up to $5,000.

The simplest way to play either course is to book a stay-and-play package with the JW Marriott resort. Options include the Lone Star package, offering a one-night stay and a round at either course from $380 per person and the Golf & Spa package, for a two-night stay, a round at either course and a spa credit from $568 per person. You can also opt for the Texas Tees package, offering two nights and two rounds of golf on either course from $711 per person and the Bigger In Texas package, offering a three-night stay and two rounds on either course from $848 per person.

The TPC website invites anyone interested to fill out an online request form to receive a precise quote within five days.

What does TPC stand for in TPC San Antonio? TPC stands for Tournament Players Club. Both the Oaks and Canyons courses are members of the Tournament Players Club network, which is operated by the PGA Tour. The Oaks Course has hosted the Tour’s Valero Texas Open since the course opened in 2010.