Valero Texas Open Final Round Leaderboard And Live Updates: Akshay Bhatia Leads As Rory McIlroy Climbs To Third

BHATIA LOOKING FOR BOUNCE BACK BIRDIE ON 11 After dropping his first shot on the 10th with a three-putt from 15 feet, Bhatia will have a birdie putt on the 11th after putting his wedge close from 95 yards.

COMEDY MOMENT ON THE COVERAGE FROM MAX HOMA'S DRIVE Volunteer of the year nominee ... pic.twitter.com/bbxKaYHt69April 7, 2024

BHATIA DROPS HIS FIRST SHOT AFTER ERROR ON 10TH Just when Bhatia appeared to be cruising to victory, drama on the 10th and Bhatia's six-shot lead is down to four after he three-putted from 15 foot from the edge of the green following playing partner McCarthy's birdie.

McILROY INTO SOLO THIRD WITH FIFTH BIRDIE IN 11 HOLES How encouraging is this for Rory McIlroy ahead of the Masters...back to back birdies on 10 and 11 have got the Northern Irishman to -5 today and -10 in total in third place alone ahead of next week's Major to Augusta. Proof that his recent work with Butch Harmon is working. (Image credit: Getty Images)

BHATIA MAKES THE TURN WITH PAR AT NINE AND REMAINS -18 Bhatia makes his par at the tricky 480-yard par four ninth after he chips up close from the fringe. He is looking good for the biggest win of his career to clinch a spot in the Masters.

IS BHATIA CREAKING AS HE APPROACHES THE TURN? Bhatia,22, has looked ice cool out in front as he bids to go wire to wire. But the 22-year-old left-hander, who likes to fade the ball, has just turned over his last two drives and missed the eighth and now the ninth on the right. The ninth hole is playing tough today and Aberg and Henley have just dropped shots there up ahead but Bhatia puts his approach to the fringe.

BHATIA MAKES LATEST PAR ON EIGHT AS PACK MISS CHANCE TO CLOSE With such a big lead, pars are going to be good enough from this point for Bhatia. He drove into the sand on the par 5 eighth but played out and was 18 feet away in three. He then putts up close to get his par as his playing partners Denny McCarthy and Brendon Todd both miss their birdie putts and are unable to exert any pressure.

HENLEY AMONG THE CHASING PACK AFTER NEARLY MAKING ACE Russell Henley is going well at -2 today after eight holes to get to -9 and he could be even better if he had aced the par 3 seventh when his tee shot hit the pin and he ended up with a par. Bounced off the flagstick!Russell Henley nearly dunked this one @ValeroTXOpen. pic.twitter.com/qBKFR3ERwaApril 7, 2024

RARE ERROR FROM BHATIA OFF EIGHTH TEE AS FINDS SAND Bhatia's tee shot on the eighth has flown 252 yards into the right fairway bunker, 343 yards from hole but it is a par 5 giving the leader a better chance of escaping with at least a par.

BHATIA FINDS THE GREEN AT THE PAR 3 SEVENTH Bhatia continues to keep the field at arm's length with a six shot lead after finding the par 3 seventh with a 5 iron from 213 yards, where he makes par. (Image credit: Getty Images)

McILROY UP INTO SIXTH SPOT AFTER THIRD BIRDIE OF DAY McIlroy, who had a lesson recently with Butch Harmon, has just recorded his third birdie of the day after eight holes to climb to sixth as he looks for a good finish ahead of the Masters.

NORMAL SERVICE RESUMES FOR BHATIA WHO FINDS SIXTH FAIRWAY After missing his first fairway off the tee at the fifth, Bhatia, who has been driving the ball so well, has just fired the ball 271 yards on to the left side of the fairway leaving 121 yards to hole. His approach rolls off into the fringe but the leader has chipped up close and taps in for par to stay six shots ahead.

BHATIA MISSES FIRST FAIRWAY ON FIFTH Left-hander Bhatia, taking a fairway wood off the tee, is in the left-hand rough at the 396-yard par four fifth to lie 113 yards away. But Bhatia nearly holes it and will have another look at birdie. Incredible form from the leader. He doesn't convert from 12 feet but is only the second player in the field so far today to put it so close.

BHATIA'S AMAZING DRIVING CONTINUES ON FOURTH Bhatia, who leads by six, has just boomed another huge drive on to the fairway. His latest effort goes 349 yards to the right side of the fairway, leaving 119 yards to hole. The 22-year-old then fires his wedge in close to six foot leaving it below the hole to enable him to convert his third birdie in four holes.

BHATIA IN GOOD SHAPE ON THE THIRD Leader Bhatia has hit the green at the par 3 third from 166 yards after firing his tee shot to 18 foot. He can't make a third straight birdie but has a tap in par.

BHATIA'S SENSATIONAL START CONTINUES Bhatia, who is bidding to go wire to wire, literally could not have dreamed of a better start than this surely after following his opening birdie with another on the second to extend his lead to six shots. He hit two big shots into the green side bunker at the par 5 second before playing out to leave a tap in birdie.

McILROY MAKES PROMISING START IN FINAL ROUND BEFORE MASTERS Rory McIlroy, who will tee up at Augusta next week chasing a Grand Slam, is -2 after three holes in his final round to get to -7. Elsewhere Adam Schenk is -3 after four holes to get to -7.

BHATIA'S IMPRESSIVE START CONTINUES ON SECOND Our leader has followed up his opening birdie with a drive of 319 yards to the right side of the fairway leaving 276 yards to hole at the 598-yard par 5.

BHATIA TAPS IN FOR OPENING BIRDIE TO EXTEND LEAD Dream start for Bhatia who now leads by five shots after an opening birdie on the first. A huge drive left him just 108 yards in which he put to seven foot before converting. Entering the week, @AkshayBhatia_1's only way into the Masters was by winning @ValeroTXOpen. He holds a five-shot lead with a birdie at the first, looking to go wire-to-wire in Texas. pic.twitter.com/q0vYzd0YTpApril 7, 2024

CONTENDERS OPEN UP WITH BIRDIES Hideki Matsuyama has already won on the PGA Tour once this year and he will fancy another title if Bhatia slips up. The Japanese pro has opened up with a birdie 3 at the first in the group ahead after holing out from the sand to -8. One hop, off the flagstick and IN! @HidekiOfficial_ moves to 8-under after a chip-in birdie from the bunker @ValeroTXOpen. pic.twitter.com/dZw15AgcGeApril 7, 2024

LEADERS TEE OFF AS BHATIA SHOWS HE MEANS BUSINESS What an opening drive from Bhatia who shows no signs of nerves as he smashes his opening tee shot 350 yards down the fairway. His adrenaline must be flowing freely.