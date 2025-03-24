Texas Children's Houston Open Payout 2025
There's a big prize money payout on offer at this week's Houston Open, with seven-figure checks going to the top two finishers at Memorial Park
It's a big week in Texas as the world's top two players, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, headline the Texas Children's Houston Open.
The much-loved, and open-to-the-public, Memorial Park Golf Course hosts the action once again where Stephan Jaeger defends his title.
The German edged out Scheffler, Alejandro Tosti, Tony Finau, Taylor Moore and Thomas Detry to the trophy last year to win $1.638m from the $9.2m total purse.
This year's Houston Open payout has increased to $9.5m, which will see the winner bag $1.71m.
Aside from the Signature Events and The Players Championship, this week's prize fund is the largest of the season so far - bigger than the likes of the WM Phoenix Open ($9.2m) and Farmers Insurance Open ($9.3m). It's up $500,000 on last week's Valspar Championship prize fund, which stood at $8.8m.
The champion will earn 500 FedEx Cup points as well as somewhere between 50-60 Official World Golf Ranking points.
This week's runner-up will take home a seven-figure paycheck, too.
Take a look at the full Houston Open prize money breakdown...
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,710,000
2nd
$1,035,500
3rd
$655,500
4th
$465,500
5th
$389,500
6th
$344,375
7th
$320,625
8th
$296,875
9th
$277,875
10th
$258,875
11th
$239,875
12th
$220,875
13th
$201,875
14th
$182,875
15th
$173,375
16th
$163,875
17th
$154,375
18th
$144,875
19th
$135,375
20th
$125,875
21st
$116,375
22nd
$106,875
23rd
$99,275
24th
$91,675
25th
$84,075
26th
$76,475
27th
$73,625
28th
$70,775
29th
$67,925
30th
$65,075
31st
$62,225
32nd
$59,375
33rd
$56,525
34th
$54,150
35th
$51,775
36th
$49,400
37th
$47,025
38th
$45,125
39th
$43,225
40th
$41,325
41st
$39,425
42nd
$37,525
43rd
$35,625
44th
$33,725
45th
$31,825
46th
$29,925
47th
$28,025
48th
$26,505
49th
$25,175
50th
$24,415
51st
$23,845
52nd
$23,275
53rd
$22,895
54th
$22,515
55th
$22,325
56th
$22,135
57th
$21,945
58th
$21,755
59th
$21,565
60th
$21,375
61st
$21,185
62nd
$20,995
63rd
$20,805
64th
$20,615
65th
$20,425
Big names playing the Houston Open
Rory McIlroy makes his Houston Open debut this week, with the World No.2 looking to keep up reps before The Masters in two weeks' time.
Scottie Scheffler is back in Houston to try and go one better this time around, while other big names in the field include Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Sahith Theegala and Sungjae Im.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He managed the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
