Texas Children's Houston Open Payout 2025

There's a big prize money payout on offer at this week's Houston Open, with seven-figure checks going to the top two finishers at Memorial Park

It's a big week in Texas as the world's top two players, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, headline the Texas Children's Houston Open.

The much-loved, and open-to-the-public, Memorial Park Golf Course hosts the action once again where Stephan Jaeger defends his title.

The German edged out Scheffler, Alejandro Tosti, Tony Finau, Taylor Moore and Thomas Detry to the trophy last year to win $1.638m from the $9.2m total purse.

This year's Houston Open payout has increased to $9.5m, which will see the winner bag $1.71m.

Stephan Jaeger poses for a photograph with the Texas Children's Houston Open trophy

Stephan Jaeger is back to defend his title after winning $1.638m last year

Aside from the Signature Events and The Players Championship, this week's prize fund is the largest of the season so far - bigger than the likes of the WM Phoenix Open ($9.2m) and Farmers Insurance Open ($9.3m). It's up $500,000 on last week's Valspar Championship prize fund, which stood at $8.8m.

The champion will earn 500 FedEx Cup points as well as somewhere between 50-60 Official World Golf Ranking points.

This week's runner-up will take home a seven-figure paycheck, too.

Take a look at the full Houston Open prize money breakdown...

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Houston Open prize money payout 2025

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,710,000

2nd

$1,035,500

3rd

$655,500

4th

$465,500

5th

$389,500

6th

$344,375

7th

$320,625

8th

$296,875

9th

$277,875

10th

$258,875

11th

$239,875

12th

$220,875

13th

$201,875

14th

$182,875

15th

$173,375

16th

$163,875

17th

$154,375

18th

$144,875

19th

$135,375

20th

$125,875

21st

$116,375

22nd

$106,875

23rd

$99,275

24th

$91,675

25th

$84,075

26th

$76,475

27th

$73,625

28th

$70,775

29th

$67,925

30th

$65,075

31st

$62,225

32nd

$59,375

33rd

$56,525

34th

$54,150

35th

$51,775

36th

$49,400

37th

$47,025

38th

$45,125

39th

$43,225

40th

$41,325

41st

$39,425

42nd

$37,525

43rd

$35,625

44th

$33,725

45th

$31,825

46th

$29,925

47th

$28,025

48th

$26,505

49th

$25,175

50th

$24,415

51st

$23,845

52nd

$23,275

53rd

$22,895

54th

$22,515

55th

$22,325

56th

$22,135

57th

$21,945

58th

$21,755

59th

$21,565

60th

$21,375

61st

$21,185

62nd

$20,995

63rd

$20,805

64th

$20,615

65th

$20,425

Big names playing the Houston Open

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler

The world's top two players headline the field in Houston this week

Rory McIlroy makes his Houston Open debut this week, with the World No.2 looking to keep up reps before The Masters in two weeks' time.

Scottie Scheffler is back in Houston to try and go one better this time around, while other big names in the field include Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Sahith Theegala and Sungjae Im.

