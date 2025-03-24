Texas Children's Houston Open Payout 2025

It's a big week in Texas as the world's top two players, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, headline the Texas Children's Houston Open.

The much-loved, and open-to-the-public, Memorial Park Golf Course hosts the action once again where Stephan Jaeger defends his title.

The German edged out Scheffler, Alejandro Tosti, Tony Finau, Taylor Moore and Thomas Detry to the trophy last year to win $1.638m from the $9.2m total purse.

This year's Houston Open payout has increased to $9.5m, which will see the winner bag $1.71m.

Stephan Jaeger is back to defend his title after winning $1.638m last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aside from the Signature Events and The Players Championship, this week's prize fund is the largest of the season so far - bigger than the likes of the WM Phoenix Open ($9.2m) and Farmers Insurance Open ($9.3m). It's up $500,000 on last week's Valspar Championship prize fund, which stood at $8.8m.

The champion will earn 500 FedEx Cup points as well as somewhere between 50-60 Official World Golf Ranking points.

This week's runner-up will take home a seven-figure paycheck, too.

Take a look at the full Houston Open prize money breakdown...

Swipe to scroll horizontally Houston Open prize money payout 2025 Position Prize Money 1st $1,710,000 2nd $1,035,500 3rd $655,500 4th $465,500 5th $389,500 6th $344,375 7th $320,625 8th $296,875 9th $277,875 10th $258,875 11th $239,875 12th $220,875 13th $201,875 14th $182,875 15th $173,375 16th $163,875 17th $154,375 18th $144,875 19th $135,375 20th $125,875 21st $116,375 22nd $106,875 23rd $99,275 24th $91,675 25th $84,075 26th $76,475 27th $73,625 28th $70,775 29th $67,925 30th $65,075 31st $62,225 32nd $59,375 33rd $56,525 34th $54,150 35th $51,775 36th $49,400 37th $47,025 38th $45,125 39th $43,225 40th $41,325 41st $39,425 42nd $37,525 43rd $35,625 44th $33,725 45th $31,825 46th $29,925 47th $28,025 48th $26,505 49th $25,175 50th $24,415 51st $23,845 52nd $23,275 53rd $22,895 54th $22,515 55th $22,325 56th $22,135 57th $21,945 58th $21,755 59th $21,565 60th $21,375 61st $21,185 62nd $20,995 63rd $20,805 64th $20,615 65th $20,425

Big names playing the Houston Open

The world's top two players headline the field in Houston this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy makes his Houston Open debut this week, with the World No.2 looking to keep up reps before The Masters in two weeks' time.

Scottie Scheffler is back in Houston to try and go one better this time around, while other big names in the field include Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Sahith Theegala and Sungjae Im.