US Women's Open Live Stream: How To Watch The Action From Pebble Beach

The oldest Major in women’s golf heads to the famous and spectacular Pebble Beach Golf Links for the first time.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: July 6-July 9 Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links TV channel: Golf Channel (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) Watch from anywhere: Use ExpressVPN

Although the men have played their US Open at Pebble Beach six times, first doing so in 1972, this is the first Women’s US Open to be played here. It will not be last either. It is scheduled to return in 2035, 2040, and 2048.

It is not only with the venue that this US Women’s Open is making history. NBC will show a record 12 hours of coverage on the NBC broadcast network on Saturday and Sunday, including live primetime coverage for the first time in the championship’s history.

Several in the field know the course from playing competitively here. Rose Zhang holds the women’s course record of a 9-under, 63, made when winning the Carmel Cup, a women's college event, last September. Zhang, who is only 20, won on her professional debut last month at the Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey, and tied for eighth at the Women’s PGA Championship two weeks ago.

Another 20-year-old making waves is Ruoning Yin, who claimed last month’s KPMG PGA Championship.

But one who knows the course better than most is Mina Harigae, who came second in last year’s US Women’s Open. She grew up 15 minutes from the course, and finished second in the 2018 TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational after shooting a final-round 66.

Her tip for scoring well at Pebble Beach is by “placing your second shots on the green in the correct spots, because you can get some nasty putts if you don’t. And you have to have great feel on the greens because of the severity of the slopes.”

US TV Schedule – Watch US Women's Open live stream

All times EDT

Thursday, July 6: 2pm-4pm (Golf Channel), 4pm-6pm (Peacock), 6pm-11pm (USA)

Friday, July 7: 2pm-4pm (Golf Channel), 4pm-6pm (Peacock), 6pm-11pm (USA)

Saturday, July 8: 12pm-1pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-9pm (Peacock/NBC)

Sunday, July 9: 12pm-1pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-9pm (Peacock/NBC)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise the action from the US Women's Open. If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set.

No cable? No problem. Try a cord-cutting TV service such as fuboTV ($74.99), AT&T TV Now ($80/m) or Sling ($51/m) to watch the Golf Channel. There are no long contracts with these services. You can try them and cancel whenever you've had enough. FuboTV has a 7-day free trial.

For Sling you'll need the Sling Blue package plus the Sports Extra addon which usually has a very reasonable introductory price for your first month. Again, just cancel when you're done.

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else but you won't be able to tune into your regular streaming service if you're away from home because of geo-blocking. Fortunately, VPNs allow you to tune in from abroad and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

UK TV Schedule – Watch US Women's Open live stream

All times BST

Friday, July 7: 12am-4am (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, July 8: 12am-4am (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, July 8: 11pm-2am (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, July 9: 11pm-2am (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

Australia TV Schedule – Watch US Women's Open live stream

All times AEST

Friday, July 7: 4am-12pm Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Saturday, July 8: 4am-12pm, Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, July 9: 5am-11am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Monday, July 9: 5am-11am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports. Not only can you catch the action from Pebble Beach here, it also has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also good value at either $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

US Women's Open tee times and pairings

Selected tee times (in PDT/EDT/BST/AEST) and hole on which they start

8.06am/11.06am/4.06pm/1.06am (Friday) Ariya Jutanugarn, Mina Harigae, Gaby Lopez (1)

Ariya Jutanugarn, Mina Harigae, Gaby Lopez (1) 8.06am/11.06am/4.06pm/1.06am Sei Young Kim, Ruoning Yin, Megan Khang (10)

Sei Young Kim, Ruoning Yin, Megan Khang (10) 8.17am/11.17am/4.17pm/1.17am Minjee Lee, Saki Baba (amateur), Ashleigh Buhai (1)

Minjee Lee, Saki Baba (amateur), Ashleigh Buhai (1) 8.39am/11.39am/4.39pm/1.17am Lilia Vu, Danielle Kang, Charley Hull (1)

Lilia Vu, Danielle Kang, Charley Hull (1) 8.50am/11.50am/4.50pm/1.50am Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson (10)

Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson (10) 2.02pm/5.02pm/10.02pm/7.02am Madelene Sagstrom, Hyo Joo Kim, Miyu Yamashita (1)

Madelene Sagstrom, Hyo Joo Kim, Miyu Yamashita (1) 2.24pm//5.24pm/10.24pm/7.24am Jennifer Kupcho, Atthaya Thitikul, Leona Maguire (1)

Jennifer Kupcho, Atthaya Thitikul, Leona Maguire (1) 2.35pm/5.35pm/10.35pm/7.35am Brooke Henderson, Rose Zhang, Lydia Ko (1)

