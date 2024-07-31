Gaganjeet Bhullar Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The Asian Tour Player
The Asian Tour player represents India at the Paris Olympics – here are some things you may not know about him
Gaganjeet Bhullar has been playing the game since he was a child and, after an impressive amateur career, he has established a reputation as one of India’s best players ever since turning professional in 2007. He has a string of impressive wins to back that up, too.
Here are 15 things you may not have known about the Asian Tour player.
1. Gaganjeet Bhullar was born on 27 April 1988 in Amritsar, Punjab in India.
2. Gaganjeet began playing golf at the age of four after picking the game up from his father.
3. He was India’s top amateur in 2004 and 2006.
4. Bhullar won the Junior Masters Championship in 2005.
5. He won the silver medal in the team event at the 2006 Asian Games.
6. Bhullar turned professional in 2007, beginning that stage of his career on the Professional Golf Tour of India.
7. Since then, he has amassed 14 wins on the circuit, most recently at the 2024 Chandigarh Open.
8. He began playing regularly on the Asian Tour in 2007, and his win at the 2023 BNI Indonesian Masters was his 11th victory on the circuit - the most by an Indian.
9. That was also the fifth time he had won in Indonesia. One of those wins came in 2012 when, at the age of 21, he took the Indonesia Presidential Invitational title to become the youngest Indian to win on the Asian Tour.
10. Bhullar reached a career-high world ranking of 85 in March 2013.
11. The same year, he was given the Arjuna Award – the second-highest sporting honor in India.
12. In 2017, he married Naureen Sandhu, a law graduate who grew up playing golf.
13. He has claimed one DP World Tour win, which came at the 2018 Fiji International.
14. Despite a successful professional career that has included 25 wins, Bhullar has only made one Major appearance. That came at the 2009 Open at Turnberry, where he missed the cut.
15. He was confirmed as one of two players to represent India in the 2024 Paris Olympics in June.
