7 Things You Didn't Know About Sadom Kaewkanjana
You probably haven't heard of the Thai professional golfer but here are seven facts to rectify that somewhat.
1. Sadom was born on July 6th, 1998 in Thailand and we believe he still decides to call Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, his home as well.
2. Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana secured the biggest title of his fledgling career when he won the SMBC Singapore Open in 2022. The victory continued Sadom’s remarkable run of form: in the final three months of 2021, he won five times in Thailand, including the Thailand Open.
3. His first full season as a professional was in 2019 when he played a mix of Asian Tour, Asian Development Tour, Japan Golf Tour, and Korean Tour. He had five top-ten finishes winning the Thongchai Jaidee Foundation and Bangabandhu Cup Golf Open. In fact that latter was a big moment because it saw him become the fastest Qualifying School graduate to win on Tour as it was his first start after graduating.
4. Before the 2022 Open Championship, the only other Major he competed in was the 2022 PGA Championship. He missed the cut.
5. His best placement on the Official World Golf Rankings is 110th.
6. Kaewkanjana looks to be a Titleist staff player and we believe he uses a full bag of clubs from the brand. He also appears to have an apparel deal with J Lindeberg and he wears FootJoy Pro/SL golf shoes.
7. The Thai golfer signed up with LIV Golf in 2022 but we are yet to confirm for how much this was for and the nature of the contract.
