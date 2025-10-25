Sungjae Im Sees Genesis Championship Charge Stall After Penalty And Degreened Putt In Manic 30 Minute Spell
The South Korean had been in contention for victory in his homeland, before a disastrous spell in the third round derailed his chances
With one round to play and seven shots to make up on the overnight leaders at the Genesis Championship, Sungjae Im’s search for his maiden DP World Tour win looks set to continue.
The South Korean finished Saturday’s play tied for 39th on one under in his homeland as Nacho Elvira and Mikael Lindberg set the pace at the top of the leaderboard on eight under.
However, for a long time, it looked as though the two-time PGA Tour winner would be well in contention heading into Sunday’s action at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club.
Im carded rounds of 69 and 67 to leave him well positioned ahead of the third round, and he had been going along steadily enough on Saturday.
Despite some issues with his putting, he was tied for the lead at one point and even for the day after his first 11 holes before a disastrous 30-minute spell saw his chances of remaining in the hunt for victory fall away.
Im’s problems really began on the par-4 12th. After finding the rough with his tee shot, he incurred a one-stroke penalty as, reportedly, his ball moved at address. As a result, Im could only manage a bogey.
At the next hole, a par 3, he almost put that disappointment behind him in style when a long putt for birdie appeared destined for the hole before it missed left by a whisker.
However, that wasn’t the only concern, with the pace of the putt taking the ball off the green and within inches of a watery end. Im nearly saved par from that perilous position, but again needed to settle for a bogey as his unraveling continued.
Number 13, unlucky for some 👀#GenesisChampionship pic.twitter.com/PodwrXPPPpOctober 25, 2025
It didn't get better after that, with further bogeys at the 14th and 15, before yet another at the 17th, as he eventually completed a five-over round of 76 to leave him facing an uphill task to recover on Sunday.
Im's appearance in the Genesis Championship marks his third event in the Far East this month. He also played at the PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic in Japan, where he finished tied for 20th.
Last week, he competed at the Asian Tour's SJM Macao Open, where he placed tied for seventh.
