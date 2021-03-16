Who will win at Karen Country Club in Kenya?
Magical Kenya Open Golf Betting Tips 2021
A few days on from Antoine Rozner’s dramatic win in Qatar, the European Tour heads to Kenya for the Magical Kenya Open this week. The tournament is hosted at Karen Country Club, located on the outskirts of Nairobi.
In 2020 the tournament was cancelled so Guido Migliozzi is once again the returning defending champion and he is one of the favourites alongside Kurt Kitayama, Kalle Samooja, Matthias Schwab and Aaron Rai.
Given how close the last tournament was back in 2019, we could be in for an exciting event indeed.
Below are some of our tips for the week
If this fun game interests you then sign up now!
Justin Harding 3 points each way at 33/1 with Bet365
Missed cut last week but Harding came T2 at this very tournament the last time it was played. If there was a place for him to find some form again, this is it.
Garrick Higgo 3 point each way at 35/1 with Bet365
Higgo has shown form at Karen CC – for example he finished fifth in the 2019 Karen Masters when he was still outside the world’s top 400.
After two decent warm-up performances – 11th place in the Kit Kat Group Pro-Am followed by 19th spot in the Qatar Masters – Higgo can take another leap Nairobi.
Wil Besseling 1 point each way at 66/1 with 888Sport
A winner of the Karen Masters back in 2017, Besseling was very solid all of last year on the European Tour, rarely missing cuts and pumping in several top-20 finishes and a couple of T3’s as well.
Sebastian Soderberg 1 point each way at 150/1 with 888Sport
Soderberg, who won this very tournament in 2016 back when it was a Challenge Tour event, and won the 2019 Omega European Masters, seems to come alive when the air gets thin. As such we have really taken a punt here given his odds are in the triple figures.
