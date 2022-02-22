Guido Migliozzi What's In The Bag?

What does the 23-year-old Italian put in his bag? We take a look below. Migliozzi signed a full bag contract with Callaway at the beginning of 2020 and as a result he uses a full bag of clubs from the brand. He then wears adidas golf shoes and adidas apparel.

Driver

Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Starting at the top of the bag Migliozzi uses a Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS model which is the most Tour-like model in the new range. In the range the LS model has the tallest face and continues the matte-black crown design seen on the other models. It also makes use of A.I. to optimise its Flash Face for launch and spin as well as ball speed.

Fairways

Callaway Epic Speed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His three-wood is a Callaway Epic Speed model which we think has around 15 degrees of loft. He also occasionally carries a five-wood as part of his setup but right now this appears to have come out for a hybrid. The Epic Speed made our 2021 Editor's Choice list because of several factors. First, visually it looks great behind the ball, coming in a nice sleek package that inspires confidence at address. Additionally we were really impressed with how penetrating the flight was, making it ideal for using off a tee as well as in windy conditions.

Hybrid

Callaway Apex Pro

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving on Migliozzi carries a Callaway Apex Pro hybrid, replacing the five-wood he did have in the bag. As a result we think it has around 19 degrees of loft. The Apex Pro model is for the player who wants more of that iron-type trajectory and who generates plenty of head speed but, with Callaway’s Face Cup Technology, there is great speed and spin consistency across the face.

This club packs a punch and there is the workability and control that the strong player will be looking for, rather than something just designed to get the ball up in the air.

Read our full Callaway Apex Pro Hybrid review

Irons

Callaway Apex Pro, Callaway Apex MB '21

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After having used a full set of Callaway Apex Pro's, a model that came out back in 2019, right now he looks to have a combo set. He still carries Apex Pro's as his four, five and six-irons, before transitioning down into some Callaway Apex MB '21's. They go from seven-iron down to pitching wedge. The Apex Pro is a cavity-back design that we found very good at working the golf ball whilst the MB is, as the name would suggest, a muscleback design. It has a thin topline, minimal offset and is clearly an iron that’s designed for the Tour.

Wedges

Callaway Jaws MD5

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The bottom of his bag includes three Callaway Jaws MD5 wedges which have 50, 54 and 58 degrees of loft. A very popular model out on Tour, Callaway made the shape of the wedge a big focus, with Roger Cleveland using his 23 years of experience to create a profile that is appealing from all angles. It also then provides exceptional spin control and a wide variety of loft and sole options so top players can really dial in their setup.

Read our full Callaway Jaws MD5 Wedge Review

Putter

Odyssey White Hot OG #1

(Image credit: Getty images)

The Italian was using an Odyssey Toulon Design San Diego putter but this has come out in 2022 for an Odyssey White Hot OG #1 which is a blade design. Odyssey brought back the iconic White Hot moniker in 2021, looking to bring the design into the 21st century. The original feel and sound of the old insert has been maintained with the two-part urethane insert, whilst there is also a much more premium aesthetic on the OG putter thanks to the silver PVD finish.

Ball

Callaway Chrome Soft X

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

He also uses a Callaway Chrome Soft X ball and we believe it is the newest version pictured above. Many top professionals have put it in the bag and we think one of the biggest reasons for this is because of the distance on offer.

When put up against the regular Chrome Soft, and Pro V1x, the Callaway X model was the fastest, offering a big jump in ball speed over its family model, and a slight jump on the Titleist design. We felt the slight tradeoff here is the firmer feel around the greens, but the X did still produce good short game spin and control.

Read our full Callaway Chrome Soft X 2022 Golf Ball review

Apparel/Shoes

adidas

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Finally Migliozzi wears adidas apparel and after having used the Codechaos golf shoes for a long time, he appears to have switched into the adidas ZG21 golf shoes now. Two years in the making and designed to provide golfers with a high-performance shoe that is extremely lightweight and comfortable, the ZG21 from adidas went right into our best golf shoes guide as it is comfortably one of the top models in golf.

Read our full Adidas ZG21 golf shoe review

Full Specs

Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS 9°, Graphite Design, Tour AD DI 6-X shaft

Fairways: Callaway Epic Speed 15°, with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X shaft

Hybrid: Callaway Apex Pro

Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-6), Callaway Apex MB '21 (7-PW) with Project X LZ 6.5 shafts

Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 50°, 54°, 58°, with Project X 6.5 shafts

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #1

Balls: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Apparel/Shoes: adidas