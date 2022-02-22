Guido Migliozzi What's In The Bag?
What does the 23-year-old Italian put in his bag? We take a look below. Migliozzi signed a full bag contract with Callaway at the beginning of 2020 and as a result he uses a full bag of clubs from the brand. He then wears adidas golf shoes and adidas apparel.
Driver
Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS
Starting at the top of the bag Migliozzi uses a Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS model which is the most Tour-like model in the new range. In the range the LS model has the tallest face and continues the matte-black crown design seen on the other models. It also makes use of A.I. to optimise its Flash Face for launch and spin as well as ball speed.
Fairways
Callaway Epic Speed
His three-wood is a Callaway Epic Speed model which we think has around 15 degrees of loft. He also occasionally carries a five-wood as part of his setup but right now this appears to have come out for a hybrid. The Epic Speed made our 2021 Editor's Choice list because of several factors. First, visually it looks great behind the ball, coming in a nice sleek package that inspires confidence at address. Additionally we were really impressed with how penetrating the flight was, making it ideal for using off a tee as well as in windy conditions.
Hybrid
Callaway Apex Pro
Moving on Migliozzi carries a Callaway Apex Pro hybrid, replacing the five-wood he did have in the bag. As a result we think it has around 19 degrees of loft. The Apex Pro model is for the player who wants more of that iron-type trajectory and who generates plenty of head speed but, with Callaway’s Face Cup Technology, there is great speed and spin consistency across the face.
This club packs a punch and there is the workability and control that the strong player will be looking for, rather than something just designed to get the ball up in the air.
- Read our full Callaway Apex Pro Hybrid review
Irons
Callaway Apex Pro, Callaway Apex MB '21
After having used a full set of Callaway Apex Pro's, a model that came out back in 2019, right now he looks to have a combo set. He still carries Apex Pro's as his four, five and six-irons, before transitioning down into some Callaway Apex MB '21's. They go from seven-iron down to pitching wedge. The Apex Pro is a cavity-back design that we found very good at working the golf ball whilst the MB is, as the name would suggest, a muscleback design. It has a thin topline, minimal offset and is clearly an iron that’s designed for the Tour.
- Read our full Callaway Apex Pro Irons review
- Read our full Callaway Apex MB '21 Irons review
Wedges
Callaway Jaws MD5
The bottom of his bag includes three Callaway Jaws MD5 wedges which have 50, 54 and 58 degrees of loft. A very popular model out on Tour, Callaway made the shape of the wedge a big focus, with Roger Cleveland using his 23 years of experience to create a profile that is appealing from all angles. It also then provides exceptional spin control and a wide variety of loft and sole options so top players can really dial in their setup.
- Read our full Callaway Jaws MD5 Wedge Review
Putter
Odyssey White Hot OG #1
The Italian was using an Odyssey Toulon Design San Diego putter but this has come out in 2022 for an Odyssey White Hot OG #1 which is a blade design. Odyssey brought back the iconic White Hot moniker in 2021, looking to bring the design into the 21st century. The original feel and sound of the old insert has been maintained with the two-part urethane insert, whilst there is also a much more premium aesthetic on the OG putter thanks to the silver PVD finish.
Ball
Callaway Chrome Soft X
He also uses a Callaway Chrome Soft X ball and we believe it is the newest version pictured above. Many top professionals have put it in the bag and we think one of the biggest reasons for this is because of the distance on offer.
When put up against the regular Chrome Soft, and Pro V1x, the Callaway X model was the fastest, offering a big jump in ball speed over its family model, and a slight jump on the Titleist design. We felt the slight tradeoff here is the firmer feel around the greens, but the X did still produce good short game spin and control.
- Read our full Callaway Chrome Soft X 2022 Golf Ball review
Apparel/Shoes
adidas
Finally Migliozzi wears adidas apparel and after having used the Codechaos golf shoes for a long time, he appears to have switched into the adidas ZG21 golf shoes now. Two years in the making and designed to provide golfers with a high-performance shoe that is extremely lightweight and comfortable, the ZG21 from adidas went right into our best golf shoes guide as it is comfortably one of the top models in golf.
- Read our full Adidas ZG21 golf shoe review
Full Specs
Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS 9°, Graphite Design, Tour AD DI 6-X shaft
Fairways: Callaway Epic Speed 15°, with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X shaft
Hybrid: Callaway Apex Pro
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-6), Callaway Apex MB '21 (7-PW) with Project X LZ 6.5 shafts
Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 50°, 54°, 58°, with Project X 6.5 shafts
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #1
Balls: Callaway Chrome Soft X
Apparel/Shoes: adidas
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
