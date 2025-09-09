Tiger Woods Spotted Hitting Golf Shots Ahead Of Latest Return
The 15-time Major winner was in attendance at Liberty National for his foundation’s Nexus Cup charity event, the first time Woods has been seen hitting golf balls since ankle surgery
Following ankle surgery for a ruptured left Achilles back in March, Tiger Woods has been seen hitting golf balls for the first time since undergoing the knife.
Spotted at Liberty National for his TGR foundation’s Nexus Cup charity event, the 15-time Major winner was in attendance and looked in good form as he struck wedge shots at the course's range.
After being spotted at the White House meeting with President Donald Trump back in May, the 49-year-old was then seen attending his son Charlie's golf tournaments throughout the year, most notable the Florida Amateur Championship in June.
That led to questions about when we may see Woods teeing it up himself following his surgery, which occurred after the American was ramping up training and practice at home.
Now, in New York, six months on, Woods was striking golf balls at the Nexus Cup, an event he hosts, in a clinic for those in attendance at Liberty National.
When Woods may return to competitive action, though, is currently unclear. What we do know is that the Hero World Challenge, another event he hosts, takes place on December 4-7th.
Although he didn't play last year, due to recovery from a different injury, he did play in the PNC Championship shortly after, finishing runner-up alongside his son, Charlie. During the 36 hole event cart use is allowed, thus making it easier for Woods to play.
Woods was also present in the TGL Golf League, which he co-founded alongside Rory McIlroy and Mike McCarley. In the event, the 15-time Major winner's Jupiter Links team finished fifth, winning just one match.
