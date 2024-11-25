Tiger Woods Reveals He Won't Play At Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods has revealed he won't be playing at this year's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas
Tiger Woods has revealed that he will not be appearing at an event he hosts, the Hero World Challenge, in December.
The 15-time Major winner underwent the sixth back surgery of his career in September. However, it appears the tournament will come too soon for him to consider competing this year.
Woods revealed the news on X, where he also confirmed that three places in the field that hadn’t been filled will be taken by his friend Justin Thomas, former World No.1 Jason Day and PGA Tour Rookie of the Year nominee Nick Dunlap.
He wrote: “I am disappointed that I will not be able to compete this year at the Hero World Challenge, but always look forward to being tournament host and spending the week with @HeroMotoCorp. Excited to welcome our exemptions @JustinThomas34, @JDayGolf and @NickDunlap62 into the field.
Woods’ most recent operation was carried out to resolve the issue of back spasms, which had troubled him throughout the year. The procedure was a microdecompression surgery of the lumbar spine for nerve impingement in his lower back that removed a piece of tissue attached to his spine.
However, even though the 48-year-old revealed in a statement following the surgery that it had gone “smoothly,” no timeframe was given for his return. Nevertheless, he added: “I look forward to tackling this rehab and preparing myself to get back to normal life activities, including golf.”
There were doubts over his involvement at the Albany event in October when he wasn’t named in the initial field, although the fact that there were three spots to fill suggested he was holding out hope that he might make an appearance.
That is not to be, and it is still no clearer when we will next see him in action after another frustrating year on the course for the living legend.
Woods made his return from ankle surgery at the 2023 Hero World Challenge and beforehand expressed an ambition to play a tournament a month in 2024. That failed to materialize. Instead, he was limited to just five appearances before his latest surgery.
He withdrew from the second round of the Genesis Invitational in February with flu-like symptoms, and though there was encouragement with his performance at The Masters, particularly over the first two rounds as he made the cut, he wasn’t as successful at the following three Majors, the PGA Championship, the US Open and The Open, where he failed to make the weekend on each occasion.
Last week, Woods and son Charlie were also absent from the early PNC Championship field, which takes place on Saturday 21 and 22 December – just over two weeks after the Hero World Challenge, which will be held between 5 and 8 December.
Like the initial Hero World Challenge field, there are vacant places for two teams at the event, so there remains the possibility that he may return before the end of the year.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
