Cobra DS-ADAPT MAX-D vs Cobra Darkspeed Max Driver: Read our head-to-head verdict

When I tested the Cobra Darkspeed Max back in 2024, I described it as one of the best drivers from a draw-bis perspective I have tested.

With the release of the DS-ADAPT Max-D, I was obviously excited to see how it compared after such a successful previous iteration. So let's find out, which one is better - the DS-ADAPT MAX-D or the Darkspeed Max?

Looks

I'll begin with the DS-ADAPT MAX-D, which provided a mixed bag in terms of visual appeal. The shelf appeal hasn't changed much from the previous Darkspeed model, with the carbon-fibre finish providing a premium look and feel. A splash of red differentiates the two and adds a little flair in comparison to last year's model.

Looks are subjective, there is no right or wrong answer, but I wasn't a fan of how the head looked when in the playing position. In my opinion it looks a little "awkward" when at address, because the multi-material junction on the crown connects into the hosel section of the crown.

(Image credit: Future)

These same criticisms do not apply for the original Darkspeed Max. Much like the rest of the 2024 Darkspeed family, the looks are fabulous. Cobra really lean into the "dark" part of the Darkspeed with the head on the Max being almost exclusively black, bar a couple of dashes of red and the white text of the word 'MAX'. The rest of the head is a super sleek matte black that looks outstanding.

(Image credit: Future)

Technology

The technology on the latest Darkspeed family is an interesting one and we would encourage you to head over to either the DS-ADAPT X driver review or DS-ADAPT LS driver review to read about that in more detail. However, to summarize, it's all down to the FutureFit33 shaft adapter.

It gains this name thanks to the 33 different lie and loft options it provides, meaning players can de-couple the two to finely tune their driver to suit their playing characteristics. It remains to be seen how well an average or casual player can understand all the different options and how they can translate to performance, but Cobra has done a good job of simplifying the task via a guidance chart and interactive app that is accessible by scanning a small QR code located on each driver's head.

(Image credit: Future)

This latest tech feature is the biggest difference between the 2025 driver family compared to the 2024 models. The MAX-D also has subtle tweaks to weighting in the head with more of it pushed towards the back of the head for both slice forgiveness and increased stability. This is in addition to the work done on the previous Darkspeed Max which featured sole geometry and various weight ports on the sole to increase forgiveness, particularly for players that struggled with the dreaded slice.

Feel

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

This is where the latest range of Cobra drivers really come into their own, because the DS-ADAPT range is one of the best-feeling driver families I have personally reviewed here. The acoustics compliment the feel beautifully whilst the sweet spot fits between ‘thuddy’ and dull, and ‘clangy’ and high-pitched, producing a lovely sound to meet a well-struck drive.

It improves on the "boring" sounding Darkspeed Max which, although likely shouldn't be a dealbreaker if you're undecided between clubs, is a valid critique. It's not necessarily a criticism of the Darkspeed Max's acoustics, but more an acknowledgement of how much they have improved with the 2025 version.

(Image credit: Future)

Performance

The DS-ADAPT MAX-D does pretty much everything you could ask from for a driver in this category. If you want to banish the right miss from your game, getting the MAX-D does pretty much all it can within the clubhead to give you the best chance to do so - and that's before tweaking the 33-setting adapter.

(Image credit: Future)

Not only will it help with your slice, but it will hopefully add distance to your game too. Given that this driver is designed for playing with mid-to-high handicaps, high launch is not difficult to acquire and as mentioned earlier, any concerns I had about looks at address are quickly forgotten about when I saw the performance on offer.

So how does it compare to the older Darkspeed Max? The biggest difference is, as mentioned, the customization opportunities with the new model, but Cobra really struck a great balance with the original Darkspeed Max in terms of adding some spin and launch to help the intended market for this type of driver. If you do opt for the older, cheaper model then it would remain a quality addition to your bag.

(Image credit: Future)

Which Club Should You Choose?

Choose the DS-ADAPT MAX D if...

- You want extra adjustability thanks to the FutureFit33 shaft adapter

- You want better acoustics

- You want better feel

Choose the Darkspeed Max if...

- You want a more budget-friendly option

- You prefer a more triangular driver head shape

- You have less interest in tweaking your clubs to suit your playing characteristics

For more driver buying advice, check out our guides on the most forgiving drivers, or best drivers for beginners.