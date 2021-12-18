How Does A Golf Skins Game Work?

Skins is quite simply a golf game whereby players compete for a prize on every hole, with the prize being a ‘Skin’. If the hole is halved, then that Skin is rolled over and added to the Skin for the next hole.

Whether it is money or points, a Skins game is played as a version of matchplay and is suited to either three or fourballs.

There have been instances when Professionals used Skins on the circuit. From 1983 to 2008, The Skins Game was an unofficial money event on the PGA Tour which took place in either November or December each year at the end of the official PGA Tour season.

An example of how the Skins were valued at the 2008 event looked like this - The total prize money was $1million, with $25,000 on each of holes 1-6; $50,000 for holes 7-12; $70,000 for hole 13-17 and $200,000 on the final hole.

During its history, Fred Couples was the main stand-out, actually earning the nickname of "Mr Skins" because of his success in the format. He won over $4 million and 77 Skins in 11 appearances, actually winning five of the Skins Games overall.

Tiger Woods, Tom Watson, John Daly and Freddie Couples at the 1996 Skins Game at Rancho La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

So how does it actually work? Well, each hole is awarded a prize of a certain amount of money in advance of the round, with it being customary for the sums of money to increase as the round progress.

If one player wins the hole outright, then he wins the Skin. If no-one wins the hole outright, the value of the Skin gets added to the Skin for the next hole.

All players are able to compete for these held-over Skins, even if they had not been involved in the tie for the win on the previous hole.

Thus, the game can favour the erratic player, those who can occasionally play the odd brilliant hole and spectacularly stuff up some others, rather than the Steady Eddie.

A golfer who plays all 18 holes in par is unlikely to win many Skins, especially in a fourball. A similar aggregate score, but made up of bogeys and birdies is actually more likely to be effective.

Aggressive play is often the way in Skins (Image credit: Tom Miles)

The Skins game is reckoned to favour attacking play for this reason. There is reward for going low; little penalty for going high.

If there are Skins that have not been won on the 18th green then the game goes into sudden death. The rules for sudden death are slightly different in that an outright win still wins the Skins, but if there is a tie for the lowest score, then only those who have tied for the win continue on to the next hole as players.

There are other variations of the game, such as Back It Up Skins, where instead of pocketing the prize, you can "back it up".

If you do that, the next Skin is worth double if you win it, whilst the Skin you had won but laid on the next hole, is also worth double if you win it. If another player wins the hole, they just win the original value of the two holes.

In simple terms, if John wins the first hole with a cash value of £1 and decides to back it up, then they would be playing for Skins worth £2 each on hole two. If John wins again, he gets £4.

However, if Mark wins the second hole, they get two Skins worth £1 each and John gets nothing because he lost the Skin he won on the first hole. If there is no outright winner of hole two, each Skin gets moved forward to the third hole at its original value.