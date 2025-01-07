What Is 'The Hammer' In TGL?

As golf's latest invention navigates its way through the opening season, fully understanding how TGL works and the nuances involved from week to week will take a bit of time.

But, in layman's terms, the rules are fairly simple. Two teams of three golfers (chosen from a squad of four) will face off against each other in two-hour matches across 15 holes on primetime TV.

Long-range shots are taken into a giant screen at the purpose-built and incredibly advanced SoFi Center in Florida before players move over to the adaptive short-game area to finish out the hole.

For the first nine holes, teams will compete in alternate-shot golf. The final six holes will be one-on-one for two holes per player.

Each hole is worth one point as standard, but there are no half-points or double points if a hole is halved. The team with the most points at the end of the 15 holes wins two points towards their season tally. If a side loses in overtime, though, they collect one point - similar to NHL rules.

A post shared by TGL (@tglgolf) A photo posted by on

The four teams with the most points at the end of the season - where each team plays the other once - moves into the playoffs for the chance to lift the SoFi Cup.

Where TGL matches begin to become slightly more complicated relates to the tactical tools available to the squads and elements which are not a standard part of every other format.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For example, TGL will implement a shot clock, which forces players to hit within 40 seconds of it being activated or face a one-stroke penalty. If the shot clock is running out of time too quickly, teams can use one of their four timeouts (two per session). They can also be called if teams wish to "ice" their opponent and force an anxious wait ahead of a difficult shot.

The referee will be in charge of enforcing the shot clock and blowing the whistle for a timeout, as well as upholding the usual Rules of Golf.

But perhaps the most intriguing tactical element is 'The Hammer' which allows teams to up the ante and double the points available on a specific hole from one to two.

This might be done if a team feels like they have an advantage, want to add pressure to their opponents, or is in a desperate situation where points are badly required.

One team begins with The Hammer at the start of each match and it can be thrown at any time. If The Hammer is thrown before the start of a hole, it must be accepted and the hole's value is automatically increased.

However, if The Hammer is played after someone has teed off, it can be declined. But, should the opposing team decline The Hammer, they will automatically lose the hole (a bit like folding a hand in Poker).

Once The Hammer has been thrown, no matter the opponents' answer, it transfers across. The Hammer can be used multiple times during a single hole.

TGL's 2025 season began on January 7 and culminates in the playoffs between March 17-18 and 24-25.