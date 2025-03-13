How Fast Are The Greens At TPC Sawgrass?
The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass has some of the fastest greens in the game - here are the details
With its status as the PGA Tour’s flagship event and sitting marginally beneath the four Majors in prestige, it comes with the territory that The Players Championship offers one of the sternest tests in golf.
That’s down to factors including the general pressure of the occasion and the strength of its fields. However, the course itself and how it is set up for the tournament also play a big part.
The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass is a Pete Dye masterpiece, which challenges players’ ability as well as mental toughness. One reason is the holes don’t favour one style, with precision the order of the day on some and power more appropriate for others.
Meanwhile, competitors are faced with generally narrow fairways – including one with an overhanging oak tree – deep bunkers and plenty of water. On that subject, there’s one of the most notorious holes in golf, the island green of the 17th, where over 1,000 balls have found the bottom of the lake at the tournament since records began being kept in 2003.
The greens at TPC Sawgrass present another major challenge, typified by undulating, lightning-fast surfaces. The speed of greens is measured using a stimpmeter – a device that measures speed by rolling a ball down an incline onto a flat part of the green and recording the distance it travels in feet, with that number given as the green speed.
Per the USGA’s Stimpmeter Instruction Booklet, “Stimpmeter readings on American golf courses generally range from 7 feet to 12 feet” and, not surprisingly, most regular PGA Tour events are either close to or at that higher number.
However, The Players Championship is no ordinary PGA Tour event. As a result, the Bermudagrass greens of The Stadium Course generally have a stimpmeter reading of 13, and that’s reportedly also the case for the 2025 tournament, where Scottie Scheffler is aiming for an unprecedented third successive title.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
If there’s any consolation for the 144 players in the field, it's that, even with that daunting prospect, the greens are unlikely to be as tricky as they were in the 2016 edition. Back then, there was controversy during the third round thanks to the speed of the greens, resulting in 149 three-putts.
That came after some record scoring in the opening two rounds, prompting the PGA Tour to toughen things up for the following day. However, a stimpmeter reading of 14 – combined with unexpectedly windy conditions – proved a step too far, with Rory McIlroy, who finished T12 that year, saying the greens were "borderline unfair on a few holes."
While that edition was an extreme example, TPC Sawgrass can be relied upon to provide a big challenge when The Players Championship comes around each year, and its unusually fast greens are one of the main reasons.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Charley Hull And Georgia Hall Knocked Out Of Sunningdale Foursomes
The LPGA Tour stars fell short against Tom Shadbolt and Ben Evans in the last 16 of the prestigious contest
By Mike Hall Published
-
Big Names Struggle Early On At Players Championship
Viktor Hovland, Max Homa and Justin Thomas all struggled badly in the early stages of the first round at the Players Championship
By Paul Higham Published
-
Big Names Struggle Early On At Players Championship
Viktor Hovland, Max Homa and Justin Thomas all struggled badly in the early stages of the first round at the Players Championship
By Paul Higham Published
-
Did Ken Duke Play The Best Players Championship Round You’ve Forgotten About?
Ken Duke's third round 65 at the 2016 Players Championship was over 10 shots better than the field average and called one of the best rounds of golf ever
By Paul Higham Published
-
How Many Holes In One Have There Been On The 17th Hole At TPC Sawgrass During The Players Championship?
The iconic par 3 17th, which is surrounded by water, measures just 137 yards and, throughout its history, there have been plenty of incredible moments
By Michael Weston Published
-
How To Watch The Players Championship: Live Streams, TV Channels, Schedule For PGA Tour Flagship Event
All the broadcast information for the PGA Tour's flagship event at TPC Sawgrass this week, so you can watch The Players Championship online, on TV, from anywhere.
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Jason Day Withdraws From Players Championship
Former Players Championship winner Jason Day was forced to withdraw before Thursday's first round at Sawgrass due to illness
By Paul Higham Published
-
Alejandro Tosti Makes Hole-In-One On TPC Sawgrass 17th... Before Jumping Into The Lake
The PGA Tour pro took a dip in celebrating his hole-in-one during practice for this week's Players Championship
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Creator Classic: Grant Horvat Beats George Bryan And Soly In Playoff To Win At TPC Sawgrass
Grant Horvat birdied the 17th hole in the playoff to beat George Bryan and No Laying Up's Soly
By Elliott Heath Last updated
-
The 'Diabolical' Overhanging Tree Everyone Is Talking About At The Players Championship
After the old one was lost to disease in 2014, a new overhanging oak tree arrived just in front of the sixth tee box at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course in 2025
By Jonny Leighfield Published