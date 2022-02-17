The Genesis Invitational 2022 Live Stream

This week the PGA Tour moves from the Waste Management Phoenix Open, to The Genesis Invitational which, given the strength of field, is arguably the first huge tournament of the 2022 calendar year.

Tiger Woods is the host once again at the event.

Designed by George C. Thomas Jr. and William P. Bell, this is the 59th time Riviera will host the Genesis Invitational. It has hosted three major championships in the past, was just announced as the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open venue and will also host the 2028 Olympic golf competition.

As far as big names go, we have all of the world's top-10 in attendance and Max Homa is the defending champion having defeated fellow American Tony Finau in a playoff in 2021.

It was also announced in January that Aaron Beverly would be the recipient of the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption, which is awarded annually and represents “the advancement of diversity in the game of golf.” Beverly is a 2017 graduate of Sacramento State who will be making his PGA Tour debut.

This quality field, combined with an excellent golf course, means we should be in for a very exciting event indeed. Below are all the details on how to watch the tournament.

The Genesis Invitational Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2022 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

Watch the Golf live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN, the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

US TV Schedule - 2022 The Genesis Invitational

All times EST

Thursday, February 17: 4-8pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, February 18: 4-8pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, February 19: 1-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-7pm CBS

Sunday, February 20: 1-3pm (Golf Channel), 3pm-6.30pm CBS

NBC's Golf Channel will televise all the action during the week and CBS will take over as the tournament heats up over the weekend.

Bearing this in mind you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV.

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial.

While fuboTV also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.

UK TV Schedule - 2022 The Genesis Invitational

Thursday, February 17: 2.30pm-1am (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, February 18: 2.30pm-1am (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, February 19: 5pm-midnight (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, February 20: 5pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf and will televise the action from the event.

At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

Australia TV Schedule - 2022 The Genesis Invitational

Friday, February 18: 6am-10am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Saturday, February 19: 6am-10am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, February 20: 5am-10am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Monday, February 21: 5am-10am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning.

As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from Riviera here, it has all the PGA Tour, European Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 14-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.