The 9 LIV Golfers Teeing It Up In The 2026 Amgen Irish Open

A turbulent season for LIV Golf may be in the history books, but for many of its players, competitive golf continues.

For some, the early weeks of the off-season were an opportunity to begin their bids to earn a DP World Tour card at the First Stage of Q School, while for others, appearances on various circuits are in the pipeline.

For example, the likes of Peter Uihlein and Miguel Tabuena are expected to tee it up at the Asian Tour’s Yeangder Tournament Players Championship next week.

Before that, one of the biggest events of the DP World Tour season takes place with the Amgen Irish Open at Trump International Doonbeg.

It has attracted some of the world’s biggest stars, among them former LIV Golfers Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka, with the likes of defending champion Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry also competing.

There are also nine LIV Golfers at the tournament, including some of the biggest names on its roster. Here are the details.

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm is looking for his third win at the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fresh from winning the LIV Golf Individual Championship for the third straight time, Jon Rahm plays in the Amgen Irish Open looking for his third title at the event.

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Rahm’s maiden DP World Tour title came in the Irish Open in 2017, while he followed that up with a second victory two years later, although this will be his first appearance in it since that win.

Rahm, who has 10 DP World Tour titles overall, has also revealed some more DP World Tour appearances in his schedule, saying: “I'm playing here and I'm playing next week (the BMW PGA Championship).

He added: "I'm planning on playing Abu Dhabi and Dubai, depending on what goes on in that part of the world."

Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia won the event in 1999 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Garcia, who rejoined the DP World Tour in 2024, is no stranger to success on the circuit, with 16 victories.

His most recent DP World Tour title came almost seven years ago, but that shouldn’t count him out of contention in Ireland.

Garcia finished the LIV Golf season strongly and placed eighth in the Individual Championship.

Another thing working in Garcia’s favor is he has won the Irish Open before, albeit many years ago.

In fact, when he beat Angel Cabrera to the title by three shots in 1999, it was the first win of his professional career.

Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton had a good season on LIV Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rahm’s Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton also plays. The Englishman has been a consistent performer on LIV Golf since joining in 2024, and finished fifth in the season-long individual standings.

He will be hoping to continue that kind of form in Ireland as he goes in search of his ninth DP World Tour title and first since the 2025 Dubai Desert Classic.

Hatton placed T42 at the Amgen Irish Open 12 months ago.

Joaquin Niemann

Joaquin Niemann has one DP World Tour win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another player teeing it up in the Amgen Irish Open off the back of an excellent year with LIV Golf is the Torque GC captain, who finished third in the season-long rankings.

The Chilean has 22 professional wins, including nine on LIV Golf, but at present, just one of those came on the DP World Tour.

That was in 2023, when he beat Rikuya Hoshino to the ISPS Handa Australian Open title.

Can he add a second national open title to his resume this week? If he does, it will be at the first attempt as this is his maiden Amgen Irish Open start.

Adrian Meronk

Adrian Meronk won the Irish Open in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adrian Meronk has a solid DP World Tour record.

The most recent of his four titles came in 2023 when he provided the perfect response to his Ryder Cup omission with victory at the Andalucia Masters.

The Pole, whose one LIV Golf title came at its season-opening Riyadh tournament in 2025, missed the cut at last year’s Irish Open.

However, he’s far more likely to seek inspiration from his triumph at the event four years ago, which brought his maiden DP World Tour title.

David Puig

David Puig is making his maiden appearance at the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Puig is one of LIV Golf’s brightest stars, as evidenced by his finish of ninth in the 2026 Individual Championship.

His excellent form for LIV Golf has yet to translate to a title on the circuit, but he already has three wins elsewhere, including on the DP World Tour, where he won the 2025 BMW Australian PGA Championship.

The Spaniard is making his maiden appearance in the Amgen Irish Open this year.

Tom McKibbin

Tom McKibbin placed T20 at last year's tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

The third Legion XIII player in the Amgen Irish Open is Tom McKibbin.

Like Puig, he is another rising star in the LIV Golf roster, who plays weeks after finishing 26th in the individual standings.

McKibbin’s one DP World Tour title to date came in 2023 at the Porsche European Open.

McKibbin has played in the last three editions of the Amgen Irish Open, with his best finish coming 12 months ago with a T20.

Thomas Detry

Thomas Detry had seven top-10s in the LIV Golf season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another regular at the tournament is the Belgian.

A year ago, he produced his best finish at the event, when he placed T12, and he has reason to be confident of another strong display at Trump International Doombeg.

Detry, who is still without a DP World Tour win, had an excellent debut season on LIV Golf, with seven top-10s on his way to finishing sixth in the Individual Championship.

Laurie Canter

Laurie Canter has two DP World Tour titles (Image credit: Getty Images)

Canter wouldn’t have been on this list had he chosen to pursue a career on the PGA Tour, having earned his card thanks to his position in the 2025 Race to Dubai rankings.

Instead, he opted for a second spell on LIV Golf, where the Majesticks GC star finished 31st in the individual standings.

The Englishman claimed his maiden DP World Tour title in 2024 at the European Open, and he won again in 2025 at the Bahrain Championship.

Can he make it three wins in three years at the Amgen Irish Open? Like Hatton, if he’s to do it, he’ll need an improvement on a year ago, when he also finished tied for 42nd.