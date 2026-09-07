Golf Monthly Forum Debate: Is The Mini Driver Finally Replacing The 3-Wood For Mid-Handicappers?

Mini driver or 3-wood? That’s a question many golfers are asking: what will work best for them, especially as the mini driver craze continues to trend upward.

The mini, which sits somewhere between a traditional driver and a 3-wood, typically has a smaller head and a shorter shaft, and many top pros on the PGA Tour have had one in their setup recently.

In the Golf Monthly forums, our members have been having an in-depth discussion on which club might be best for their setup, with forum member ‘IanM’ getting the conversation started by asking:

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“I've always been suspect with a driver in my hand! Played Ashburnham today and left it in the car. Used a 3-wood on all par 4s and 5s, hardly missed a fairway, and comfortably beat my handicap. Ok, the ground is baked, and the ball is running miles, so no issues with distance, but what happens when the rains come?'

“Should I be trying a mini driver? Anyone been through this thought process? What did you find?”

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In response, our members have shared their opinions, with many users having tested a mini driver.

However, user ‘NickJDavis’ has weighed in on the topic with his belief that modern-day mini drivers are not 3-wood alternatives, saying:

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“Modern mini-drivers are not 3-wood alternatives for me. Their faces are way too deep to be reasonably effective off the deck, unless your turf allows the ball to sit up a bit.”

“What I really want from a mini-driver is more like an extra-large 3-wood. Maybe only 8mm deeper in the face (my current Elyte 3-wood is 30mm deep; the Elyte Mini Driver is 46mm deep) and around 220-240cc. Something that would be a viable driver alternative off the tee, and a club that is versatile enough to play straight off the fairway.”

“Back in 2014, when TaylorMade, Callaway, and Ping originally released their mini drivers, they were more like a beefed-up three-wood. I'd love to see a return to this size of club.”

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For context, face depth is the front-to-back size of the clubface. A deeper face can add stability and forgiveness on higher/lower strikes, while also influencing how the sole enters and moves through the turf.

Alternatively, another forum member, ‘Lucifer MorningStar,’ has described his mini driver as a “beast” off the deck, singling out PXG’s Secret Weapon for some high praise in particular:

“I use mine off the deck all the time, and it’s a beast of a club. But I don’t mind hitting a normal driver off the deck either.”

“That's why I went for the PXG Secret Weapon, shallower face than most other mini drivers I looked at. Phenomenal off both the tee and deck, including tight lies; just adjust the ball position a fraction, and you can hit either towering shots or low bullets off the deck depending on what’s needed. A beefed-up 3-wood is a good description of it.”

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But as with most discussions when it comes to gear setup, those weren’t the only takes offered up, with one member, ISC, sharing that he carries neither a mini driver nor a 3-wood, instead opting for two drivers in the bag:

“I don’t carry either. The last 3-wood I owned was an Epic Flash 3+ and had a TM 11.5-degree BRNR for a time that I wasn’t enamoured with either.”

“Currently carrying two drivers, both Cobra 10K models with the same length Denali 60g black X/6.5 shafts. One a 9-degree head at C2 (+0.3*) and the other a 12-degree head at C8 (+1.7*). Both settings are slightly draw biased (Upright +0.7*). Distances vary by tee height, but even off the same tee, I’m seeing a 40-yard difference on average.”

Tommy Fleetwood is one of the highest profile users of a mini driver on the PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

So as you can see, there is no right or wrong answer when it comes to whether you should be carrying a mini driver over a 3-wood, or even two drivers.

A player’s unique characteristics will often decide which club suits your setup best, with face depth and turf interaction largely the biggest indicators of whether you will get the most benefit out of a mini driver. Personal preferences and aesthetics can also play a huge role.

Have your say and share your experiences by heading over to the Golf Monthly forums to get involved in the full discussion here or post a comment below.