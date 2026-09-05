LIV Golfers Enjoy Mixed Success At First Stage Of DP World Tour Q School

A number of LIV Golfers teed it up at the first stage of DP World Tour Q School at Huddersfield Golf Club, with two moving on to the second stage.

Josele Ballester, Luis Masaveu and Peter Uihlein were the three members of the circuit playing in the four round event, with the trio enjoying mixed success.

The top 19 and ties qualified for the second stage events on October 29 - November 1st and, for the Spanish pair of Ballester and Masaveu, they moved on to one of those four second stages.

Ballester, who was two-over-par after three rounds and in danger of missing out, carded a blemish-free final round of 65, with the five-under score meaning he jumped 19 spots.

Ending his event in a share of eighth at three-under, the Fireballs GC player will be joined by his fellow teammate Masaveu, who endured a more stressful day on Saturday.

Sitting one-under for his tournament after 54 holes, the 23-year-old produced a one-over 71 to be level-par, which just so happened to be the cut off number for the top 19 players.

Looking at the scorecard, Masaveu had to par his last four holes just to finish inside the required spots, as he moves on to the second stage next month.

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Masaveu has been plying his trade on the LIV Golf League, Asian Tour and HotelPlanner Tour over 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although there was success for some, there wasn't for others, as Uihlein was disqualified from the event after failing to show up to his third round tee time.

Opening with a four-over 74 and three-over 73, he needed two strong days to have a chance of making it into the top 19, but the Range Goats GC player didn't show up for his tee time on Friday.

A DP World Tour winner, Uihlein missed out on the second stage, as did former LIV Golfer Chase Koepka, who missed out by a single stroke as he finished one-over-par.

Producing rounds of 70, 68, 75 and 68, the American was one back of the required number, as Koepka continues to ply his trade on numerous circuits having been relegated from LIV in 2023.

Uihlein finished 22nd in LIV's season long standings (Image credit: Getty Images)

The four above aren't the only LIV Golf players in action, as Michael La Sasso and Yosuke Asaji are listed in the field for Golf-und Country Club Seddiner See in Michendorf, Germany next week.

If the duo were successful, they would join Ballester and Masaveu in the second stage.

The four locations used for that stage are the Spanish venues of Isla Canela Links, Desert Springs Resort, Golf Las Pinaillas and Fontanals Golf Club.

Following on from those, the final stage of Q School takes place in Infinitum Golf the week after.