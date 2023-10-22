Adrian Meronk Provides Perfect Response To Ryder Cup Snub In Shape Of Stunning Comeback Victory

Adrian Meronk put the disappointment of not being picked for Team Europe at the most recent Ryder Cup firmly behind him by producing a stunning comeback win at the Andalucia Masters for his third DP World Tour title of the season.

Meronk was widely considered to be the next cab on the rank for Luke Donald’s squad at Marco Simone last month, with his exclusion causing plenty of debate among fans and pundits alike.

And while the Pole was no doubt frustrated at being unable to celebrate with Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm et al in Rome, he responded in perfect fashion - by claiming yet another solo trophy just a matter of weeks later from a seemingly impossible position at Real Club de Sotogrande.

The moment @AdrianMeronk claimed his FOURTH win

The 30-year-old began the final day’s play - which was contested in changeable weather conditions and brought forward to earlier in the day due to the threat of storms - four shots adrift of leaders Jeff Winther and Matti Schmid before falling to seven away after two bogeys inside his opening three holes combined with a birdie for Schmid.

Meronk needed something special to ignite his round, and he certainly found it on the sixth hole when slotting a nine-foot eagle putt home. But it was to get even better for the Polish golfer right before the turn as he sent a 54-degree wedge into the hole via one bounce from 121 yards out for yet another eagle.

@AdrianMeronk hoops one in from 121 yards

Reflecting on the turning point in his round, the Andalucia Masters champion said: “I didn’t get off to a hot start. I was trying to talk to myself and stay positive. I was hitting good shots on the range in the morning so I knew I had the game.

“The eagle on the sixth gave me some momentum, and then I believed and stayed super focused until the last putt, which I’m very proud of.

“That was the first time I hit the (ninth) fairway this week, and just had a good number for my 54-degree (wedge) - I was hitting that shot yesterday on the range. Just hit a perfect shot, little draw, one bounce and in, which was a great bonus for me and had me going for the back nine.”

With the wind firmly in his sails, Meronk recorded three birdies over the course of the next five holes to pile all the pressure on Schmid and Englishman, Richard Mansell - who was also trending nicely.

The key moments arrived within seconds of each other, though, as Meronk slung his tee shot in close on the par-three 17th and would go on to make birdie, while Schmid bogeyed 16 prior to a bogey from Mansell on the following hole.

A cluster of further pars from all concerned ensured Meronk’s outstanding comeback was complete by a single shot on 16-under, with Schmid ending the week solo second on 15-under and Mansell one stroke and position lower still.

.@AdrianMeronk goes into the lead with a birdie at the 17th

Reacting to his fourth professional win courtesy of 66 on both Saturday and Sunday, Meronk said: “Relieved, to be honest. It was a tough tournament, tough weather. I didn’t have my best golf on the first day, so to win the tournament is very special. I’m over the moon.”

As an added bonus for the Polish player, Meronk moved back into the top 50 on the OWGR while slotting back into third on the season-long Race to Dubai following his win.