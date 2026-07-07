The 7 LIV Golfers Teeing It Up At The Genesis Scottish Open

The Genesis Scottish Open tees off on Thursday, providing some of the world's top players a final chance to prepare ahead of The Open Championship.

Last year's champion, Chris Gotterup, has just come off a win at the John Deere Classic and is now looking to make history by becoming the first person to win the Genesis Scottish Open back-to-back.

Along with the defending champion, seven LIV Golf League players will be present and looking to stop history from happening at the PGA Tour/DP World Tour co-sanctioned event.

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Those from the LIV Golf League are allowed to play due to the fact that they are members of the DP World Tour, and you can check them out below...

Jon Rahm

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The two-time Major champion's first appearance at The Renaissance Club was back in 2021, where he placed tied seventh.

Returning the following year, Rahm was aiming for a stronger result, but walked away placing T55th.

The Genesis Scottish Open marks Rahm's first appearance at the event in four years and he will be hoping for a much stronger performance than his last visit.

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Tyrrell Hatton

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The Englishman joined the LIV Golf League in 2024 and has two victories on the circuit in Nashville and Andalucia.

Making numerous appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open throughout the years, Hatton's best result came in 2016, where he finished T2nd.

David Puig

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Puig turned professional in 2022 and joined the LIV Golf League in September of that year. Since then, his biggest win has been the 2025 Australian PGA Championship.

The Spaniard, who is a part of LIV Golf side Fireballs GC, will be making his Genesis Scottish Open debut this year as he looks to make an immediate impression.

Laurie Canter

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The Englishman has made two appearances at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he missed the cut in 2024 and finished T34th in 2025 with a score of four-under.

Canter also recently played in the US Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, where he finished T43rd with a score of eight-over.

Returning to The Renaissance Club, he'll be looking to improve on his season-best result of T12th, which came at LIV Golf Korea in May.

Tom McKibbin

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The Northern Irishman joined Jon Rahm's LIV golf team, Legion XIII, early on in 2025.

Before the move, McKibbin won the 2023 European Open with a score of nine-under when he was just 20-years-old.

Featuring at the 2024 Scottish Open, where he missed the cut by one shot, McKibbin also failed to make the cut the year after, so will be hoping for a better result this year.

Adrian Meronk

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Meronk is set to play in his third Scottish Open this year, having missed the cut in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining LIV Golf, he has since gone on to win an individual event in Riyadh, with Meronk securing his spot in the Scottish Open field due to the DP World Tour's Eligibility Ranking.

Victor Perez

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Perez has played this event for the past three years, with his best result being a T10th finish in 2024.

So far, in 2026, he has produced a best result of solo 11th at LIV Golf Virginia, with the Frenchman looking to build on his strong run of results at The Renaissance Club.