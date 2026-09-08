How Srixon’s New ZXi Irons Might Have Solved Golf’s Biggest Feel Problem

Srixon has officially announced the second generation of its acclaimed ZXi iron family, bringing a raft of technological upgrades aimed at delivering enhanced feel, stability, and speed.

Built around advanced metallurgy, artificial intelligence, and direct input from tour staff, the new line-up expands to four primary models: the ZXi7, ZXi5, the all-new ZXi5+, and the ZXiU utility iron.

The headline innovation across the range is i-FORGED, Srixon’s newest leap in iron manufacturing. Produced by Endo Manufacturing in Japan, the process pairs "Condensed Forging" techniques with precise heat-softening procedures.

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This selectively strengthens high-stress zones, such as the areas surrounding each groove to boost clubface longevity, while retaining a soft core for Srixon's signature feel at impact.

"From the materials we use to the way each head is forged, shaped, and weighted, every decision was made with feel in mind," says Joe Miller, Srixon European Product Manager.

"With this generation, we pushed that philosophy even further, creating irons that perform at the highest level while delivering the rewarding sensation golfers instantly recognise when they've hit one pure."

Engineers utilized artificial intelligence to refine head construction across the line-up. MainFrame iQ, which features across the ZXi5, ZXi5+ and ZXiU, uses simulated impact scenarios to drop face mass by up to eight percent. The saved weight is redistributed around the perimeter to increase MOI, boost ball speed, and improve off-center forgiveness.

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PureFrame iQ on the ZXi7 iron enhances the forged ridge positioned directly behind the sweet spot. Built for accomplished ball-strikers, the expanded structure stiffens the impact zone to minimize face deformation and deliver crisp, responsive feedback.

Every model incorporates Srixon's proven sole geometry, combining specific bounce angles and heel/toe notches for smooth turf interaction, alongside thinner toplines and refined transitions designed alongside global tour players.

What Are The Models And Who Are They Aimed At?

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The ZXi7 is the low-handicap/tour iron forged from soft S15C steel with tungsten weighting; built for maximum control, compact shaping, and workability.

Read our full Srixon ZXi7 iron review

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The ZXi5 is the players performance iron that blends a sleek profile with elevated speed, forgiveness, and perimeter weighting.

Read our full Srixon ZXi5 iron review

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The ZXi5+ is a new players distance iron that replaces the ZXi4. It is a fully forged hollow-body design with stronger lofts, a slightly wider sole, and longer blade length for added distance.

The introduction of the ZXi5+ represents a significant addition to Srixon’s fitting ecosystem. Designed to bridge the gap between players profiles and game-improvement distance, the head offers maximum speed without sacrificing aesthetics.

Read our full Srixon ZXi5+ iron review

Finally we have the ZXiU, a high-launching long-iron replacement engineered for versatility off the tee and turf.

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"With the inclusion of the ZXiR and ZXiR HL series serving the needs of game-improvement golfers, we saw an opportunity to introduce a fully forged hollow Players Distance Iron for those seeking more distance," Miller explained.

"Our ZXi5 Irons have been phenomenal performers, but the addition of ZXi5+ allows us to fit a broader range of golfers... We’ve already seen the success these irons have had on Tour with Ryan Fox’s Open win."

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Fox won the 2026 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale with a full bag of Srixon and Cleveland clubs that included ZXi7 irons and a 20° ZXi5+ utility iron.

Pricing, Specs & Availability

The new Srixon ZXi family will be available for pre-sale starting October 2, 2026, before hitting retail stockists on October 16, 2026.

ZXi7 (6-piece steel/graphite): £1,099

ZXi5 (6-piece steel/graphite): £1,099

ZXi5+ (6-piece steel/graphite): £1,099

ZXiU Utility (Steel/Graphite): £249.

ZXiR / ZXiR HL (6-piece steel/graphite): £959