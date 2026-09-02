LIV Filing For Bankruptcy, Tiger Woods To Change Plea Bargain And PGA Tour Rebrands: This Week In Golf

This Week In Golf: Our regular look at the biggest stories in professional golf, tournament previews and other key details you need to know about the game.

The regular PGA Tour season is now in the books and a handful of players are looking forward to a long period of downtime with their family and friends.

However, most others will certainly feature again before the final PGA Tour season as we know it - be it in Europe on the DP World Tour or in the FedExCup Fall series.

But before that kicks off in a few weeks' time, there is so much golf to talk about otherwise. There are also several big storylines for you to stay across or catch up on if you missed them.

Below are a handful of the very best stories in golf from around the world this week.

LIV COULD FILE FOR BANKRUPTCY

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The LIV Golf League may file for bankruptcy protection as early as next week, in a report published on Monday by the Financial Times.

A source close to the situation has confirmed to Golf Monthly a financial restructuring is expected to be a necessary step in the transition to LIV 2.0, which would see the league majority-owned by any players who remain on board.

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The FT wrote that LIV has been "negotiating a funding package with the credit division of private capital firm BC Partners" for several weeks now, with BC executives attending the final two LIV events of the season.

League officials have reportedly since sent settlement offers to the current crop of players who are still owed guaranteed money past this season. However, the Financial Times said those offers are "just a few cents on the dollar."

WOODS TO CHANGE PLEA BARGAIN: REPORTS

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Tiger Woods is reportedly set to change his plea bargain months after being charged with a DUI in Florida.

Woods was involved in a crash near his home in late March, with the 15-time Major winner rolling his vehicle and being forced to climb out of the passenger window to escape the wreck.

He passed a breath test but refused to undergo a urinalysis test for other drugs. The 50-year-old later pled not guilty to misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to testing before ultimately traveling to Switzerland to seek professional treatment.

Five months on and first reported by the BBC, Woods' legal team is apparently moving forward with a change in strategy involving the pro golfer.

However, the filing did not explain what plea Woods will now enter or share any additional information about the charge. Woods is due to appear in Martin County circuit court at 8:30am on Wednesday.

WALKER CUP

A general view of the Championship course at Lahinch Golf Club (Image credit: Steve Carr)

One of the biggest amateur team events in the world is about to take place at Lahinch Golf Club on the west coast of Ireland - the Walker Cup.

Team USA will take on Team GB&I hoping to make it six wins in a row at a course which is commonly ranked inside the British Isles' top-10 best.

The 4th hole at Lahinch is iconic. Named "Klondyke," it features a mound that sits across the middle of the fairway about 340 yards from the tee, creating a blind second shot.During his practice round today, Preston Stout hit it OVER that mound. pic.twitter.com/TK6gCPAdtjSeptember 1, 2026

The visitors are heavy favorites due to fielding seven of the world's top-10 amateurs, including World No.1 Preston Stout - who hammered a drive over a mound sat around 340 yards away on Lahinch's 4th hole during a practice round.

Meanwhile, the hosts' hopes of claiming a shock victory may well lie on the shoulders of World Amateur No.2 Tyler Weaver and No.8 Luke Poulter.

OMEGA EUROPEAN MASTERS

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It's time for the DP World Tour to take centre stage in professional golf as the PGA Tour enjoys a well-deserved break for a few weeks.

And what an event it is to lead the European circuit into its run as the leading light, with the majestic Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans-Montana, Switzerland returning for one week and one week only.

A course on the bucket list of many a golf fan will welcome a typically strong DP World Tour field to its rolling fairways once more while also enjoying the addition of five LIV golfers, too.

Given its place in the Back 9 portion of the campaign, this $3.75 million event has extra Race to Dubai points on the line and offers up a good chance for players to bolster their quest to reach the DP World Tour Playoffs in November.

PRESIDENTS CUP ROSTERS FINALIZED

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The Presidents Cup will take place between Tuesday, September 22 and Sunday, September 27 at Medinah Country Club, where the USA hopes to maintain its airtight lock on the trophy.

While we don't know how the action will unfold, we do know who will be playing for both Team USA and Team International later this month.

The first six players for each side were locked in via automatic qualifying - Team International's six were confirmed on Monday - with Brandt Snedeker and Geoff Ogilvy publishing their six captain's picks on Tuesday evening.

Team USA have given debuts to Jacob Bridgeman, Chris Gotterup and Jackson Koivun while also calling up Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas.

On the other side of the tee box, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Corey Conners and Sungjae Im return alongside debutants Nico Echavarria, Ryo Hisatsune and Nick Taylor.

Team USA: Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Jacob Bridgeman, Chris Gotterup, Jackson Koivun.

Team International: Si Woo Kim, Ryan Fox, Hideki Matsuyama, Min Woo Lee, Tom Kim, Adam Scott, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Nico Echavarria, Ryo Hisatsune,Nick Taylor.

FIVE WTGL TEAMS LOCKED IN

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Ahead of WTGL's debut in November, the five full rosters have been finalized.

Atlanta Drive, Boston Common, Los Angeles, Motor City and New York each have five world-class players ready to compete in the indoor league, with Charley Hull, Minjee Lee, Michelle Wie West, Lexi Thompson and Lottie Woad among the star names confirmed.

However, Nelly Korda - who called WTGL "an unbelievable miss" earlier this year - is the biggest name not involved as things stand.

The full list of teams are as follows:

Atlanta Drive GC: Nataliya Guseva, Charley Hull, Andrea Lee, Minjee Lee, Yuka Saso

Boston Common Golf: Celine Boutier, Chizzy Iwai, Megan Khang, Lottie Woad, Ina Yoon

Los Angeles Golf Club: Aki Iwai, Alison Lee, Gaby Lopez, Kiara Romero, Michelle Wie West

Motor City Golf Club: Brooke M. Henderson, Jeeno Thitikul, Lexi Thompson, Ruoning 'Ronni' Yin, Albane Valenzuela

New York Golf Club: Linn Grant, Danielle Kang, Lydia Ko, Yana Wilson, Rose Zhang

WHAT ELSE TO KNOW

An update from the USGA on my amateur status. I’m sure this will make a lot of people happy! Haha pic.twitter.com/j3Py9zSZXqSeptember 1, 2026

Colt Knost provided an updated on his controversial quest to regain amateur status, with the USGA saying his application has been placed on hold while reevaluated guidelines are worked through

According to No Laying Up's Tron Carter, 'the PGA TOUR' is removing the full capital letter version of its name and rebranding to 'the PGA Tour' - meanwhile, 'the Global Home' will be called 'PGA Tour Campus'

Per The Scotsman's chief golf writer Martin Dempster, Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald will host 16 likely and prospective Ryder Cup players at Adare Manor later this month

Jon Rahm has been unveiled in the BMW PGA Championship field in two weeks' time. Meanwhile, Sungjae Im has committed to the DP World Tour's Genesis Championship while Matthieu Pavon and Adrien Saddier will play the FedEx Open de France

Major winners Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson have been unveiled as part of the DP World India Championship field between October 15-18

Miguel Angel Jimenez is set to play his 725th DP World Tour event this week, taking him to within one of all-time record appearance holder, David Howell

CBS delivered the most-watched final round of the Tour Championship since Tiger Woods' win in 2018. An average of 5.728 million people tuned in on Sunday (up 28% vs 2025), with a peak audience number of 6.675 million