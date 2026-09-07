Going Dutch: An Inside Look At This Year's Solheim Cup Host Venue

Bernardus
- Day membership: €255 including trolley
- Stats: par 72, 6,557 yards
- W: bernardusgolf.com
While the Netherlands is renowned for its classic coastline courses, its supporting cast of more modern inland golf is also remarkably strong. One shining example is the Kyle Phillips creation at Bernardus, 60 miles south-east of Amsterdam.
Phillips is the architect responsible for high profile UK&I courses such as The Grove and Dundonald Links. It opened in 2018 and was built for championship golf, as evidenced by its staging of three recent Dutch (or KLM) Opens.
It is now looking forward to hosting this September's Solheim Cup, when the golfing world will enjoy feasting its eyes on this sumptuous course. Mature beyond its years and kept in immaculate order, there is a heathland feel combined with expansive and very visual bunkering, wide ditches and a pair of lakes on the front nine.
The two short holes at 8 and 17 are as beautiful as they are scary, each requiring a confident shot over water. In addition to unlimited golf and access to the extensive practice facilities, day membership here includes use of the pool, tennis court, gym and sauna.
The Michelin-starred and recently redesigned Nami restaurant offers an intriguing blend of Japanese and South American cuisine, while the estate's wine is also very highly rated. For something a little less formal, the Bernardus Café is ideal for the golfer on the move.
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Rob has been playing golf for more than 45 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012. He specialises in course reviews and travel, and has played nearly 1,300 courses in almost 50 countries. Last year, his tally was 77, 44 of them for the first time, which included his 1,000th in the UK&I. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 Courses, of which he has played all, as well as the Next 100 where he is missing two in Scotland and four in Ireland. He has been a member of Tandridge for over 30 years where his handicap hovers around 14. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
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