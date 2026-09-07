Going Dutch: An Inside Look At This Year's Solheim Cup Host Venue

Bernardus

Day membership: €255 including trolley

€255 including trolley Stats: par 72, 6,557 yards

par 72, 6,557 yards W: bernardusgolf.com

A view over the modern clubhouse at Bernardus (Image credit: Bernardus Golf Club)

While the Netherlands is renowned for its classic coastline courses, its supporting cast of more modern inland golf is also remarkably strong. One shining example is the Kyle Phillips creation at Bernardus, 60 miles south-east of Amsterdam.

Phillips is the architect responsible for high profile UK&I courses such as The Grove and Dundonald Links. It opened in 2018 and was built for championship golf, as evidenced by its staging of three recent Dutch (or KLM) Opens.

The approach to the tough second hole, stroke index one (Image credit: Bernardus Golf Club)

It is now looking forward to hosting this September's Solheim Cup, when the golfing world will enjoy feasting its eyes on this sumptuous course. Mature beyond its years and kept in immaculate order, there is a heathland feel combined with expansive and very visual bunkering, wide ditches and a pair of lakes on the front nine.

The par-3 8th is the shortest hole on the course (Image credit: Bernardus Golf Club)

The two short holes at 8 and 17 are as beautiful as they are scary, each requiring a confident shot over water. In addition to unlimited golf and access to the extensive practice facilities, day membership here includes use of the pool, tennis court, gym and sauna.

The front nine concludes with a very well-protected green (Image credit: Bernardus Golf Club)

The Michelin-starred and recently redesigned Nami restaurant offers an intriguing blend of Japanese and South American cuisine, while the estate's wine is also very highly rated. For something a little less formal, the Bernardus Café is ideal for the golfer on the move.