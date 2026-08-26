LIV Golfers Continue To Wear Team Clothing At British Masters Despite League's Future Doubts

Following on from the LIV Golf League's finale in Indianapolis, a number of the circuit's players are to tee it up on the DP World Tour over the coming months.

At this week's Husqvarna British Masters, it's Tyrrell Hatton who headlines, with the home-hero alongside fellow Legion XIII teammate Tom McKibbin, as well as Cleeks GC's Adrian Meronk.

Both Hatton and McKibbin come in to the week at The Belfry off the back of a team win in Indianapolis, as the duo, alongside captain Jon Rahm and upcoming star Caleb Surratt, earned a six stroke win.

Originally, LIV Golf's Team Championship was supposed to take place this week in Michigan but, due to funding issues, it was cancelled and moved to last week, meaning the season ended sooner than expected.

Although LIV has secured an investor for the 2027 season, with a 'LIV Golf 2.0' in the works, it's still unclear as to which players will commit their future to the circuit, with plenty of questions currently unanswered.

As of writing, though, those who competed at The Club at Chatham Hills on Sunday are still officially LIV players and, consequently, that's why the trio of Hatton, McKibbin and Meronk arrived at the former Ryder Cup venue decked out in their team's attire.

McKibbin finished T12th at LIV Golf Indianapolis last week (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the practice rounds, some on social media were interested see how those from the LIV Golf League would be presented, given the rumors swirling of players not yet committing their future to the circuit.

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On Tuesday and Wednesday, though, Hatton, McKibbin and Meronk were dressed head-to-toe in their respective team's logos and sponsors, continuing to represent the Legion XIII and Cleeks brand.

The majority of teams on the LIV Golf League have apparel providers, with Legion XIII's a multi-year deal with Greyson Clothiers that was first signed in 2025.

Given the short turnaround between LIV Golf Indianapolis and the British Masters, it was always likely that those players were going to be wearing team clothing, aside from the fact that they are still under contract.

Even Patrick Reed, who left the LIV Golf League at the beginning of the year, continued to wear Under Armour apparel, the clothing company that announced a sponsorship deal with 4Aces GC prior to his departure.

Reed tees it up at the British Masters this week, leading the Race to Dubai standings (Image credit: Getty Images)

The reason for the questions being raised stems down to the fact that there is uncertainty around where players will be plying their trade next year.

Following the subdued Team Championship win on Sunday, Hatton made a swift exit from The Club at Chatham Hills, stating in an interview after: "I think anytime you win is great.

"As I said, we've been able to do that the last few years a number of times, and we've had a great time together doing it. I just want to get to the airport because I have a flight to catch, so that would be great."

At The Belfry, he clarified his comments, explaining that: "I ended up making my flight by 15 minutes. I was on a flight to Chicago, and yeah, I wanted to get home Monday.

"I wanted to get home to my wife and daughter and have a night in my own bed. I think probably everyone in this room travels enough that if you get a night in your own bed, it means a lot."

Legion XIII celebrate their Team Championship win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hatton, McKibbin and Meronk are able to compete this week due to the fact they have remained DP World Tour members, accepting a deal earlier in the year that allowed them to play both Tours without sanction.

However, in a report from The Athletic, the DP World Tour is prepared to resume fining its members for playing in the LIV Golf League next year as part of its 'conflicting events rule.'

Therefore, those from the LIV Golf League not already exempt on the DP World Tour, have limited time to accumulate enough Race to Dubai points to earn status on the circuit, with the regulation season ending at the Genesis Championship on October 25th.

Next week, at the Omega European Masters, Meronk, David Puig, Sergio Garcia, Paul Casey and Thomas Detry will tee it up from the LIV Golf League, meaning there will be another opportunity to see what those from the circuit will be wearing in terms of team attire.