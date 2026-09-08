Jon Rahm Set To Make Debut In DP World Tour Event As He Provides Update On Season Schedule

Jon Rahm is one of the main headliners at this week's Amgen Irish Open, with a stacked field that includes defending champion Rory McIlroy, set to take on Trump Doonbeg.

Making his first appearance since LIV Golf Indianapolis a fortnight ago, Rahm finished runner-up at that event, with his Legion XIII side claiming the team title and the Spaniard himself scooping a third straight individual trophy.

Now, at the Amgen Irish Open, Rahm was asked about his future commitments for the season, with the two-time Major winner revealing he will tee it up at multiple events, including two that haven't been on his schedule for a few years.

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Rahm last featured at the DP World Tour Championship in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I'm playing here and I'm playing next week (BMW PGA Championship)," explained Rahm, who then added "I'm planning on playing Abu Dhabi and Dubai, depending on what goes on in that part of the world."

As of writing, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and DP World Tour Championship are still scheduled to take place, despite the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

Rahm last played the DP World Tour Championship in 2023, when he finished T5th, while he is yet to tee it up at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, which was changed to a November date in 2024.

A three-time winner of the DP World Tour Championship, earning victories in 2017, 2019 and 2022, Rahm opted to withdraw from the event last year and in 2024, taking an extended break from competitive golf.

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At the 2025 Open de Espana, he stated: "I’ve never had three months off, but I’m looking forward to it.

"Other athletes have it, and we’ll see. I’m lucky to be able to go home now, have a preseason, be a father, be with my family. And well, if I see that it’s too much, then maybe I won’t do it next year, but I’m looking forward to it."

Rahm took a five month break from October 2025 to February 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following LIV Golf's final event in August, Rahm has taken some time off to be with his family and, with a fourth child on the way, the birth could coincide with his home open in October.

"(The) Spanish Open, it all depends on when the little one decides to arrive. I hope I can be there, but we will see," he explained on Tuesday morning.

"It's one of those things where family always comes first, and as much as I love the Spanish Open, if I have to choose, obviously it's an easy choice. But it all depends on when the little one decides to come."

Rahm celebrates his LIV Golf individual title in Indianapolis (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although the remainder of his 2026 season seems to be confirmed, questions still hang over Rahm in terms of what next year will look like.

Earlier this year, he reached a settlement with the DP World Tour to pay his outstanding fines with the circuit, this meant he became eligible to qualify for the 2027 Ryder Cup.

As of writing, though, it's unclear as to where Rahm will be plying his trade, with The Telegraph's James Corrigan citing LIV sources who indicated they are "almost resigned" to Rahm departing.

Either way, Rahm will be present at the Amgen Irish Open, where he will be looking to replicate his success from 2017 and 2019, earning six and two shot victories in the process.