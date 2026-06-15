The 13 LIV Golfers In 2026 US Open (And How They Qualified)
There will be a total of 13 players from the LIV Golf League vying for the US Open trophy at Shinnecock Hills
The field is set for the 2026 US Open, and there will be 13 players from the LIV Golf League teeing it up.
Back-to-back individual champion Jon Rahm, who leads the standings again this year, goes into Shinnecock Hills as one of the tournament favorites along with fellow LIV star Bryson DeChambeau.
They are two of LIV's past US Open winners in the field, alongside Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell, who came through qualifying and is making his first Major start in six years.
As well as McDowell, Peter Uihlein and Caleb Surratt advanced through 36-hole qualifying, and they all did it in Dallas earlier this month. Surratt makes his Major debut after turning pro in 2024 when he left the University of Tennessee to join Jon Rahm's Legion XIII franchise.
While Surratt has never teed it up in a Major, Uihlein has not played in one for eight years.
Of the LIV contingent who played in last year's US Open at Oakmont, three active members haven't managed to qualify - and they are Richard Bland, Marc Leishman and Josele Ballester.
There actually are 14 LIV Golfers exempt for this year but Phil Mickelson is among the big names missing the US Open as he deals with a family health matter at home.
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So, which LIV players are in the 2026 US Open field? And how did they qualify?
LIV Golfers in 2026 US Open - and how they qualified...
Laurie Canter
- Top two players in the 2025 Race to Dubai on the DP World Tour, not otherwise exempt, as of May 18)
Bryson DeChambeau
- Winner of 2020 and 2024 US Opens
- Top 60 point leaders in the Official World Golf Ranking as of May 18, 2026
- Lowest 10 scorers and ties from 2025 US Open
- Top 60 point leaders in the Official World Golf Ranking as of May 18, 2026)
Lucas Herbert
- Top 3 players in the 2026 LIV Golf Individual Standings not otherwise exempt as of May 18, 2026
Dustin Johnson
- Winner of 2016 US Open
Graeme McDowell
- Final Qualifying: Shot 69-69--138 at Dallas (Texas) Athletic Club (Gold and Blue Courses) on May 18
- Top 3 player in 2025 LIV Golf Individual Standings who is not otherwise exempt
Carlos Ortiz
- Top 10 scorers and ties from the 2025 US Open
David Puig
- Top 60 point leaders in the Official World Golf Ranking as of May 18, 2026
Jon Rahm
- Winner of 2021 US Open
- Low 10 scorers and ties from the 2025 US Open
- Winner of 2023 Masters Tournament
- Top 60 point leaders in the Official World Golf Ranking as of May 18, 2026
- Winner of 2022 Open Championship
Caleb Surratt
- Final Qualifying: Shot 70-69--139 at Dallas (Texas) Athletic Club (Gold and Blue Courses) on May 18
Peter Uihlein
- Final Qualifying: Shot 67-66--133 at Dallas (Texas) Athletic Club (Gold and Blue Courses) on May 18
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
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