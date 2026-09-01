5 LIV Golfers Feature In Strong Omega European Masters Field

With the regular PGA Tour season now complete, attention turns to the Race to Dubai and a strong run of events on the DP World Tour.

The 'Back Nine' got underway last week at the British Masters, where Joe Dean captured his maiden title, and the European circuit's packed fall schedule continues this week in Switzerland.

The Omega European Masters, which has been held continuously at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club since 1948, is one of the tour's most special events and has a strong field this week following the conclusions of the LIV Golf and PGA Tour seasons.

Ryan Gerard, who finished 3rd in the final FedExCup standings, is among the tournament favorites along with Race to Dubai no.1 Patrick Reed, no.3 Eugenio Chacarra and no.4 Casey Jarvis.

A number of dual-members make up the field including Marco Penge, Harry Hall, the Hojgaard twins, Keita Nakajima and 2024 winner Matt Wallace.

Also in the field are five LIV Golfers, following on from three of the team tour's players teeing it up at the British Masters last time out.

Which LIV Golfers are in the Omega European Masters field?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Four-time DP World Tour winner Adrian Meronk makes his sixth DP World Tour start of the season, and he found some good form last week at the British Masters. The Pole finished T15th after a poor season in the LIV Golf League, where he ended 45th in the individual standings.

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David Puig makes his first start since the end of the LIV Golf season, where he finished 9th. The Spanish prospect, who won the Australian PGA Championship last November, is also making his sixth DP World Tour start of the year.

Puig's countryman and Fireballs GC captain, Sergio Garcia, is in the field thanks to a sponsor's invitation. He has previously called Crans Montana home so has close ties to the area. Garcia arrives for his third DP World Tour appearance of 2026 after a T3 finish at LIV Golf Indianapolis. The 2017 Masters champion, who won this event in 2005, makes his first appearance at Crans-sur-Sierre since 2019. He will also play in next week's Irish Open.

Garcia's fellow Ryder Cup stalwart Paul Casey plays this event for the second successive year. Casey is also in the field on a sponsor's invite for his first DP World Tour start of the year and first since last year's European Masters, where he finished T11th.

Thomas Detry plays his fifth DP World Tour event of the year after a brilliant debut season in the LIV Golf League, where he finished 6th. The Belgian played on Dustin Johnson's 4Aces GC and recorded seven top-10s in 12 events, highlighted by a runner-up in Hong Kong.

Omega European Masters field: top-ranked players

(OWGR)