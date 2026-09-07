Bazza's Best Bets At The Irish Open 2026: Fan Favorite To Fire (And It's Not McIlroy)

One of the best things about the Irish Open is how well they move the tournament around some of Ireland's incredible golf courses - and this year is no different as we head to Trump International Golf Links (Doonbeg).

Rory McIlroy claimed a thrilling victory at the Irish Open in 2025, and he returns this season to defend his crown in a strong field that includes two-time Major winner Jon Rahm.

Our betting expert Baz Plummer has faded both of the big names, however, instead opting to hunt a little deeper down the board for value.

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Below, he shares his two best bets for the Irish Open 2026 and the betting panel at Golf Monthly HQ add their thoughts on this intruiging tournament...

Irish Open 2026 Betting Tips: Bazza's Best Bets

Tips by... Tips by... Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Golf Monthly Instruction Lead For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

Bazza's Best Bets

Best Bet: Shane Lowry To Win @ BetMGM

Shane Lowry may not have had the best season on the PGA Tour, headlined by his early elimination from the FedEx Cup Playoffs, but there is plenty still to play for as he returns home for an event that put him on the map.

After winning the Irish Open in 2009, Lowry has gone on to become a Major Champion (also in Ireland), but his recent form in the event has been consistently impressive.

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Lowry finished 3rd, 12th and 15th in the past three attempts at the Irish Open and he hasn't finished outside the top-23 since 2020.

Lowry will get plenty of home support and will see this as a great opportunity to bank some crucial qualification points for the European Ryder Cup 2027 team.

When you consider that the Irishman thrives in front of a supportive, home crowd and has openly discussed how much he loves being part of the Ryder Cup team - that's a recipe for success in my book.

There will be a little more pressure on him after a slow season Stateside, which might have raised a few question marks about his potential participation at Adare Manor next year, but I have no doubt that will only fire Shane up for another great week.

Lowry will be a fan favorite again this week - but can he put a tough season behind him and take a second Irish Open title? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Best Value Bet: Jacob Skov Olesen @ BetMGM

Jacob Skov Olesen is in fine form heading into the Irish Open, finishing 6th, 9th, 16th and 2nd in his last four starts on the DP World Tour.

That form has propelled him to 11th in the Race To Dubai rankings and put him well in with a shout for a PGA Tour card, so there is plenty to play for as he also seeks a first tour win.

His Nexo Championship form is interesting due to the course correlation links to this week's venue, but also because he shot a 78 in round three before firing back with a 66 to close yet another top-20 finish (9 this season so far).

The Dane was 8th in this event last year, albeit on a different track, but he also finished 5th in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, 3rd at the Nexo Championship and 9th in Mauritius last season - all of which have good course correlation.

He also led early at Portrush during the 2025 Open Championship - read into that what you will.

Olesen gained strokes throughout the bag compared to the field this season, so at a big price I like his chances as an each-way bet.

Jacob Skov Olesen arrives in great form and is close to a first DP World Tour win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Picks

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Tips by... Tips by... Matt Cradock News Writer

Pick One: Tyrrell Hatton To Win @ BetMGM

It's no secret that Hatton loves a links layout, with the Englishman claiming three victories at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, as well as producing many fine results in competitions where links golf is staged.

Although his recent results haven't been the best, finishing T46th at his last start at the British Masters, a week or two off will hopefully provide him with some respite to return back to full fitness, with Hatton's all round game suiting the venue of Trump International Golf Links.

Pick Two: Daniel Hillier To Win @ BetMGM

This pick is a bit of a risk, given that Hillier's form has been incredibly inconsistent, highlighted by two missed cuts in five starts, as well as T7th, T14th and T2nd results thrown in for good measure.

His runner-up result was at last week's Omega European Masters, while the New Zealander has history with the Irish Open, finishing T12th in 2023. I'm hoping the good side of Hillier will show up in Doonbeg, where I think he can compete on a scoreable track.

Tips by... Tips by... Jonny Leighfield News Writer

Pick One: Rory Mcllroy To Win @ BetMGM



After much deliberation that involved a potentially injured Robert MacIntyre, a seemingly out-of-sorts Jon Rahm and several other big players in this field, I felt I couldn't look anywhere else other than the defending champion.

I picked Rory McIlroy to win this last year and he just about managed it, so I'm backing him to repeat history.

He showed some excellent form in the FedExCup Playoffs and his historic record on links layouts is fantastic.

There are so many factors that give me confidence to pick McIlroy for only the second time this season, so I can only hope he repays my faith by finishing well inside the top-10, as I expect him to.

Pick Two: Oliver Lindell To Win @ BetMGM

The flying Finn has enjoyed a low-key excellent season on the DP World Tour with six top-10 finishes and two runner-up results.

In fact, he hasn't missed a cut all year (21 appearances), so if he misses the cut in Ireland, you know why...

But jokes aside, Lindell was 7th at this event last year (admittedly on a parkland layout) and was T7th at the Nexo Championship in similar conditions last term.

He's done quite well on links layouts in his career and has excellent ball-striking stats in 2026 with some pretty good putting numbers to go alongside.

In a field this strong, it's really tough to pick a genuine sleeper who has a chance, but I wouldn't put it past Lindell to put his name on the first page of the leaderboard come Sunday afternoon.

Golf Monthly Betting Panel Tipping Record

In 2026, the betting panel have been taking part in the Golf Monthly Tipster Challenge.

At present, Baz leads the way thanks to two winning tips, three runner-ups, four third-place finishes and a total of 11 top-5s.

Jonny chases in second, also with two wins and a total of 8 top-5s, while Elliott sits third thanks to a single win and two runner-up finishes.

Matt has some work to do in order to catch the pack, but Matt always comes into his own around this time of year with some great value selections.

All still to play for, as the winner receives a round of golf at a top-100 course of their choice!

Before, I share the full breakdown of points - a quick recap of the format.

Each player picks two golfers per week, one favorite (any odds) and one outsider (must be 40/1 or +4000+)

Points are awarded based on the selection's finishing position. So, if McIlroy finishes second, the tipster gets two points. If he finishes 45th, he gets 45 points.

The tipster with the lowest number of points at the end of the DP World Tour season 2026 is the winner.

Tipsters cannot pick the same golfer more than three times in the season and picks must be submitted before the first ball is hit (penalty for late picks).

(Image credit: Future)