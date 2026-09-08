Anna Nordqvist Wants To 'Cut Out The Drama' During Solheim Cup Captaincy Debut

A professional career which spanned 18 years has taught Team Europe's Solheim Cup rookie captain a lot.

Anna Nordqvist won three Major championships, 13 more regular tour titles and was involved in nine straight Solheim Cups - lifting the trophy five times.

The former Arizona State University golfer lost plenty of times, too. But she's not alone there. It's golf after all, where even the best ever have a win rate of roughly 20%.

Like many pros, Nordqvist feels she has learned so much both on and off the course since turning pro in 2008.

That's partly why she made the surprise decision to announce her shock retirement ahead of the LPGA Tour's FM Championship late last month.

Some had wondered whether Nordqvist might employ a playing captaincy role at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands - such is her experience and undoubted quality.

But, speaking to Golf Monthly, Nordqvist explained why she chose to continue playing right up until Solheim Cup picks were made - citing what the 39-year-old felt was a mistake by former Team Europe boss Suzann Pettersen to support her argument.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nordqvist said: "I didn't want to be too far removed from the game. I wanted to be out on tour, knowing the players, knowing the caddies, and seeing what's going on first-hand.

"You can go out and watch from the sidelines, but it’s just not the same as actually playing with them.

"I remember watching some of the rookies play under Suzann Pettersen. Suzann’s the best, you’re really never going to see that level of competitiveness from anyone else.

"But because some of the rookies had never played alongside her on tour, they didn't really understand her intense style or her coaching. There was a bit of a disconnect there.

"I’ve been inside the ropes with these girls for years. I hope that baseline of familiarity makes them feel entirely comfortable coming up to me to speak their minds, whether it's good or bad."

Suzann Pettersen (left) speaks to Anna Nordqvist during the 2023 Solheim Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nordqvist hopes that her awareness of her team's personalities and golfing styles might allow her to whip up some inspired pairings as Team Europe aim to build an early lead at Beranrdus Golf.

Contrary to the styles of many other captains, the Swede is adamant looking exclusively at data and cold, hard numbers can sometimes lead to missed opportunities.

Nordqvist highlighted her own on-course relationship with assistant captain Caroline Hedwall down the years as evidence, arguing the Swedish duo might not have suited on paper.

Team Europe's captain said: "I feel like when it comes to pairings, it can’t be all stats. I know some people rely heavily on them, but that’s just not how life works. We’re not robots.

Anna Nordqvist (right) and Caroline Hedwall at the 2013 Solheim Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Caroline Hedwall and I have been one of the most successful pairings over the years. I wonder how our stats would have matched up on a piece of paper? Probably not well. But we knew where we had each other. You have to trust your gut."

Nordqvist, whose attention to detail is as intense as her will to win, also shared she has been preparing for her captaincy debut by speaking to some of her successful male counterparts about their plans at the Ryder Cup.

By doing so, the 6ft leader explained she feels as ready as ever to lead her continent into this great golfing battle against Team USA.

Nordqvist said: "I don’t feel like all the weight is on my shoulders. I feel surrounded by so much love and support. All I can do is my best, bring a lot of heart to the team, and cut out the drama."